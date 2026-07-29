Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Ignition Press, sdcc

Ignition Pavilion Packs In Five Times The Capacity Of Hall H At SDCC

The Ignition Press Pavilion packed in five times the capacity of Hall H over the San Diego Comic-Con week

Article Summary Ignition Press drew 27,000 visitors at SDCC, making its two-storey Ignition Pavilion a breakout comic con destination.

Ignition Press packed the week with creators, live art, celebrity livestreams, gallery exhibits, and a surprise concert.

The Ignition Press SDCC panel revealed 12-Foot Skeleton and brought out Filip Sablik, Jamie S. Rich, and surprise guests.

Ignition Press also boosted its SDCC presence through the CBLDF party and buzz for East Side Saints from Ildy Modrovich.

Not all at once, admittedly. But 27,000 over the San Diego Comic-Con week ain't bad. As Bleeding Cool previously reported, on the anniversary of their first public appearance, Ignition Press went from making a last first impression to one of the most prominent comic publishers at San Diego Comic-Con, thanks to their two-storey Ignition Pavilion. While other publishers competed for attention on the convention floor, Ignition went toe-to-toe with brands like Peanuts, Silo, Dragon Ball Z, and Widow's Bay, all of which had nearby activations. The offsite pop-up made quite the impression inside and out, with a friend of Bleeding Cool, Anthony January, among the reporters, influencers, and fans who explored the space.

Over 27,000 visitors in total were counted entering the Pavilion doors between Preview Night on Wednesday and the end of the day on Sunday, coming through the doors of the Ignition Pavilion… on par with a mid-sized regional convention on its own. In addition to over a dozen comic creators, livestreaming with celebrity appearances on both eBay Live and Revenge Of TV, and The Patron art gallery, those visitors saw artist John J. Pearson complete two 4' x 4' paintings live over the course of the week of The Patron characters Mr Cherish and Luce. And on Saturday night, attendees were surprised by a surprise two-hour show from the alternative desert rock duo, The Paradise Vultures, on one of the outdoor spaces.

Ignition Press' co-sponsorship of the CBLDF Welcome Party was also filled to the brim… perhaps in part because it had an open bar for the first time. And their "Doing Comics Differently: Ignition Press Year One And Beyond" panel on Friday was a packed house as Publisher Filip Sablik and Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich co-moderated a panel that included Jeremy Haun, Cullen Bunn, Olivia Dufault, Tini Howard, Rob Guillory, and Pearson. Toward the end of the panel, surprise guests joined the panel, including Everyone Loves A Jewel Thief co-writer and artist Aaron Campbell, who revealed his next series at Ignition, 12-Foot Skeleton, would be another collaboration with co-writer Tim Seeley, but this time with artist Ben Templesmith. The Halloween-themed coming-of-age series will be published in October.

Glen Mazzara, fan favourite showrunner of The Walking Dead and most recently showrunner of Mercenary: An Extraction Story, also made a surprise appearance on the panel to discuss Netflix's upcoming expansion of the Extraction Universe. The appearance at SDCC was timed with news that Extraction 3, starring Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba, had begun production in Australia earlier that week. Joining Mazzara was original Extraction comic writer and co-creator of the franchise with the Russo Brothers, Ande Parks.

The fourth surprise guest was another fan-favourite showrunner, Lucifer's Ildy Modrovich, who popped onto the panel to talk about her recently announced debut comic series, East Side Saints. Co-created with WWE superstar AJ Mendez and actress Aimee Garcia, East Side Saints is described by the trio of co-writers as "Buffy in the hood". Mendez and Garcia were both at SDCC as well and talked up their 2027 series on the Actors Turned Comic Book Writers panel alongside Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Hannah Rose May by wearing custom shirts that asked fans, "Is Your Ex A Demon?" After the panel, the co-creators held an exclusive signing for 120 fans who each received an exclusive East Side Saints print by Amilcar Pinna – the back of which had a QR code that led to eastsidesaints.com. The night before, the power trio also presented at the Eisner Awards.

None of which Ignition Press won, though Stephanie Williams was nominated as Best Writer, with Roots of Madness on the nominated resume. Maybe next year?

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