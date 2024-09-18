Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: my little pony, tmnt

IDW December 2024 Solicits, TMNT, Naruto, Sonic, Star Trek, No Ponies

Star Trek: Next Gen, DS9, Voyager and TOS Teach Lower Decks in IDW December 2024 Solicits, with TMNT, Naruto & Sonic but no My Little Pony

Article Summary Star Trek Lower Decks to feature a crossover with TNG, DS9, Voyager, and TOS legends in December's IDW solicits.

Sonic the Hedgehog launches "Scattered Pieces," setting new adventures and partnerships for fan favorites.

IDW's TMNT continues with Nightwatcher, a Naruto crossover, and Saturday Morning Adventures issues.

No new My Little Pony titles in IDW's December 2024 lineup, sparking speculation about the franchise's future.

Quite the week for IDW news and gossip, and now the IDW's December (and a bit of January) solicits and solicitations are dropping on Bleeding Cool. No launches (yet) but much to continue, including a Star Trek Lower Decks confrontation with Next Generation, DS9, Voyager and TOS, as Jadzia Dax, Montgomery Scott, Kathyrn Janeway, T'Pol, and Jean-Luc Picard mentor the Lowe Decks, a new Sonic The Hedgehog arc, Scattered Pieces by Ian Flynn and Aaron Hammerstrom, a lead up to Lore War in Star Trek #27, as "Lore's destruction has consumed everything in the universe except the U.S.S. Theseus and the Celestial Temple",

Notably, there are no solicits for My Little Pony titles for the first time since IDW picked up the Hasbro franchise, leading credence to earlier gossip regarding the license.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X NARUTO #2 (COVER A: JORGE JIMÉNEZ) From IDW and VIZ Media, don't miss this groundbreaking crossover between two of the greatest ninja teams of all time! When Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi receive a mission to escort reporter April O'Neil and the mutation research she's safeguarding back to her home of Big Apple Village, they aren't expecting to be attacked by the Foot Clan. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arrive just in time to defeat the Foot's ambush, but despite their shared enemy, the two teams have a lot to learn about each other if they're going to get along! While the Turtles introduce Team 7 to their lives under the Big Apple Village, though, the Foot Clan sees another opportunity to steal the secrets of the ooze for themselves… Additional Covers Offered: B (Prasetya), C (Amor), D (Lindsay), 1:25 (Smith), 1:50 (Melnikov), 1:75 (Ortiz), 1:100 (Williams II) Story Caleb Goellner Art Hendry Prasetya 36 Pages • $4.99 • JAN 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: NIGHTWATCHER #5 (COVER A: FERO PE) Enter Lao Ban. Discover the origin of Nightwatcher's foe who has been controlling Mutant Town. How did an injured bear who lived in the zoo become a mutant kingpin following the events of the great M-bomb drop? How has he assembled every piece of information about Jennika's life before and after she became NIghtwatcher? Nightwatcher's greatest fight begins now. It's life or death, and if things go Lao Ban's way, neither of them may make it out of this fight alive. The Nightwatcher saga takes its most dramatic turn yet here, and what happens next will shock us all. Additional Covers Offered: B (Ba), 1:10 (Lankry) Story Juni Ba Art Fero Pe 32 Pages • $3.99 • JAN 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #20 (COVER A: SARAH MYER) After a mild mishap with one of Donatello's inventions, Michelangelo starts to wonder if his laid-back attitude isn't holding his brothers back. While skateboarding in the sewers to clear his head, Mikey meets a genie who can show him exactly what the world would be like without him…and decides to do so. If dark Turtles, an angry Hamato Yoshi, and a forbidden pizza weren't enough, Krang and Old Hob form an alliance to repair the interdimensional portal! All that, plus Michelangelo sees his true worth in an all-new Saturday Morning Adventure that could only be called "Genie in a Bauble, Baby"! Additional Covers Offered: B (Medel) Story Erik Burnham Art Sarah Myer 32 Pages • $3.99 • JAN 2025

STAR TREK #27 (COVER A: RAMON ROSANAS) Lore's destruction has consumed everything in the universe except the U.S.S. Theseus and the Celestial Temple. In one last manoeuvre, the crew uses every ounce of power left in their main systems to shoot their ship across the galaxy to the temple. While their ship flies, the crew has a Louisiana-style supper and heal wounds between them before they must say their final goodbyes, for Benjamin Sisko is of Bajor, and he must return home if Lore is to be stopped. Additional Covers Offered: B (Feehan), 1:10 (Bartok*) *1:10 is a connecting variant cover on Star Trek #25-30. Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing Art Mike Feehan 32 Pages • $4.99 • DEC 2024

STAR TREK: DEFIANT #22 (COVER A: ÁNGEL UNZUETA) NEW ARC STARTS HERE B'Elanna Torres is in the captain's chair of the U.S.S. Defiant, and she has a choice to make: return home and report for duty as the mother Miral needs or continue saving the universe with her crew. With her disavowed status from Starfleet command and all that she's been through—from bounty hunting to parasite infestations—B'Elanna isn't sure she's strong enough for either task. Luckily, O'Brien proposes a detour adventure to dismantle minefields in the Alpha Quadrant, and B'Elanna jumps at the chance to forestall a final decision…for now. Additional Covers Offered: B (Corona), 1:10 (Okazaki) Story Christopher Cantwell Art Ángel Unzueta 32 Pages • $4.99 • JAN 2025

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #2 (COVER A: DEREK CHARM) Mariner, T'Lyn, Rutherford, and Tendi have beamed off the mysterious U.S.S. Bonaventure and onto an equally mysterious surface of an unknown world, significantly raising the statistical likelihood of death and injury! Finally, the crew is up to their necks in adventure. There's the senior staff's safety to confirm, a weird planet to escape, and an alien race that wishes to learn more about mentorship… through a battle royale! Enter Jadzia Dax, Montgomery Scott, Kathyrn Janeway, T'Pol, and Jean- Luc Picard as the mentors and the Lower Deckers as the mentees. May the best student live. Additional Covers Offered: B (Murphy) Story Ryan North Art Derek Charm 32 Pages • $4.99 • DEC 2024

STAR TREK: DEFIANT, VOL. 3: HELL IS ONLY A WORD Connecting with the voyages of the ongoing Star Trek comic series, Defiant, Volume 3 ventures into the sci-fi horror genre in the third arc! Eager to move past the unofficial bounty-hunting mission assigned to them by Starfleet, disgraced former ambassador and Starfleet legend Worf and his rogue crew make way for Starbase 99, a rundown remnant of the Dominion War, to complete their fugitive dropoff. The clandestine assignment has left them disillusioned with Starfleet and with one another, but a surprise awaits the Defiant crew, threatening to tear them apart even further—literally. Written by Christopher Cantwell (Hellcat, Star Wars: Obi-Wan), drawn by Ángel Unzueta (Iron Man, Star Wars: Poe Dameron), and colored by Marissa Louise (Defiant, Black Manta) with letters by Clayton Cowles (Batman, Daredevil). This volume collects issues #12–16. Story Christopher Cantwell Art Ángel Unzueta 136 Pages • $24.99 • HC DEC 2024 • ISBN 9798887241531

GODZILLA'S MONSTERPIECE THEATRE #2 (COVER A: TOM SCIOLI) The roar of the twenties escalated to a mighty SKREONK as Godzilla attacked the party of the wrong man and hurt the wrong lady. Now Jay Gatsby has enlisted the help of SHERLOCK HOLMES, THOMAS EDISON, JULES VERNE, THE TIME MACHINIST, and more to put an end to the Godzilla threat once and for all. Watch as our new team travels twenty thousand leagues under the sea and turns Paris into the ultimate Godzilla trap in this thrilling feat of cartooning by the unrivaled Tom Scioli. Additional Covers Offered: Variant B (Scioli), 1:10 (Horvath), 1:25 (Mahfood Full Art) Story & Art Tom Scioli 48 Pages • $6.99 • DEC 2024

GOLGOTHA MOTOR MOUNTAIN Meet the Damnage brothers. Meth cookers by trade and mutant-killing road warriors by necessity. When a derelict chunk of a passing interstellar rock rains down on Elwood and Vernon Damnage's meth lab in Golgotha Knob, Kentucky, their lives are turned into a body horror nightmare. Still needing to make their deliveries to the buyers, mutations or not, they set off down Golgotha Knob only to be beset on all sides by crazed addicts, cannibal police, and mutated Neo- Nazis. It doesn't matter what waits at the bottom of Golgotha Knob for the Damnage brothers because they must ride through a cosmic hell that they're unlikely to survive… But if these brothers do survive, they'll finally have made enough money to start over in the beautiful utopia that is Cincinnati. Join superstar artist Robbi Rodriguez (Spider-Gwen) and the dynamic writing duo of Matthew Erman (Witchblood) & Lonnie Nadler (Age of X-Man) on a high-octane motor massacre! Story Matthew Erman, Lonnie Nadler Art Robbi Rodriguez 144 Pages • $23.99 • TPB DEC 2024

THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK: BOOK TWO #5 (COVER A: CHRIS WILDGOOSE) In the penultimate issue, Cal and Tara are finally reunited. It should be a time of joy for these young lovers, but the journey to Tara wasn't an easy one and Cal is on the verge of death. Meanwhile, Troth receives news that could change everything about the war with the Vangol, as long as the humans and orcs are still willing to work together. The question remains: Will Cal live long enough to stand alongside Tara and lead the final charge against their enemies? Additional Covers Offered: B (Chiang) Story G. Willow Wilson Art Chris Wildgoose 36 Pages • $4.99 • DEC 2024

THE EXORCISM AT 1600 PENN #3 (COVER A: VANESA DEL REY) A hypersonic device has been found at an embassy within spitting distance of the White House, and President Doyle thinks it may be the cause of Mara's violent episodes. Kevin, on the other hand, suspects something much more insidious: demonic possession. He gathers resources to prove to Father Reid of his sister's mortal danger but learns an exorcism may be just as dangerous for the recipient as it is for the practitioner. Can the First Family safeguard the citizens of the country they swore to protect from foreign influence? Can they save their own daughter from the denizens of Hell? Additional Covers Offered: B (Johnson) Story Hannah Rose May Art Vanesa Del Rey 32 Pages • $4.99 • JAN 2025

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #76 (COVER A: THOMAS ROTHLISBERGER) "Scattered Pieces" Part One! Sonic and his friends are forced to deal with the aftermath of Clutch's grand scheme! While some set out to seek justice, some stay behind to pick up the pieces. What unlikely pairs will join forces? Which bonds will be broken? Who can be trusted? A new chapter in the IDW Sonic the Hedgehog series begins here! Additional Covers Offered: B (Thomas), 1:10 (Fourdraine) Story Ian Flynn Art Aaron Hammerstrom 32 Pages • $3.99 • DEC 2024

SURFSIDE GIRLS (BOOK 4): THE CLUE IN THE REEF To save exotic animals, it's time for the Surfside Girls to venture beyond Surfside! Sam is cranky — the "Surfside Days" festival is on, and she and Jade have been conscripted to work her dad's "Burger Dude Ranch" booth, dressed like it's 1850! But when the girls paddle out at Danger Point on a break, it's obvious that there's a bigger mystery to be solved. How on Earth did those hedgehogs get stranded on an outer reef? As more unexpected animals are spotted, it's time for Sam and Jade to re-open the Journal of Weird… searching for clues on an island adventure and testing their wits against their most dangerous foe yet! Splash into a new adventure with Sam & Jade in the thrilling series that inspired the Apple TV+ show. "Perfect for an endless summer vacation, with supernatural mystery-solving thrown into the mix. I highly recommend Surfside Girls for all ages." —Comic Book Bin "Fantastic… An incredibly fun story from beginning to end." —To Be Continued Story & Art Kim Dwinell 256 Pages • $19.99 • TPB DEC 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!