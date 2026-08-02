Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: 12-Foot Skeleton, aaron campbell, ben templesmith, Brian Level, Dan Watters, Ignition Press, Jeremy Haun, Mad Science Division, The Beauty, The Folk Of Dooney Hollow, tim seeley

Folk Of Dooney Hollow Follow The Beauty in Ignition Oct 2026 Solicits

The Folk Of Dooney Hollow follow The Beauty in Ignition Press' October 2026 solicits and the launch of 12-Foot Skeleton & Mad Science Division

Article Summary Ignition Press October 2026 solicits spotlight Jeremy Haun’s Folk of Dooney Hollow and The Beauty momentum.

Folk of Dooney Hollow #2 deepens its Ozarks horror mystery as Kerri faces Dooney Hollow’s leaders and the Butcher.

Ignition Press launches new series 12-Foot Skeleton and Mad Science Division with major horror-comics talent.

October’s Ignition Press slate also advances Arcadia, Cult-de-Sac, Prima Apparata, SICKO, The Patron, and more.

Ignition Press co-founder and Creative Director Jeremy Haun has had quite the banner year. Not only did the series he co-created with Jason A. Hurley, The Beauty, relaunch at the publisher after a five-year hiatus, but the television adaptation by Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson broke records on FX. And while we await word as to whether there will be a second season, Haun is becoming even more prolific as a creator-owned writer at Ignition.

As co-founder, he launched the company's publishing line up with Murder Podcast, drawn by artist Mike Tisserand, last September. The series remained one of the company's top sellers throughout its eight-issue run and garnered a Best Series nomination in this year's Ringo Awards alongside industry heavyweights including Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Martian Manhunter by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez, and FML by Kelly Sue DeConnick and David López.

The first of two Murder Podcast trades will land in bookstores and comic shops on August 11th and will include a five-part gatefold showcasing Tisserand's connecting covers, available only in the first printing. And given Ignition and Haun's respective pedigrees in Hollywood, I understand that some very interesting conversations are already underway regarding the property.

The trade was one of the books that the publisher debuted early at their Ignition Pavilion across the street from SDCC. The same offsite, as Bleeding Cool reported earlier, saw 27,000 visitors over the course of the show last week. Another early debut at SDCC was the original graphic novel Haun wrote based on a character and story by Stan Lee, created before his passing, and illustrated by Danny Luckert – Airwalker. Both Haun and Luckert were at the Ignition Pavilion. promoting the publisher's first original graphic novel ahead of its wide release this Tuesday, August 4th.

Which brings us to the final debut Haun had at SDCC, The Cold Open issue for his next series, The Folk of Dooney Hollow. The series hits close to home for Haun, who grew up and still lives in the part of southern Missouri that includes the Ozarks. Also known as the Ozark Mountains, Ozark Highlands, and Ozark Plateau, the expansive, rugged area features ancient, eroded plateaus and thousands of limestone caves, creating a mysterious, ancient, and naturally isolating environment. And as home to famous cryptids such as the Ozark Howler, MoMo, and the Gowrow, it's perfectly suited for a horror story, of course. Haun teams up on the series with artist Alex Lins, best known for his work on Briar at Boom Studios and Plastic Man: No More! at DC Comics, both with Christopher Cantwell. The pair have been working on the project since Ignition Press began, which follows a young grad student investigating local legends in the Ozarks and discovers a hidden community of Irish settlers who vanished into the woods a century ago and are trapped by even more ancient secrets. This may explain why, ahead of the Final Order Cutoff (FOC), Ignition Press shared three issues, along with The Cold Open, with retailers. And why Haun appeared on the popular and influential "Order Up The FOC Show" on The EXP on Friday, where he confirmed the series is a tight five issues (plus the Cold Open). In the same appearance, Haun also teased a surprise guest artist for The Beauty #10, describing them as one of "his favourite artists."

But Bleeding Cool has one final scoop not yet picked up by other outlets, all of which are still recovering from SDCC. Ignition Press stealth-revealed the 1-in-10 retailer incentive by illustrator Ebrahel Lurci (Murder Podcast, Cult-de-Sac) via PRH and their own social media channels. A cover that also appears to be the first cover appearance of "the Butcher," referenced in the second issue's solicitation info, below. With this being Haun's first creator-owned series to launch since The Beauty aired, and even Covrprice calling out that it "has legitimate sleeper potential among the week's independent releases," retailers might want to double-check their orders before FOC closes on Monday night. And fans might see about snagging a copy of the Lurci cover before prices go up. As well as keep an eye out on Ignition's website for the Jae Lee Ignition Exclusive cover, although that art has not been revealed yet…

12-FOOT SKELETON #1

Written by Tim Seeley and Aaron Campbell

Illustrated by Ben Templesmith

Colors by Ben Templesmith

Cover A by Ben Templesmith

Cover B by Aaron Campbell

Cover C by Tim Seeley

Cover D by Maria Wolf

This might be Lola and Jimmy's last Halloween. Not because they're aging out at 12-years-old…there's a12-foot-tall lawn skeleton on a rampage in their neighborhood!

Lola is a triple threat of social suicide: goth girl, new kid, and outspoken feminist. Meanwhile, Jimmy is a bookish, quiet, bullied kid trying to enjoy his favorite holiday between cancer treatments.

When Lola discovers she might have a much stronger connection with the malevolent force inhabiting the skeleton than she could ever imagine possible, it's up to Jimmy to inspire them to face certain danger and embrace the future rather than run from their traumatic pasts.

Aaron Campbell (Hellblazer), Tim Seeley (Inglorious X-Force), and Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night) present a Halloween story with the heart and soul of a classic Spielberg film alongside all the spills, chills, and horrifying thrills of everyone's favorite 1980s slasher movies!

ARCADIA #9

Written by Inaki Miranda and Roy Miranda

Illustrated by Inaki Miranda

Colors by Eva de la Cruz

Cover A by Inaki Miranda

Cover B by Jenny Frison

Fix and Halu get nearer to Arcadia, reaching a train station that used to take travelers over the last part of their journey to the fabled city. The closer they get, however, the more Halu becomes worried for Fix's health, and the more he must deny the signs that Arcadia may not be the utopia he was promised—if it even exists at all!

The epic miniseries from the Eisner-nominated Miranda Bros. (We Live) enters its final stretch. This issue boasts a variant cover by popular cover artist Jenny Frison!

THE BEAUTY BOOK THREE

Written by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley

Illustrated by Thomas Nachlik and Danny Luckert

Cover by Jeremy Haun

How far would you go to become the most beautiful version of yourself? The iconic, innovative comic book series, The Beauty is back in print!

Fans of the TV adaptation from Ryan Murphy, now streaming on FX & Hulu, can experience the finale of the original comic series with Book Three!

Vanity and power are the only things that matter now – and people will kill and die for both!

The original iconic run of The Beauty expands concludes in this third double-sized trade collection!

Timo and Ezerae's brutal quest for revenge collides with Detectives Foster and Vaughn's newest case as the various individual stories set in the world of The Beauty, where 60 percent of the world's population is infected, comes to its shocking conclusion… and the world burns.

The Beauty Book Three collects issues 22-29 plus the All Good Things one-shot of the original series.

CULT-DE-SAC #3

Written by Cullen Bunn

Illustrated by Fico Ossio

Colors by Ulises Arreola

Cover A by Fico Ossio

Cover B by Ebrahel Lurci

Suspicions turn into realities as violence as worse things start happening at the Hanson house. Fires, trespassing, vandalism, dead animals—the kids are scared, dad is enraged, and mom is quickly losing her grip on reality. The head of the HOA says all will be well if the family just conforms to their "Covenants." But the more the darkness grows, the more Claire Hanson is going to resist.

The master of comic book horror Cullen Bunn (Harrow County; Deluge) turns his gaze on middle America and the terrifying forces that lurk in the shadows of its suburbs. Don't get caught in the Cult-de-Sac, or you may never find your way out!

DISPATCHED #4

Written by B. Clay Moore

Illustrated by Daniel Gete

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Cover A by Daniel Gete

Cover B by David Lapham

In another explosive issue, The Sons of Liberty finally make their plan and their demands known, and despite their dwindling numbers, the white supremacists are still very much in control. However, their own missteps are nearly as deadly as Powers' targeted attacks. As the force employed by the Sons of Liberty increases, Powers' is thrown back to the worst moments of his military career. Will he be able to push through his trauma and pull off a daring rescue, or will the Sons of Liberty keep killing hostages?

THE DOGSITTER #4

Written by Jamie S. Rich

Illustrated by Megan Levens

Colors by Nick Filardi

Cover A by Megan Levens

Cover B by Sina Grace

Gemma has accepted that if she wants to date Neal, she has to get used to the fact that he's also dating Portia. Who is his boss. And whose dog she walks. It's weird, but such are the things we do for love! It gets more complicated when Portia asks her to apartment-sit while she and Neal go on a trip, but Portia's house is really nice, so again, why not? Like, what could go wrong?

In the penultimate issue of this romantic-comedy, writer Jamie S. Rich (Lady Killer) and artist Megan Levens (Star Trek: Red Shirts) are setting up an emotional house of cards that is sure to come crashing down. The only question is, how many hearts will be broken in the process.

FOLK OF DOONEY HOLLOW #2

Written by Jeremy Haun

Illustrated by Alex Lins

Colors by Patricia Mulvihill

Cover A by Jeremy Haun

Cover B by Alex Lins

It's Kerri's second day in Dooney Hollow, and despite the assurances of the townsfolk who live in this community displaced in time, she is not convinced they are going to let her leave. The closer she gets to some of them, the more she begins to feel for their predicament, while others only scare and enrage her. The more they tell her, the more she is convinced they are hiding from her. Of course, trust also goes both ways, and the more Kerri digs, the more some of the town leaders want her eliminated from the equation. The Butcher needs to be satiated, and one wrong move by an outsider could cause the whole of Dooney Hollow to collapse.

The new series from Beauty co-creator Jeremy Haun journeys deeper into the mystery. Featuring covers by both Haun and series artist Alex Lins (Briar).

INNARDS #5

Written by Rob Guillory

Illustrated by Sam Lotfi

Colors by Jean-Francois Beaulieu

Cover A by Sam Lotfi

Cover B by Rob Guillory

FINAL ISSUE. The horrors which lurk deep beneath the Earth's crust are finally revealed!

ONIS has been keeping secrets. Secrets that they're willing to kill to protect. Roy has learned far too late that this job requires sacrifices he isn't willing to make. Old Man Black isn't an urban legend, and it isn'ta monster… It's something else, something deadly. As the very fabric of reality starts to tear, the surviving members of the crew must decide what matters to them—and how far they're willing to go.

MAD SCIENCE DIVISION #1

Written by Dan Watters

Illustrated by Brian Level

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Cover A by Brian Level

Cover B by Riley Rossmo

It's no secret Archimedes Anderson is a nepo hire. Assigned chief-coordinator of R&D at the American arm of genetic engineering and bioweapons development company Miyashi-Smith, everyone knows he'shere for one purpose: to slash the budget and trim the fat. If he

can cut 30% from the unaffectionately nicknamed "Mad Science Division" budget, he'll earn a cushy, high-level job at HQ.

He goes in with a move-fast-and-break-stuff attitude, knowing absolutely nothing about the dangerous genetic experiments taking place in the division. When he upsets the delicate equilibrium of the department factions and removes guard rails which protect the workers and the public, he winds up exposing them to terrible, evil experiments.

From the twisted minds of Dan Watters (Nightwing; TMNT: Shredder) and Brian Level (Venom: Black, White & Blood) comes a comedic, sci-fi horror series that asks, "What if DOGE dismantled the SCP Foundation?"

THE PATRON #3

Written by Christian Ward

Illustrated by John J. Pearson

Colors by John J. Pearson

Cover A by Christian Ward

Cover B by John J. Pearson

Clyde catches up with Lucy as she gets dangerously close to uncovering the truth behind Matty's alleged overdose. But when Detective Stone's investigation leads her straight to Lucy, the two women discover their paths may be more connected than either of them realized.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cherish finds himself haunted by the consequences of his own bloody trail, as a ghost from his past returns to turn the tables on him.

The dead don't stay buried in Christian Ward (Event Horizon) and John J. Pearson's (In Bloom) gripping fine arts thriller, where the hunters are about to become the hunted.

PRIMA APPARATA #2

Written by Olivia Dufault

Illustrated by Rebekah Isaacs

Colors by Marissa Louise

Cover A by Rebekah Isaacs

Cover B by Matías Bergara

Ballerina mech pilots Mar and Rhea have survived to enter the last year of their brutal training at the Conservatory. Now, their unbreakable bond is tested.

Only one senior student will be given the title of "Prima Apparata" along with the life-or-death lead role of Appolyta in a final battle performance to appease the Patrons. With their natural talents and motivations increasingly at odds in the studio, Mar and Rhea pursue two very different—but equally creative and reckless—acts of rebellion to claim control of their fates.

A new realm is accessed, an advantage unlocked, and we get one step closer to Appolyta herself as Olivia Dufault and Rebekah Isaacs' celestial ballet mech saga continues!

SHOWDOWN #5

Written by Dave Wielgosz

Illustrated by Tadd Galusha

Colors by Triona Farrell

Cover A by Steve Lieber

Cover B by Tadd Galusha

FINAL ISSUE. Time's up! Let the rumble begin!

Trish came back home and told Harvey to get his affairs in order, because the two of them were going to settle their grievances with violence. Two will enter, and as far as they are both concerned, they don't care if neither of them leaves! Read the bloody and emotional conclusion to 2026's best crime comic. Showdown has established writer Dave Wielgosz (Man-Bat) and artist Tadd Galusha (Bubba Ho-Tep) as major talents, and this brutal finale will only cement that reputation.

SICKO #3

Written by Tini Howard

Illustrated by Amilcar Pinna

Colors by Amanda Grazini

Cover A by Amilcar Pinna

Cover B by Seb Fiumara

Valentine has agreed to go back to the OMELAS care facility, but she immediately regrets it. For as much as Jono tells her his father is not looking to exploit her, Val can't trust the man or the institution she runs. What she did not expect, however, was how many other patients suffer from Breton's Disease, and all the various ways that it has affected them.

No two mutations are alike! If Valentine can get them organized, they can all break out and take their lives back! But that's a BIG if…

The hit miniseries from Tini Howard (Gotham City Sirens: Love Hurts; Marian Heretic) and Amilcar Pinna (Galactic) reaches its mid-point, and it's only going to get more surreal from here! Featuring an exclusive variant cover by superstar art Sebastian Fiumara (Catwoman)!

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