Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: 12-Foot Skeleton, Arcadia, Cult-De-Sac, dinner date, Dispatched, Ignition Press, Mad Science Division, Minotaur, Prima Apparata, Rampant Swine, Sicko, The Beauty

Ignition Press Official Full December 2026 Solicits

12 Foot Skeleton, Arcadia, The Beauty, Cult-de-Sac, Dinner Date, Dispatched, Mad Science Division, Minotaur, Rampant Swine, Prima Apparata. Sicko

Article Summary Ignition Press December 2026 solicits spotlight continuing horror, sci-fi and fantasy series across 11 titles.

December advances key arcs in 12 Foot Skeleton, Arcadia, The Beauty, Cult-de-Sac and Dinner Date.

Final issues arrive for Dispatched and Sicko, while Prima Apparata reaches its penultimate chapter.

Mad Science Division, Minotaur and Rampant Swine bring more chaos, mystery and mythic horror in December.

Ignition Press' December 2026 solicits and solicitations launch not one comic book… but continue 12 Foot Skeleton, Arcadia, The Beauty, Cult-de-Sac, Dinner Date, Dispatched, Mad Science Division, Minotaur, Rampant Swine, Prima Apparata and Sicko.

12 FOOT SKELETON #3

(W) Aaron Campbell and Tim Seeley (A) Ben Templesmith

Covers: Ben Templesmith, Aaron Campbell

The Halloween horror continues into the Holiday season! Lola begins noticing a pattern in the 12-FOOT SKELETON's victims. Things take a darker turn as the bodies continue piling up and Lola begins to realize she might have a frightening connection to the giant pile of bones that's stalking her and Jimmy's neighborhood. Ignition's most thrilling horror five-issue limited series continues, as Aaron Campbell (Hellblazer), Tim Seeley (Moneyshot), and Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night, Fell) bring the tricks and treats home to the entire family.

ARCADIA #10

(W) Inaki Miranda and Roy Miranda (A) Inaki Miranda

Covers: Inaki Miranda, Kael Ngu

Halu and Fix have finally reached Arcadia, but reality may not live up to all they imagined it to be. Is it too late to save Fix from the Veil, the deadly disease that's been ravaging her body? And a choice must be made between imagination and reality… The epic sci-fi/fantasy longform series from the Miranda Brothers (We Live; Blade Forger) nears its conclusion in issue #12…but there is still plenty to be revealed!

THE BEAUTY #11

(W) Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley (A) Emanuela Lupacchino

Covers: Jeremy Haun and Nick Filardi, Emanuela Lupacchino and Leonardo Paciarotti

The third arc of The Beauty ongoing series gets underway, and the vicious storylines are about to converge! Skottie and Zach find themselves at the center of the growing controversy surrounding the performance enhancing aspects of the Beauty in sports. Meanwhile, in the wake of Reynard's murder, Kelvin and Hope are on the run for their lives, setting them on an all-new path with an unlikely ally. Elsewhere, Percival Abernathy is deploying the dangerous mercenary team known as the Immaculate to deal with the threat of Mr. Calaveras once and for all.

CULT-DE-SAC #4

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Fico Ossio

Covers: Fico Ossio and Ulises Arreola, Ebrahel Lurci

Delve into the history of Willow Park and how their sinister Homeowner's Association came to be. Many have been sacrificed to please their demonic lord, Mahlvorek. But who is this hellish oversee, and why is the HOA doing his bidding? Can Claire get to the bottom of this dark mystery before her family becomes the HOA's next victims? The fires of Hell burn hotter than ever in this penultimate issue of Cult-de-Sac, the latest terrifying hit five-issue limited series from Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and Fico Ossio (Kill All Immortals.)

DINNER DATE #3

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Khary Randolph

Covers: Khary Randolph, Taurin Clarke

Syd was convinced that her dating life was over once she became a vampire—except she hadn't figured on Izzy, a horror-movie afficionado who isn't at all fazed by blood or fangs. As their chemistry grows, so does the body count that Syd has been tossing into the polluted waterways of New York City. Romance isn't dead and neither are Syd's all-too-deserving victims… Humor and love pump through the veins of this horror rom-com five-issue limited series from Joanne Starer (Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent But Deadly) and Khary Randolph, artist on DC's newly announced Vixen series.

DISPATCHED #5

(W) B. Clay Moore (A) Daniel Gete

Covers: Daniel Gete and Lee Loughridge, David Lapham and Lee Loughridge

The thrilling conclusion! As the authorities converge on the scene of the takeover, Morgan Powers is their man on the inside—and possibly the only one who can stop The Sons Of Liberty. But the odds aren't good for Morgan, since he's only one man with a makeshift weapon against an entire militia of heavily armed white supremacists. In order to save the day, Morgan will have to find a way to save himself. There's a good chance he's about to get fired, though.

MAD SCIENCE DIVISION #2

(W) Dan Watters (A) Brian Level

Covers: Brian Level, Riley Rossmo

Archimedes Anderson's first major cost-cutting initiative has gone spectacularly wrong. After defunding a remote Miyashi-Smith research facility, he's stranded a team of scientists on an uninhabited island with a highly contagious virus that turns its victims' worst impulses into violent compulsions. Armed with a killer drone, a handful of guns, and absolutely no idea what they're doing, the team discovers the island isn't quite as abandoned as they thought—and the infection may have spread far beyond the lab. From the twisted minds of Dan Watters (Nightwing; TMNT: Shredder) and Brian Level (Venom: Black, White & Blood) comes a comedic, sci-fi horror five-issue limited series that asks, "What if DOGE dismantled the SCP Foundation?"

MINOTAUR #5

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Mike Dowling

Covers: Mike Dowling, Christopher Mitten

There're some strange occurrences happening in Austria! A mysterious care home, a vanished Alzheimer's expert, and a creature that can reach inside the human mind all lead to one terrifying discovery: someone—or something—is turning memory into music. And when the music starts playing Sara's life, Monday realizes they're running out of time to save her. Si Spurrier (The Flash, Hellblazer) and Mike Dowling's (The Amazing Spider-Man) ongoing sci-fi horror series continues.

PRIMA APPARATA #4

(W) Olivia Dufault (A) Rebekah Isaacs

Covers: Rebekah Isaacs and Marissa Louise, Marguerite Sauvage

Mar and Rhea's relationship will never be the same. Can young love survive in the crushing environment of The Conservatory? Between their kiss and the rapidly approaching selection of their grade's Prima Apparata, there's all kinds of tension in the air. At the crossroads of love and ambition, anything is possible. A shocking betrayal shows the true cost of perfection in the penultimate issue of this five-issue space opera limited series.

RAMPANT SWINE #2

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Christopher Mitten

Covers: Christopher Mitten, Matt Wagner

After surviving a deadly encounter with a giant, Culhwch finally reaches King Arthur's court and finds a kingdom caught between myth and decay, as well as a dangerous new influence whispering in the King's ear. Now, as the heroes set out to hunt a monstrous genocidal boar, their greatest threat may be closer than they think. Si Spurrier (Hellblazer) and Christopher Mitten's (Hellboy) five-issue Arthurian epic series continues, featuring a variant cover by the legendary Matt Wagner (Grendel, Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman: Trinity).

SICKO #5

(W) Tini Howard (A) Amilcar Pinna

Covers: Amilcar Pinna, Marley Zarcone

Reality is no longer a viable concept at the Tiemperdido Hospital. Valentine's quest for answers as to why it has become a hub for folks suffering from the same surreal disease and what the head of the hospital, Dr. Mackenroe, wants to do with them has unearthed more than she bargained for. Can she get a grip on the absurdity before it grows out of control, or is surrendering to the chaos exactly what she needs? Experience the mind-bending conclusion to the first incredible chapter of Sicko, the acclaimed five-issue limited series from Tini Howard (Marian Heretic) and Amilcar Pinna (Galactic). You won't believe your eyes, as everything that happens in this comic needs to be seen to be believed!

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