IDW Solicitations For April 2021 In Full, From Canto To High Republic

IDW Entertainment has their April 2021 solicitations up early, and Bleeding Cool is up to the task. A new Canto series, a new Godzilla series, Transformers/My Little Pony gets a sequel, Star Wars: The High Republic keeps rolling, and we have a brand new graphic novel of note, The Delicacy. Here's the rest of what IDW is up to in April and beyond.

Canto & The City of Giants #1 (of 3) – SPOTLIGHT

David M. Booher (w) • Sebastián Piriz (a & c)

Canto has surprised, delighted, and moved readers with tales of the clockwork hero—fighting for love, his people, and hope! In this special Canto series, our titular hero reunites with the Giant Guardians of Dis, Fra and Ba, as well as other friends and foes, to recruit the kingdom of Giants to his quest to defeat the Shrouded Man. Canto co-creator and writer David M. Booher teams up with special guest artist Sebastian Piriz (Headspace, Disaster Inc.) in this 3-issue follow up to Canto II: The Hollow Men, with Booher and artist Drew Zucker set to return to Canto's world in the upcoming Canto III: Lionhearted!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Drew Zucker!

Order 25 copies and get one free variant cover by Martin Simmonds!

Chained to the Grave #3 (of 5) – SPOTLIGHT

Brian Level & Andy Eschenbach (w) • Kate Sherron (a & c)

Outlaw Roy Mason has come back from the dead, chained to the headstone that marked his grave. On the trail of buried gold and hunted by a Big Bad, Roy struggles to hold his family—and his body—together.

Writers Brian Level (Darth Vader, Thanos, Deadpool) & Andy Eschenbach (Heavy Metal Magazine, Red Shoes) and artist Kate Sherron (Invader Zim, The Amazing World of Gumball) bring you a tale of intrigue, murder, magic, and the good ol' wild, wild west!

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Brian Level!

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #282—Cover A: Andrew Griffith

Larry Hama (w) • Andrew Griffith (a) • Andrew Griffith (c)

"Murder by Assassination" Part 2! Murder, mystery, and mayhem continue as the newest JOE continues her investigation into Cobra chaos. Can she, with the help of some special friends, solve the mystery and the save the day before it's too late? The plot thickens as Living Legend Larry Hama and superstar artist Andrew Griffith (Transformers), continue their bombastic tale featuring the exciting new JOE team member—codename: SHERLOCK!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #282—Cover B: Freddie Williams II

Larry Hama (w) • Andrew Griffith (a) • Freddie Williams II (c)

Order 15 copies and get one free variant cover by fan-favorite artist John Royle!

Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #1 (of 5)—Cover A: Dan Schoening – GEM

Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a) • Dan Schoening (c)

Godzilla roars back into comics with a giant-sized first issue! Extra story and extra content mark the King of Monsters' triumphant return!

"Rise Up!" Part 1: When a coldly single-minded businessman uses an untested element to create clean energy for a profit, he inadvertently awakens the beast from the deep–Godzilla! Sensing the harm the new energy poses to the planet, Godzilla attacks the heart of the problem–humankind! It will be up to three intrepid middle-school students—with a little magic help from Infant Island—to show Godzilla that not all humans are bad… and that there is still hope for Planet Earth. Reuniting the blockbuster creative team of writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, and colorist Luis Antonio Delgado (Ghostbusters), Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors promises to romp and stomp fans–old and new–of the greatest kaiju ever like never before!

FC • 36 pages • $4.99

Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #1—Cover B: Photo Cover

Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a) • Photo (c)

Order 15 copies and get one free variant cover by Vic Hollins!

Marvel Action Classics: Spider-Man #3

Paul Tobin, Todd Dezago (w) • Marcelo Dichiara, Lou Kang (a) • Patrick Scherberger (c)

Two classic Spider-Man tales, pulled from the legendary Vault of Heroes! First, Spider-Man meets the living legend himself, Captain America as they come face-to-face with the Gray Gargoyle and A.I.M.! Then, the Leader builds a robotic bulldog to steal all of SHIELD's files, and it's up to She-Hulk, Spider-Man, and Tigra to stop him!

FC • 48 pages • $4.99

Marvel Action: Captain Marvel #4 – SPOTLIGHT

Sam Maggs (w) • Sweeney Boo (a & c)

Carol Danvers is stuck inside a video game. Well, a lot of video games! Fighting game, racing game, JRPG, something with a whole lot of blocks—the only way out is to level up, and with a little help from Doreen Green (a.k.a. Squirrel Girl!) Carol tries to do just that in this latest Marvel Action adventure!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Megan Levens!

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #97—Cover A: Tony Fleecs

Jeremy Whitley (w) • Tony Fleecs (a & c)

Season 10 continues here!

Part 2 of an Abyssinia adventure! Having been sprung from jail by some old friends, Capper, Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, Trixie, and Discord try to get to the bottom of what's going on in the cat kingdom…

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #97—Cover B: JustaSuta

Jeremy Whitley (w) • Tony Fleecs (a) • JustaSuta (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Megan Huang!

My Little Pony/Transformers II #1 (of 4)—Cover A: Tony Fleecs – GEM

James Asmus, Sam Maggs (w) • Jack Lawrence, Casey W. Coller (a) • Tony Fleecs (c)

While using a modified Spacebridge to bring magic to Cybertron, the Decepticons end up unleashing a more powerful evil from Equestria than they ever could've imagined—looks like the only way out of this one is to team up! More ponies, more bots, and more magical mayhem as two worlds collide in the return of this hit crossover event!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

My Little Pony/Transformers II #1 (of 4)—Cover B: Bethany McGuire-Smith

James Asmus, Sam Maggs (w) • Jack Lawrence, Casey W. Coller (a) • Bethany McGuire-Smith (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Jon Gray!

Order 25 copies and get one free variant cover by Anna Malkova!

Sleeping Beauties #8—Cover A: Abigail Harding

Rio Youers (w) • Alison Sampson (a) • Abigail Harding (c)

Based on the horror novel by Stephen King and Owen King and adapted by Rio Youers (The Forgotten Girl) and Alison Sampson ( Hit Girl, Winnebago Graveyard)!

A strange sleeping sickness, known as Aurora, has fallen over the world, and strangest of all, it only affects women. In the small town of Dooling, a mysterious woman has walked out of the woods; she calls herself Eve and leaves a trail of carnage behind her. More mysterious: she's the only woman not falling asleep.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Sleeping Beauties #8—Cover B: Jenn Woodall

Rio Youers (w) • Alison Sampson (a) • Abigail Harding (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Jana Heidersdorf!

Sonic the Hedgehog #40—Cover A: Tracy Yardley

Evan Stanley (w & a) • Tracy Yardley (c)

Tangle to the rescue! The brave lemur has jumped into the battle to save Sonic, Amy, and Tails from falling victim to Dr. Eggman's latest experiment. Belle has a different kind of battle when she comes face-to-face with an old friend. Will the gang be able to escape unharmed? Find out in Evan Stanley's epic conclusion to"Test Run"!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Sonic the Hedgehog #40—Cover B: Dan Schoening

Evan Stanley (w & a) • Dan Schoening (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nathalie Fourdraine!

Star Trek: Year Five #21

Brandon Easton (w) • Silvia Califano (a) • Stephen Thompson (c)

With Spock still missing, the crew of the Enterprise needs to figure out where—and when—he is if they want to save the future! Meanwhile, on Vulcan, Spock is faced with a choice that won't only change his life, but Vulcan society as he knows it! The final voyages of the original mission continue in this episode from writer Brandon Easton (Transformers: War for Cybertron, Thundercats) and artist Silvia Califano (Star Trek: Year Five, X-Files: Case Files)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by J.J. Lendl!

Star Wars Adventures #8—Cover A: Francesco Francavilla

Sam Maggs, Danny Lore (w) • Liana Kangas, Arianna Florean (a) • Francesco Francavilla (c)

The Empire has been defeated, but that doesn't mean that the danger is over for Luke and Leia, who find themselves in a tricky situation that they have to work together to get out of! Plus, Count Dooku has sinister plans for a Clone troop!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Wars Adventures #8—Cover B: Arianna Florean

Sam Maggs, Danny Lore (w) • Liana Kangas, Arianna Florean (a) • Arianna Florean (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free black-and-white variant cover by Francesco Francavilla!

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #3 – SPOTLIGHT

Daniel José Older (w) • Harvey Tolibao (a & c)

In the glory days of the Republic, the Jedi stand as guardians of galactic peace—until a powerful new adversary called the Nihil arrives. Zeen accompanies the Jedi to the Starlight Beacon, a glowing symbol of the Jedi and Republic. where she learns what it means to be a Padawan. Meanwhile, Krix and the Nihil fight their way through a Republic blockade to safety, and Krix begins to wonder who this strange man who helped him really is.

Writer Daniel José Older, bestselling author of Star Wars: Last Shot, and artist Harvey Tolibao bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Yael Nathan!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #116—Cover A: Sophie Campbell

Sophie Campbell (a & w & c)

It's the battle of the bands… of the century! As Jennika decides whether she weighs harmony over revenge, a musical brawl of epic proportions against Bebop and Rocksteady will have major ramifications on time itself!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #116—Cover B: Kevin Eastman

Sophie Campbell (w & a) • Kevin Eastman (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Juni Ba!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II #6 (of 6)—Cover A: Jodi Nishijima

Ronda Pattison (w) • Jodi Nishijima (a & c)

Trapped and forced to make an impossible choice, Jennika must confront her violent past to find a way forward. A life of creating death comes back to haunt Jennika in this gripping finale!

FC • 36 pages • $4.99

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nicole Goux!

Transformers #30—Cover A: Stefano Simeone

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Stefano Simeone (c)

"War World: We Are Not Meant To Be Darkness ". Optimus Prime does not wish to fight, but knows he must. By his side, leading his army, is one of Cybertron's former great generals and former inmate of the White Tower, Pyra Magna. The two may not see eye to eye, but for the Autobots to survive and stand up to the Decepticons they must work together. But first, they must get out of Iacon alive!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers #30—Cover B: Priscilla Tramontano

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Priscilla Tramontano (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Blacky Shepherd!

Transformers: Beast Wars #3—Cover A: Josh Burcham – SPOTLIGHT

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a & c)

Unbeknownst to the Maximals, the Predacons have taken their first prisoner! As Megatron and Tarantulas run their interrogation, dissent stirs in the Predacon ranks. Who'll give first—the dissatisfied Dinobot or the captured Maximal? The Beast Wars rage on!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Beast Wars #3—Cover B: Dan Schoening

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a) • Dan Schoening (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Josh Perez!

Transformers: Escape #5 (of 5)—Cover A: Beth McGuire-Smith

Brian Ruckley (w) • Beth McGuire-Smith (a & c)

The Arks are prepped and ready… or should be. With thousands of lives on the line, Hound, Wheeljack, Glyph, Tap-Out, Road Rage, and the rest have to fend off a swarm of enemies threatening to sabotage the launch, and a traitor in their midst in the thrilling conclusion!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Escape #5 (of 5)—Cover B: Livio Ramondelli

Brian Ruckley (w) • Beth McGuire-Smith (a) • Livio Ramondelli (c)

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Dan Khanna!

Usagi Yojimbo #19

Stan Sakai (w & a & c)

"The Master of Hebishima" Usagi delivers a basket of lizards to an eccentric monk who lives on a remote island infested with snakes. Usagi learns they share a history that goes back to the Great Wars and the Battle of Adachi Plain where Usagi became a ronin.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Freddie Williams II!

Usagi Yojimbo: Wanderer's Road #6 (of 6)

Stan Sakai (w & a) • Peach Momoko (c)

Newly colored, this issue features the classic story "The Shogun's Gift"! When an important sword is stolen, Usagi must track down the cunning ninja responsible for its theft. A deadly game of wits ensues that Usagi will have to use all of his wiles to win!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

BOOKS

Chibi-Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis – SPOTLIGHT

Stan Sakai, Julie Fujii Sakai (w) • Julie Fujii Sakai (a & c)

The rich world of Usagi Yojimbo, now more accessible to readers of all ages in this chibi-style original graphic novel.

Stan Sakai's beloved rabbit samurai has won countless fans (and awards!) over his 35-year history, thanks to a clever blend of thrilling action, heartwarming characters, and a realistic portrayal of Japanese culture. Chibi-Usagi brings these fun and thoughtful stories to middle-grade readers as an original graphic novel packed with adorable art and captivating energy.

While fishing for freshwater eels, Chibi-Usagi, Tomoe, and Gen rescue a Dogu, a clay creature from Japan's prehistory. The Dogu's village has been enslaved by the Salamander King and his Heebie-Chibi minions and forced to work in their mines. Chibi-Usagi and his friends must rescue the Dogu people and eliminate the threat of the Salamander King forever in this feature-length story of adventure, humor, and slippery eels.

TPB • FC • $12.99 • 120 pages • 6" x 9" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-790-0

The Delicacy [TSP] – CERTIFIED COOL

James Albon (w & a & c)

Rare and delicious fungi spell trouble for an ambitious restaurateur in this sumptuously painted graphic novel from one of Scotland's most imaginative young cartoonists. This thrilling page-turner, a fascinating glimpse into the high-pressure world of big-city restaurants, is a must-read for foodies, Anglophiles, Food Network fans, and those with a taste for beautiful, terrible people.

Tulip and his brother Rowan have left the simple comforts of their remote Scottish island with a plan: to grow succulent, organic vegetables in an idyllic market garden, and to open a restaurant serving these wholesome culinary delights to the busy sprawl of London.

The world of fine dining seems impossibly competitive… until they discover a deliriously scrumptious new species of mushroom. The dish brings diners in droves, catapulting their small restaurant to success beyond their wildest dreams.

Now, pressured by the demands of a hungry city, Tulip is desperate to crack the secret of their new ingredient's growth. But just how much will he sacrifice to feed his own insatiable ambition?

James Albon is a British writer and illustrator. He studied illustration at Edinburgh College of Art, and went on to a postgraduate scholarship at the Royal Drawing School in London. His short comic Madame & Me was a finalist in the Guardian/Comica/Cape Award in 2017, he was awarded the Gwen May Award from the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers in 2012, and has been a Laureate of the Rene Carcan Biennale in 2014 and 2020. His previous books are Her Bark & Her Bite (2016) and A Shining Beacon (2019).

Praise for James Albon:

"A brilliantly drawn, heart-rending drama of modern life in troubled times, so contemporary that it could be off the streets of any city today." — Paul Buhle, author of Marxism in the United States and Lecturer Emeritus of American Studies, Brown University

"Like a New Yorker cover spun out to a full­-length story… Albon uses loose and energetic colored pencil, in a palette heavy in yellows and blues, to capture the social and emotional whirl of this airy tale." — Publishers Weekly

"James Albon's delicate and utterly unique artwork is so alive on the page, you can't help but be charmed and completely swept up." — Jeff Lemire, author of Essex County and The Underwater Welder

"Lines and shade flow through the panels, bringing the story to life as if it were caught in a breeze… extraordinary." — Grovel

"A fantastic book, extrapolating British current affairs into a dystopian nightmare. It's on point, superbly written, joyously illustrated and a pleasure to read." — Grovel

SC • FC • $24.99 • 320 pages • 7" x 8.5" • ISBN: 978-1-60309-492-4

The Jekyll Island Chronicles (Book Three): A Last Call [TSP]

Steve Nedvidek, Ed Crowell, Jack Lowe (w) • Prentis Rollins (a) • S.J. Miller (c)

Cities burn, electricity crackles, and the world hangs in the balance as the award-winning alternate-history graphic novel trilogy comes to a stunning conclusion!

The action picks up where The Jekyll Island Chronicles (Book Two): A Devil's Reach left off: the cabal of anarchists, known internationally as Zeno, have stolen the plans to a Nikola Tesla's Death Ray and intend to build it and use it first on the heroes of Jekyll. Meanwhile, Tesla and his contemporaries Charles Proteus Steinmetz and Henry Ford work against the clock to come up with an improbable chance to render the weapon useless. For their biggest challenge yet, our heroic regulars—mechanically-limbed Peter Karovik, electrically-powered Helen Huxley, high-flying Billy Colfield, and the brilliant cryptologist Solomon Taylor—must build an army of new heroes that join the battle royale on the tiny Georgia island of Jekyll. With more thrilling science-heroism than ever before, A Last Call completes the Jekyll Island trilogy as the forces of good stand up one last time against those seeking to burn the world.

Praise for the Jekyll Island series:

"The Jekyll Island Chronicles can satisfy your curiosity, and blow your mind with previously unknown facts, all while entertaining you." —The Geekian Report

"I swear my heart was going to explode as I read this." —Goodreads

"The story and the design in the world of The Jekyll Island Chronicles is refreshingly original…and very cool. I can't think of anything that is quite like it. Wish I'd had the chance to bring this project to life on film years ago!" —Joe Alves, BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated Production Designer, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Production Designer, Jaws, Escape from New York

"As a history teacher in Georgia, The Jekyll Island Chronicles has been an eye-opener for me. My students are such visual learners and giving them a chance to learn about our movers, creators, inventors and dreamers from history in a beautifully illustrated platform is a dream come true. What a breath of fresh air for educators to have something like this that not only reinforces many of our educational standards but also helps student engagement and fosters imagination. If history could be taught this way, our students would never forget it." —Thomas Panter, Durham Middle School, Acworth, Georgia

"It's hard to believe The Jekyll Islands Chronicles is a new graphic novel series because it's full of classic adventure set in a clever mixture of science fantasy and historic reality. Everything you like about heroics, epic battles and grounded stories is in there. It's been special privilege contributing and a lot of fun getting to know the creators and their stories and I can't wait to read more!" —Jason Scott Jones, Eisner nominee, veteran comic colorist, video producer and motion graphics director, working on assorted titles for Milestone, DC, and recently IDW.

SC • FC • $19.99 • 192 pages • 6.9" x 10.5" • ISBN: 978-1-60309-493-1

Spacecraft: A Smithsonian Coloring Book

John Pirtel (a & c)

Launch into a universe of creativity–ready for you to color! The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum presents a galaxy-spanning new coloring book that provides a crisp, informative look at the history of space exploration.

With this expertly crafted coloring book, fire up your imagination as you marvel at the wonders of interplanetary travel and interstellar exploration, plus the human ingenuity that made it possible, with a selection of the most celebrated artifacts and spacecraft from the National Air and Space Museum collection.

Curated by museum experts and masterfully illustrated by John Pirtel (Airplanes: A Smithsonian Coloring Book), get an up-close look at Sputnik, Explorer 1, Friendship 7, Space Shuttle Discovery, Voyager, astronaut Sally Ride's flight suit, a real Mars rover, the Apollo 11 capsule Columbia, and much more. These detailed pen and ink illustrations encourage you to consider the vastness of space and the achievements necessary to make these giant leaps for humankind, which fans of spacecraft, coloring books, and space history can unlock with their own creativity.

Each page of Spacecraft: A Smithsonian Coloring Book not only stands alone as a work of art, but is also accompanied by brief and fascinating insights from the museum's experts about each artifact and its history, ensuring that time spent coloring is also time spent learning.

TPB • B&W • $16.99 • 80 pages • 10" x 10" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-828-0

Star Trek: Year Five – Weaker Than Man (Book 3)

Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Jody Houser, Jim McCann (w) • Angel Hernandez, Silvia Califano, J.K. Woodward (a) • J.J. Lendl (c)

Join the crew of the original Starship Enterprise in these all-new adventures as they near the conclusion of their five-year mission.

Finally returning to Federation space, the Enterprise and her crew find the Federation isn't quite the same as the one they left behind! Kirk grapples with a very personal Klingon threat, even as the Enterprise begins its homecoming victory tour, and the Federation's upcoming presidential election is upended when Harry Mudd enters the race!

All this against the backdrop of a sinister malaise threatening to rot the Federation from within. Terrible secrets are revealed, among them the origin of Gary Seven and the grand designs of the shadowy AEGIS organization. Can Kirk and the Enterprise crew excise this corruption, or will the five-year mission end in failure?

Collects issues #13–19 of the series.

TPB • FC • $19.99 • 160 pages • Standard • ISBN: 978-1-68405-743-6

Star Wars Adventures: The Light and the Dark – SPOTLIGHT

Michael Moreci, Nick Brokenshire, Cavan Scott, and more (w) • Ilias Kyriazis, Nick Brokenshire, Derek Charm, Megan Levens, and more (a) • Nick Brokenshire (c)

Brand-new middle-grade stories featuring all your favorite characters from the far reaches of the Star Wars galaxy, spanning the entire Skywalker Saga and beyond!

Includes three oversized stories starringRey, Finn, and Poe; Qui-Gon Jinn and the mighty Wookies of Kashyyyk; and Padmé and Anakin; plus half a dozen short stories including tales of villainy starring Kylo Ren and Darth Vader himself!

First, Poe and Finn take Rey to a remote planet to continue her Jedi training. But they're surprised to find that the First Order's reach extends far and wide. Then, Qui-Gon joins the Wookiees of Kashyyyk for a special Life Day celebration! And after that, Padmé and Anakin face a major predicament as they struggle to navigate the politics of the Republic! Meanwhile, Kylo Ren faces the difficulties of leadership and the politics of fear. And, following the siege of Hoth, Darth Vader explores the secrets of the abandoned Rebel base.

All this, and new stories of dastardly exploits by Grand Moff Tarkin, Maul, Tobias Beckett and Val, and the sinister Nihil.

Collects the first six issues of the new Star Wars Adventures series begun in 2020.

TPB • FC • $14.99 • 144 pages • 6" x 9" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-797-9

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Reborn, Vol. 2 – Life After Death

Sophie Campbell, Ronda Pattison (w) • Nelson Daniel, Jodi Nishijima (a ) • Nelson Daniel (c)

It's a whole new world out there, one where there are more mutants than ever before, but that doesn't mean life has gotten any easier!

The mutagen bomb's fallout continues to affect NYC in increasingly disturbing ways. As the government struggles to come to grips with a growing humanitarian crisis, mutants start to go missing. The TMNT trace the clues to the waterfront and find something terrifying that is now living in the depths! Meanwhile, a falling out between Baxter and April could have dire consequences for Mutant Town. But life somehow finds a way to move forward, and in a standalone story that delves deeper into the denizens of Mutant Town, follow three interconnected stories as the TMNT immerse themselves in their new home.

Collects issues #106–110 of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

TPB • FC • $19.99 • 128 pages • 6-5/8" x 10-3/16" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-789-4

GAMES

Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Shadow of the Bat

Pete Walsh & Kevin Wilson (d) Sean Galloway, Jack Lawrence, Chris Fenoglio, Dario Brizuela, Jay Fotos (a&c)

The next core box entry in the Adventures Universal Games System (AUGS), Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Shadow of the Bat lets 1-4 players become Batman, Robin, Batgirl, Commissioner Gordon, or even Catwoman as they work together to save Gotham City. Hero players will roll and share their custom dice to generate their team's actions and make use of special ability and gadget cards during battles. Strategy is a must as they face off against The Joker and Harley Quinn, Two Face, Man-Bat, The Riddler, The Penguin, Scarecrow, and Mr. Freeze in 24 battles that are all based on fan favorite episodes of the iconic animated series.

· Includes 40 highly detailed miniatures and 24 game play scenarios.

· Fully compatible with all Adventures Universal Games System titles!

· All battles can be played in Cooperative Mode, or a 5th player can join to take control of the villains.

1-5 players Playable from ages 14+ 60-90 minutes MSRP $124.99 UPC: 8-27714-01932-2

Item #: IDW 01932

1ST QTR. 2021 RELEASE!

Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Arkham Asylum

Pete Walsh & Kevin Wilson (d) Sean Galloway, Jack Lawrence, Chris Fenoglio, Dario Brizuela, Jay Fotos (a&c)

When it comes to villains, there's no set of foes more iconic than Batman's rogues' gallery. In Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Arkham Asylum the villains have taken over and it's up to batman and his allies to return order to the hospital's halls. An expansion set for Shadow of the Bat, Arkham Asylum adds Clayface, Poison Ivy, Jervis Tetch, The Ventriloquist, Killer Croc, Maxie Zeus, Lock-Up, Clock King, Baby Doll, and Hugo Strange to the roster of villains, and 13 new battles based on classic episodes of the animated series. A new game type, Clayface mode, even adds a hidden traitor mode where one hero is actually Clayface in disguise, able to reveal their true identity at any time!

· Includes 15 highly detailed miniatures and 16 game play scenarios.

· Fully compatible with all Adventures Universal Games System titles!

· Batman: The Animated Series Adventures – Shadow of the Bat is required to play this expansion.

1-5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 60-90 minutes • MSRP $59.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01934-6

Item #: IDW 01934

1ST QTR. 2021 RELEASE!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures: Change Is Constant

Kevin Wilson, Daniel Lansdown, and Pete Walsh (d) Robert Atkins, Ozzy Fernandez, Sajad Shah, Tony Vargas (a) Chris Johnson (c)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures: Change Is Constant is a scenario-driven miniatures role-playing game created in IDW's Adventures Universal Games System (AUGS). Play as one of the four ninja turtles or Casey Jones, or take on the role of Baxter and command his robot fleet, including the menacing Mega-Mouser.

· Includes 59 miniatures and over a dozen scenarios.

· Introduces A.I. mode for fully cooperative play.

· Fully compatible with all Adventures Universal Games System titles, including Batman Shadow of the Bat & Arkham Asylum, coming this December!

1-5 players Playable from ages 14+ 90 minutes MSRP $124.99 UPC: 8-27714-01680-2

Item #: IDW 01680

AVAILABLE NOW!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures: City Fall

Kevin Wilson, Daniel Lansdown, and Pete Walsh (d) Robert Atkins, Ozzy Fernandez, Sajad Shah, Tony Vargas (a) Chris Johnson (c)

It's dark times for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The Shredder has seized control of the city and worse, he's brainwashed Leonardo into joining the Foot Clan! Play as one of five NEW heroes or take on the role of the Shredder and lead the Foot to victory, with his new "chunin" and secret weapon, Dark Leo.

· Includes 40 miniatures and over 20 scenarios.

· Introduces A.I. mode for fully cooperative play.

· Fully compatible with all Adventures Universal Games System titles, including Batman Shadow of the Bat & Arkham Asylum, coming this December!

1-5 players Playable from ages 14+ 90 minutes MSRP $124.99 UPC: 8-27714-01682-6

Item #: IDW 01682

AVAILABLE NOW!

Dragon Ball Z: The Board Game Saga

Team Lynnvander (d) Toei Animation (a&c)

Whether it's the perfected fighting methods of Cell, or the pure chaos of Buu, Dragon Ball Z has some of the most iconic villains, and their respective sagas, in anime history. With Dragon Ball Z: The Board Game Saga, 1-4 players will assume the role of one of the Z Fighters to play as while they fight through Dragon Ball Z's 4 legendary sagas. With dozens of special abilities to learn, players can directly recreate their favorite scenes from the show, or change things up with exciting "what if" scenarios.

· Play through the 4 Dragon Ball Z sagas.

· Pick from a dozen classic Dragon Ball Z heroes to play.

· Create wild "what if" face-offs, Yamcha vs. Frieza?!

1-4 players Playable from ages 14+ 60-90 minutes MSRP $49.99 UPC: 8-27714-01833-2

Item #: IDW 01810

FEBRUARY 2021 RELEASE!

Locke & Key: Shadow of Doubt

Neil Kimball (d) Gabriel Rodriguez (a) Jay Fotos (c)

Based on IDW's best-selling graphic novels created by Joe Hill and Gabe Rodriguez, as well as the hit Netflix series, Locke & Key: Shadow of Doubt invites 3-6 players to unlock the mysteries of Keyhouse. In Locke & Key: Shadow of Doubt, players will go on adventures, using the magical keys to unlock new locations and activate special abilities, all while trying to determine who among them may actually be a demon. Playing in 45 minutes and perfectly pairing the suspense of the comic series with hidden traitor gameplay, Locke & Key: Shadow of Doubt is an excellent light-weight game for fans of the comic, experienced gamers, and everyone who's excited for the Netflix series.

· A lightweight hidden traitor game, exciting for casual and experienced gamers alike.

· Easy to learn and quick to play, a great filler for game night, or in-between binging episodes.

· Filled with stunning art by Gabe Rodriguez, from the best-selling comic.

3-6 players Playable from ages 12+ 30-45 minutes MSRP $19.99 UPC: 8-27714-01957-5

Item #: IDW 01957

JULY 2021 RELEASE!