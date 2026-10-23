Posted in: Comics, Ike Perlmutter, Marvel Comics | Tagged: donald trump, florida, James Uthmeier, José Javier Rodríguez, laura perlmutter

Ike Perlmutter Gives $500,000 To Florida Attorney General's Election

Ike Perlmutter and his wife give half a million towards Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's election campaign in November

Article Summary Ike Perlmutter and Laura Perlmutter gave $500,000 to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier’s election committee.

The Perlmutters’ donations made up most of the nearly $750,000 raised by Friends of James Uthmeier in one week.

James Uthmeier, appointed after Ashley Moody’s Senate move, now faces José Javier Rodríguez in a tight race.

Ike Perlmutter remains a major political donor, with a long record of backing Donald Trump and other Republican causes.

Former Marvel Entertainment chair Ike Perlmutter and his wife Laura Perlmutter have each donated $250,000 to the political committee of inaugural Republican candidate Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, according to a report from Florida Politics. The combined half-million-dollar contribution, made last month, accounted for the bulk of the nearly $750,000 raised by Friends of James Uthmeier that week. James Uthmeier was appointed to the seat following Ashley Moody's appointment to the U.S. Senate but is now running for a full four-year term.

James Uthmeier has raised more than $11.6 million overall between his campaign and the committee and has more than $9.5 million on hand. His Democratic opponent, former state senator José Javier Rodríguez, has raised roughly $2.8 million and spent nearly $1.7 million, including on television advertising. A St. Pete Polls survey conducted in mid-September showed Uthmeier leading Rodríguez by 43 per cent to 42 per cent, well within the margin of error.

Ike Perlmutter, who served as Marvel's CEO and later chairman after guiding the company out of bankruptcy, launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe and overseeing its sale to Disney, has long been a major political donor, and Bleeding Cool has previously reported on the Perlmutters' large contributions to Donald Trump's campaigns, Ike's role advising on veterans' affairs during Trump's first administration, Presidential pardons, and the couple's substantial philanthropic donations, including funding for the Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice at Cardozo Law. Ike Perlmutter was fired from his Marvel role by Disney in 2023 as part of a broader restructuring and later sold his remaining Disney shares. Ike Perlmutter sat next to Donald Trump at last year's Mar-A-Lago ballroom fundraising party, and behind him at his latest inauguration, next to Elon Musk. Given that Ike Perlmutter is also one of the world's largest donors to transition surgeries and surgical techniques, famously offering to pay for anyone at Disney's medical transition costs, I'd love to have heard that conversation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!