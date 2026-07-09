Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Brian Level, Christopher Mitten, Dan Watters, Ignition Press, sdcc, Seth Peck, Stephen Green

Ignition Press Adds Ben Templesmith, Dan Watters, Brian Level And More

Ignition Press adds Ben Templesmith, Brian Level, Christopher Mitten, Dan Watters, Seth Peck and Stephen Green ahead of San Diego Comic-Con...

Article Summary Ben Templesmith joins Ignition Press ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2026, headlining a major wave of new creator additions.

Brian Level, Christopher Mitten, Dan Watters, Seth Peck, and Stephen Green also sign on for upcoming Ignition Press books.

Ben Templesmith brings acclaimed credits like 30 Days of Night, Fell, Wormwood: Gentleman Corpse, and Gotham By Midnight.

Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich says Ignition Press is pairing top creators across genres, styles, and tones without limits.

Ben Templesmith lives closer to the San Diego Convention Center than any other comic book creator. Which makes it handy for him to walk down to the Ignition Press Pavilion for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where he has been announced as a new creator on their books, as well as Brian Level, Christopher Mitten, Dan Watters, Seth Peck and Stephen Green. I think Dan Watters, of whom Bleeding Cool is also very fond, may have the longest commute this year. But only Ben will be able to tell you what happened between him and me during a long night in Soho, hopping between private members' bars fifteen years ago… as well as why we stopped licking each other. It was a different time.

Ben Templesmith is a New York Times bestselling artist and writer most widely known for his work in the comic book industry where he has received multiple nominations for the International Horror Guild Awards as well as the industry's top prize, the Eisner Award. He also won a Spike TV Scream Award. As a creator, his most notable works have been 30 Days of Night (which spawned a major motion picture) and Fell. His other projects include the critically acclaimed serial Wormwood: Gentleman Corpse, as well as Gotham By Midnight, and a stint on Department of Truth. He has also worked on the Star Wars, Doctor Who, GI Joe, Army of Darkness, Silent Hill and Buffy: The Vampire Slayer properties among others and produces art and design for music bands, DVDs, toys, and film concept work.

is a New York Times bestselling artist and writer most widely known for his work in the comic book industry where he has received multiple nominations for the International Horror Guild Awards as well as the industry's top prize, the Eisner Award. He also won a Spike TV Scream Award. As a creator, his most notable works have been 30 Days of Night (which spawned a major motion picture) and Fell. His other projects include the critically acclaimed serial Wormwood: Gentleman Corpse, as well as Gotham By Midnight, and a stint on Department of Truth. He has also worked on the Star Wars, Doctor Who, GI Joe, Army of Darkness, Silent Hill and Buffy: The Vampire Slayer properties among others and produces art and design for music bands, DVDs, toys, and film concept work. Brian Level is a cartoonist, tattooer, and writer who has worked for every major comic book publisher for the past 15 years. His work has been internationally recognized and has won a GLAAD Media Award for his contributions to Poison Ivy for DC Comics. Level's work is known for being energetic, dynamic, and horrific. His goal is always to create timeless, deep, and rich work. He lives with his family in the greater Cincinnati area, where he makes stories and operates Illuminaut Tattoo.

is a cartoonist, tattooer, and writer who has worked for every major comic book publisher for the past 15 years. His work has been internationally recognized and has won a GLAAD Media Award for his contributions to Poison Ivy for DC Comics. Level's work is known for being energetic, dynamic, and horrific. His goal is always to create timeless, deep, and rich work. He lives with his family in the greater Cincinnati area, where he makes stories and operates Illuminaut Tattoo. Christopher Mitten is originally from the cow-dappled expanse of southern Wisconsin, he now spends his time roaming the misty wilds of suburban Chicago, drawing little people in little boxes. In addition to Ignition, he has contributed work for Dark Horse, Oni Press, DC Comics, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Vertigo, Dynamite, 3 Worlds/3 Moons, Marvel Comics, Z2, IDW, Black Mask, Mad Cave, Gallery Books, Titan Comics, and Simon & Schuster. He can be found online at www.ChristopherMitten.com, on Instagram @Chris_Mitten, and on Bluesky @christophermitten.bsky.social.

is originally from the cow-dappled expanse of southern Wisconsin, he now spends his time roaming the misty wilds of suburban Chicago, drawing little people in little boxes. In addition to Ignition, he has contributed work for Dark Horse, Oni Press, DC Comics, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Vertigo, Dynamite, 3 Worlds/3 Moons, Marvel Comics, Z2, IDW, Black Mask, Mad Cave, Gallery Books, Titan Comics, and Simon & Schuster. He can be found online at www.ChristopherMitten.com, on Instagram @Chris_Mitten, and on Bluesky @christophermitten.bsky.social. Dan Watters is the Eisner-award winning writer of comic books such as Batman: Dark Patterns, Nightwing, M.A.S.K., and The Six Fingers. Originally from London, England, he now resides in New York- having swapped the big city for the big city but a bit taller.

is the Eisner-award winning writer of comic books such as Batman: Dark Patterns, Nightwing, M.A.S.K., and The Six Fingers. Originally from London, England, he now resides in New York- having swapped the big city for the big city but a bit taller. Seth Peck is a writer and high school English teacher from St. Louis, Missouri. Best known for his work on Marvel Comics' The X-Men, he has also authored several creator-owned titles, including '76, Sorrow, and The Realm. He currently resides in Kansas City with his three dogs and a tortoise. When he isn't writing or teaching, he enjoys board games, hockey, and weird fiction.

is a writer and high school English teacher from St. Louis, Missouri. Best known for his work on Marvel Comics' The X-Men, he has also authored several creator-owned titles, including '76, Sorrow, and The Realm. He currently resides in Kansas City with his three dogs and a tortoise. When he isn't writing or teaching, he enjoys board games, hockey, and weird fiction. Stephen Green is an artist residing in Savannah, Georgia. Despite various rumors, he did not attend school there. His work has been featured in Dark Horse Presents, The Legacy Of Luther Strode, Hellboy And The B.P.R.D., and Lobster Johnson. He can talk to animals.



"The joy of doing a publishing line like the one we have at Ignition Press is there are no limits. We can work in any genre, any tone, any style," explained Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich. "The same can be said for creators. Dan and Seth don't write alike, any moreso than Ben, Brian, Chris, or Stephen draw alike. All that really ties them together is they are top of their game, doing really cool work, and are all pretty nice guys to boot. It's a thrill mixing and matching, pairing some of them together, and giving them the freedom to do what they do best!"

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