Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, sonic the hedgehog, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Worm, zorro

IDW Official Comics Giveaway Day 2027: TMNT, Sonic, Worm And Zorro

#IDW Official Comics Giveaway Day 2027: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic The Hedgehog's Road To 100, Worm and Zorro and more

Article Summary IDW Official Comics Giveaway Day 2027 lands on May 1 with free issues tied to Free Comic Book Day and Penguin’s event.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gets a CGD 2027 one-shot with new stories from three animated TMNT universes.

Sonic the Hedgehog: The Road to #100 sets up issue #100, while Worm #0 explores the origins of Taylor and the Undersiders.

Alien Books joins IDW Official Comics Giveaway Day 2027 with previews of Zorro, Sick Futures, and Valiant Zombies.

On the 1st of May 2027, we will get Free Comic Book Day as well as the Penguin proprietary Comics Giveaway Day because we can't have nice things. I have previously reported on Hulk #1 from Marvel Comics, Disney's Amphibia from TokyoPop, and Worm from IDW Publishing. And now we have all the other IDW books, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog: The Road To #100, Zorro and more from Alien Books and details on Worm as part of IDW Publishing's February/March 2027 solicits and solicitations.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles One-Shot CGD 2027 (Bundle of 20)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are bursting onto the scene for their first-ever Comic Giveaway Day! And we've got more turtles than we can handle. THREE different animated universes are coming to the page: Saturday Morning Adventures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The turtles' adventure will take them everywhere from Thanksgiving Day parades to comic book conventions! Each will get five pages of all-new content to give you a peek into these fan-favorite worlds. 32 Pages

Worm #0 CGD 2027 (Bundle of 20)

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Javier Ortiz Mateo

Cover: Skylar Patridge

Before they were villains. Before they were heroes. They were just kids, forced to survive the impossible. On Earth Bet, superpowers are born through extreme trauma. In a single, life-changing moment, an ordinary person can become someone extraordinary—and what they do with their power is up to them…for better or worse. Meet Taylor Hebert and the four teen criminals who will become The Undersiders as they experience the dark moments that trigger their powers, forever changing the course of their lives and the fate of the world. This prequel from Meghan Fitzmartin and Javier Ortiz serves as a sneak peek into the most popular web series of all time, Worm, in its first officially licensed debut! Additional content for Comics Giveaway Day includes character designs from Javier Ortiz and a written piece from the original series' creator, John McCrae! 32 Pages

Sonic the Hedgehog: The Road to #100 CGD 2027 (Bundle of 20)

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Min Ho Kim

Cover: Min Ho Kim

The Mysterious Villain has been pulling the strings in Sonic the Hedgehog's world for far too long. With their mind-altering illusions, they have spread mayhem from the eerie Blackwood Castle to the once-cheery Spiral Hill. Now, Sonic and his friends must piece together the mystery, just in time for the final showdown in issue #100. Whether you've been following Sonic since #1, or if this is your first stop, this issue will help prepare you for this epic milestone. 32 Pages

Alien Books Exclusive Previews CGD 2027 (Bundle of 20)

(W) Alex Segura, Peter Milligan, and Fred Van Lente (A) Goran Sudžuka, Diego Giribaldi, and Antonio Fuso

Cover: Enrique Breccia

Get an exclusive preview of Alien Books' newest titles! Discover the start of three exciting stories from Alien Books, featuring Zorro: Blood of the Past, Peter Milligan's anthology series Sick Futures, and the long-awaited Valiant Zombies: Resurrection. In Zorro: Blood of the Past, written by Alex Segura and illustrated by Goran Sudžuka, a series of grisly murders plunges Los Angeles into fear. As Zorro fights to protect the pueblo and his legacy, Don Diego de la Vega must confront a specter from his past. In Peter Milligan's Sick Futures, Alien Books' first original production, technology engineers human emotions and holograms replace real connections. How far will people go to feel something? In Valiant Zombies: Resurrection, the heroes are scattered and broken. Following the events of Resurgence (2024), those who survived find themselves trapped in a world overrun by flesh-eating creatures. Get the full prologue to Valiant Zombies and discover what comes next for the heroes of Valiant's main continuity. 32 Pages

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