Huntress Tells You Not To Use Your Keys For Self-Defense

Today's Detective Comics #1035 sees Huntress take to the streets with some sage advice for self-defence. Especially when compared to motherly advice.

Holding keys does feel like it should make a difference, with keys jutting out between the knuckles, if anyone were to try something… but Huntress knows the score. From those who know, you may be lucky to get one blow in, but you would do yourself more damage, the keys being forced back and ripping your own skin and bruising you, rather than your assailant.

However, I am reliably informed by Tik Tok that holding the keys in your fist like a stick and jabbing down provides more purchase, more follow through and repeated stabs. Not that I've ever had to employ such a tactic, of course. And it seems Huntress is also lacking in other aspects of basic self-care too.

Come on Huntress, especially given the propensity of someone throwing a batarang in your jaw's general direction…

