Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ignition Press, Jen Bartel, Jordie Bellaire, Love Ignited, Marley Zarcone, Matthew Dunn, Maxine Zilkenat, Michael W Conrad, molly mahan, Morgan Hampton, Noel Kelly

Ignition Relights The Fire Of Their Romance Anthology, Love Ignited

Ignition Press relights the fire of their romance anthology, Love Ignited for 2027, with Jen Bartel, Molly Mahan, Matthew Dunn, and more

Article Summary Love Ignited 2027 brings Ignition Press’s romance anthology back in February with 48 pages of strange, heartfelt love stories.

Jen Bartel leads Love Ignited 2027 with the cover and a new story, joined by Molly Mahan, Matthew Dunn, and more.

The anthology spans cosmic romance, parental love, grief, breakups, and alien dating, keeping Love Ignited fresh and weird.

Jamie S. Rich edits Love Ignited 2027 as Ignition Press builds on its 2026 debut and expands its creator-driven 2027 slate.

Ignition Press is bringing back its Valentine's Day-style romance anthology for a second year with Love Ignited 2027, a roughly 48-page collection of short stories exploring love in its many forms, passionate, parental, cosmic, and otherwise. The book is expected in February 2027, continuing the tradition established by the 2026 edition, which featured creators such as Patrick Horvath, Chris Burnham, Dani, Olivia Dufault, and others.

Jen Bartel provides both the cover and an original short story for the new volume. Other contributors include Molly Mahan (Shade the Changing Girl) and Matthew Dunn (What's the Furthest Place From Here?), who tackle a story of transcendental love across time and space; Maxine Zilkenat (Bugbarian), focusing on parental love and grief in a seafaring tale; Michael W. Conrad (In Bloom) and Marley Zarcone (Shade the Changing Girl), examining a difficult breakup set in a specialty bookstore; Morgan Hampton (Green Lantern) and Noel Kelly (The Dogsitter), looking at interplanetary dating via an alien matchmaking show; and Jordie Bellaire, with a piece involving circus cyclists and romance.

Editor-in-chief Jamie S. Rich has prior connections to several of the creators through his earlier work on Shade the Changing Girl at DC, which adds a through-line to the lineup. Like its predecessor, the anthology leans into the idea that love can get a little weird, spanning intimate personal stories and more fantastical premises. This is what last year's version looked like…

Love Ignited 2026 by Chris Burnham, Dani, Joëlle Jones, Patrick Horvath, Olivia Dufault

Sometimes love can be a little…weird! Ignition Press debuts its first anthology, and it's an oversized hunk 'o burning love spanning from the depths of the ocean to the far reaches of space! Emotions run hot in romance, and some people go to extremes for the person—or creature—they desire. Featuring new work by Chris Burnham (Doom Patrol); Patrick Horvath(Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees) and Morgan Beem (The Author Immortal); Rosa Ekedal (Think Tank); Olivia Dufault (TV's Legion) and Dani (The Invisible Man); and more!

Ignition Press was co-founded by publishing and media industry veterans Eric Gitter (CEO), Filip Sablik (Publisher), Jamie S. Rich (Editor-in-Chief), and Jeremy Haun (Creative Director) in July 2024 and has been publishing creator-driven original series since the middle of 2025. And now have a bunch of new ones for 2027.

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