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IDW October 2026 Solicits For The Star Trek: The Last Starship Finale

IDW Publishing's October 2026 Solicits for the Star Trek: The Last Starship finale by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Adrián Bonilla

Article Summary Star Trek: The Last Starship #12 ends the series in October 2026, closing its one-year mission after The Burn.

Kirk, Sato, and Starfleet’s last loyal crews make a final stand as the Emerald Chain attacks the T’Galatheon Gate.

IDW’s October 2026 solicits spotlight the finale, with Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Adrián Bonilla returning.

The finale also gets an IDW Goes Dark variant, as Kelly and Lanzing launch horror title You’ll Never Leave This Place Alive.

Star Trek: The Last Starship's final issue is out in October 2026, concluding its one-year mission, set immediately after The Burn, with a clone of James T Kirk back at the helm of the Starship Enterprise. It's been rather good… Star Trek: The Last Starship #12 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Adrián Bonilla will also have an IDW Goes Dark variant cover, with titles across IDW's line in October reflecting their new horror imprint.

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #12

Writers Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing

Artist Adrián Bonilla

The final entry in the epic that has redefined the Federation. Captains Sato and Kirk have put aside their monumental differences. Zed has constructed an engineering masterpiece in the T'Galatheon Gate. All those who remain true to Starfleet's ideals have miraculously gathered in one place, and they are prepared to hunker down within the Gate's singularity to finally rebuild what they lost in The Burn…and it's all too late. The Emerald Chain has sniffed out the motley assemblage and is decimating them in a brutal attack. But Sato, Kirk, and the crews of the U.S.S. Omega and U.S.S. Challenger have battled to find a whisper of a chance to save their Galaxy more times than they can count. And they won't let this last hope die without a vicious fight—or a noble sacrifice. On sale October 21, 2026. Pre-orders due September 14, 2026. $4.99

Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing's mission with IDW doesn't end here. The Eisner-nominated co-writers are unleashing their IDW Dark original horror mystery You'll Never Leave This Place Alive with artist Heather Vaughan, with the debut issue arriving a week earlier on the 14th of October. Expect to see a lot more of this at San Diego Comic-Con.

You'll Never Leave This Place Alive #1

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Heather Vaughan

Five friends. Four houses. One seemingly perfect life… But no one who discovers the truth will leave it alive… Phoebe Joplin has never questioned the world her parents built: a secluded community where she and her friends were raised to be smarter, stronger, and better than anyone else. No distractions. No dangers. No secrets. Until the night of their graduation… When one of them dies under impossible circumstances, Phee starts to pull at the edges of her perfect life — and finds something far more terrifying than she ever imagined. Because this place isn't a sanctuary. It's a cage. And no one who finds out survives. The paranoia-laced, socially conscious horror mystery will leave readers questioning reality… and reveal this crafted world is more of a nightmare than the idealistic dream its residents were expecting. October 7th. $4.99

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