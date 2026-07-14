Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: coverwatch, Crowbound, Hammerfist, M1, sdcc, Tigress Island

Image Comics Exclusives, Merch & Signings At San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Image Comics SDCC Exclusives: Hammerfist, Crowbound, Youngblood, Do A Powerbomb, M1, Odin, D'Orc, Chainkata, and more

Article Summary Image Comics heads to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 at Booth #1915 with SDCC exclusives, merch and creator signings.

Exclusive comics include Hammerfist, Crowbound, Chainkata, Youngblood #100, Odin #1 and Do A Powerbomb.

Image Comics SDCC 2026 merch features branded pint glasses, hats, pins, notebooks, mugs, shirts and tote bags.

Signing schedule runs July 23-26 with Todd McFarlane, Skottie Young, Geoff Johns, Daniel Warren Johnson and more.

Image Comics is returning to San Diego Comic-Con for 2026, in Booth #1915, with exclusives, merch and signings. We've already seen Ghost Machine exclusives, while Todd McFarlane is only doing pre-order exclusive comics that you have to bring to the show to get signed, but there are more, much more…

Hammerfist #1 ashcan – $10 +tax

Crowbound #1 ashcan – $10 +tax

The Karman Blade #1 ashcan – $10 +tax

The Last Driver #1 ashcan – $10 +tax

Chainkata #1 ashcan – $20 +tax

D'Orc #1, third printing SDCC 2026 Exclusive – $20 +tax

White Sky #1, third printing SDCC 2026 Exclusive – $10 +tax

Red Roots #1 SDCC 2026 Exclusive – $10 +tax

If Destruction Be Our Lot #1 SDCC 2026 Exclusive – $10 +tax

M1: Monster Racing League #1 SDCC 2026 Exclusive – $20 +tax

Odin #1 SDCC 2026 Exclusive – $20 +tax

Youngblood #100 SDCC 2026 Exclusive – $20 +tax

Tigress Island #1, fourth printing SDCC 2026 Exclusive – $20 +tax

Do A Powerbomb Black and White #1 SDCC 2026 Exclusive – $20 +tax

SDCC Image Comics Merch

Image Comics branded pint glasses – $25 +tax

Image Comics branded hats – $25 +tax

Image Comics branded enamel pins – $10 +tax

Image Comics branded notebooks – $5 +tax

Image Comics branded mugs – $25 +tax

Image Comics branded shirts – $25 +tax

Image Comics branded totebags – $10 +tax

Thursday, July 23

10 AM – 11 AM – Brett Bean

10 AM – 11 AM – Skottie Young

11 AM – 12 PM – Tim Seeley

11 AM – 12 PM – Jason Fabok & Geoff Johns

12 PM – 1 PM – Zander Cannon

12 PM – 1 PM – Nick Dragotta

1 PM – 2 PM – Carlo Barberi

1:30 PM – 3PM – James Tynion IV

2 PM – 3 PM – William Harms

3 PM – 4 PM – Sean Gordon Murphy

3 PM – 4 PM – Michael Walsh

3 PM – 4 PM – Todd McFarlane

4 PM – 5 PM – Kyle Higgins

4 PM – 5 PM – Jason Fabok, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee & Maytal Zchut

5 PM – 6 PM Patrick Kindlon

Friday, July 24

10 AM – 11 AM – Thomas Healy

10 AM – 11 AM – Skottie Young

11 AM – 12 PM – Zander Cannon

11 AM – 12 PM – Jason Fabok & Geoff Johns

12 PM – 1 PM – Patrick Kindlon

12 PM – 1 PM – Jason Fabok & Geoff Johns

1 PM – 2 PM – Eric Zawadzki & Deniz Camp

1 PM – 2 PM – Matthew Rosenberg & Tyler Boss

2 PM – 3 PM – Brett Bean

2 PM – 3 PM – Christian Ward

2:30 PM – 3 PM – Todd McFarlane

3 PM – 4 PM – Daniel Warren Johnson

4 PM – 5 PM – Jeff Lemire, Dustin Nguyen

4 PM – 5 PM – Jason Fabok, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee, Danni Miki & Maytal Zchut

5 PM – 6 PM – Ian Bertram

5 PM – 6 PM – Caspar Wijngaard

Saturday, July 25

10 AM – 11 AM – Tyler Boss

10 AM – 11 AMEric Zawadzki, Deniz Camp

11:30 AM – 12 PM – Wes Craig

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM – Jason Fabok & Geoff Johns

12 PM – 1 PM – Sean Gordon Murphy

12 PM – 1 PM – Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs

12 PM – 1 PM – Jimmy Palmiotti

1 PM – 2 PM – Robert Windom, Lily Windom, Jae Lee

1 PM – 2 PM – Ian Bertram

2 PM – 3 PM – Daniel Warren Johnson

3 PM – 4 PM – Caspar Wijngaard

3 PM – 4 PM – William Harms

3 PM – 4 PM – Todd McFarlane

4 PM – 5 PM – John Layman

5 PM – 6 PM – Jason Fabok, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee

5 PM – 6 PM – Jonathan Glapion

Sunday, July 26

10 AM – 11 AM – Skottie Young

11 AM – 12 PM – Sean Gordon Murphy

11 AM – 12 PMJae Lee

12 PM – 1 PM – Matthew Rosenber

12 PM – 1 PM – Kelly Sue DeConnick

1 PM – 2 PM – Caspar Wijngaar

1 PM – 2 PM – Christian Ward

2 PM – 3 PM – Kyle Higgins

2 PM – 3 PM – Brett Bean

Panels

THURSDAY, JULY 23

11:30AM – 12:30PM Image Comics: Comics Characters Fans Will Love or Hate—or Love to Hate !

Room: 24ABC

Join Matthew Rosenberg (IF DESTRUCTION BE OUR LOT), Patrick Kindlon (TIGRESS ISLAND), John Layman (CHEW), Rob Guillory (CHEW), Tony Fleecs (FERAL) and Dustin Nguyen (CROWBOUND) for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for loveable or unlikable characters for readers.

Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

! Join Matthew Rosenberg (IF DESTRUCTION BE OUR LOT), Patrick Kindlon (TIGRESS ISLAND), John Layman (CHEW), Rob Guillory (CHEW), Tony Fleecs (FERAL) and Dustin Nguyen (CROWBOUND) for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for loveable or unlikable characters for readers. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics. 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Robert Kirkman Live !

Room: 6BCF

The biggest Robert Kirkman panel yet. From Invincible to the newest superhero series Terminal, to Void Rivals and an expanding vision for Transformers in Skybound and Hasbro's Energon Universe, Robert Kirkman pulls back the curtain on it all. Behind-the-scenes stories, exclusive reveals, and surprises are part of the program.

! The biggest Robert Kirkman panel yet. From Invincible to the newest superhero series Terminal, to Void Rivals and an expanding vision for Transformers in Skybound and Hasbro's Energon Universe, Robert Kirkman pulls back the curtain on it all. Behind-the-scenes stories, exclusive reveals, and surprises are part of the program. FRIDAY, JULY 24

12:00PM – 1:00PM Image Comics: Artists Unleashed

Room: 25ABC

Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storytellers Daniel Warren Johnson (CHAINKATA, DO A POWERBOMB), Skottie Young (I HATE FAIRYLAND, TWIG), Ian Bertram (THE KARMAN BLADE, LITTLE BIRD), Caspar Wijngaard (THE POWER FANTASY, HOME SICK PILOTS), Sanford Greene (BITTER ROOT) and Sean Gordon Murphy (THE LAST DRIVER) as they share details about their work as well as their creative process and influences.

Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storytellers Daniel Warren Johnson (CHAINKATA, DO A POWERBOMB), Skottie Young (I HATE FAIRYLAND, TWIG), Ian Bertram (THE KARMAN BLADE, LITTLE BIRD), Caspar Wijngaard (THE POWER FANTASY, HOME SICK PILOTS), Sanford Greene (BITTER ROOT) and Sean Gordon Murphy (THE LAST DRIVER) as they share details about their work as well as their creative process and influences. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics. 1:00PM – 2:00PM Breaking Ground: Building New Worlds with Caspar Wijngaard

Room: 25ABC

Join Caspar Wijngaard (THE POWER FANTASY, HOME SICK PILOTS) and Jim Viscardi for an in-depth overview of Wijngaard's storied career as one of Image Comics' most innovative creators. In this one-on-one interview and Q&A session, they discuss the process of crafting original worlds for creator owned comics and preview the much anticipated return of The Power Fantasy!

Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

Join Caspar Wijngaard (THE POWER FANTASY, HOME SICK PILOTS) and Jim Viscardi for an in-depth overview of Wijngaard's storied career as one of Image Comics' most innovative creators. In this one-on-one interview and Q&A session, they discuss the process of crafting original worlds for creator owned comics and preview the much anticipated return of The Power Fantasy! Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics. 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Frightening and Fantastic Worlds of James Tynion IV

Room: 25ABC

From Something Is Killing the Children to EXQUISITE CORPSES and beyond, multi-award-winning writer James Tynion IV discusses the ever-expanding worlds of Tiny Onion with collaborators Martin Simmonds (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH), Werther Dell'Edera (Something Is Killing the Children), and Michael Walsh (EXQUISITE CORPSES).

Moderator: Sami DeMonster, Tiny Onion community manager.

From Something Is Killing the Children to EXQUISITE CORPSES and beyond, multi-award-winning writer James Tynion IV discusses the ever-expanding worlds of Tiny Onion with collaborators Martin Simmonds (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH), Werther Dell'Edera (Something Is Killing the Children), and Michael Walsh (EXQUISITE CORPSES). Moderator: Sami DeMonster, Tiny Onion community manager. 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM Kirkman, McFarlane, Liefeld, Silvestri, Stephenson: Image Comic Legends Together on One Stage

Ballroom 20

Join Image Comics founders and partners Todd McFarlane (SPAWN), Rob Liefeld (YOUNGBLOOD, BADROCK), Marc Silvestri (WITCHBLADE, THE DARKNESS), Robert Kirkman (INVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD), and Eric Stephenson (NOWHERE MEN), for an unforgettable conversation about how they revolutionized the comic book industry. Hear untold stories from the creators who took the risks that sent shockwaves through the comic world, forever changing the landscape of the industry.

Join Image Comics founders and partners Todd McFarlane (SPAWN), Rob Liefeld (YOUNGBLOOD, BADROCK), Marc Silvestri (WITCHBLADE, THE DARKNESS), Robert Kirkman (INVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD), and Eric Stephenson (NOWHERE MEN), for an unforgettable conversation about how they revolutionized the comic book industry. Hear untold stories from the creators who took the risks that sent shockwaves through the comic world, forever changing the landscape of the industry. SATURDAY, JULY 25

10:00AM – 11:00AM Image Comics: Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics

Room: 28DE

Join Geoff Johns (GEIGER), Jason Fabok (ROOK: EXODUS), Chris Condon (THAT TEXAS BLOOD), Wes Craig (KAYA) and Tyler Kirkham (FINAL BOSS) for a freewheeling conversation amongst some of the top talent in the comics industry as they discuss genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks-of-the-trade.

Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

Join Geoff Johns (GEIGER), Jason Fabok (ROOK: EXODUS), Chris Condon (THAT TEXAS BLOOD), Wes Craig (KAYA) and Tyler Kirkham (FINAL BOSS) for a freewheeling conversation amongst some of the top talent in the comics industry as they discuss genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks-of-the-trade. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics. 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Top Cow 2026 and Beyond

Room: 4

Top Cow legends Marc Silvestri (founder, CEO) and Matt Hawkins (president, COO) plus Top Cow creators including Stjepan Šejić and Linda Šejić (SUNSTONE), Simon Birks, Henry Barajas, and Marguerite Bennett (WITCHBLADE) discuss and present their upcoming projects. The panel explores the next several years at The Cow. Attendees will receive a free custom print with autograph lines for several creators who will be signing at the booth right after the panel.

Top Cow legends Marc Silvestri (founder, CEO) and Matt Hawkins (president, COO) plus Top Cow creators including Stjepan Šejić and Linda Šejić (SUNSTONE), Simon Birks, Henry Barajas, and Marguerite Bennett (WITCHBLADE) discuss and present their upcoming projects. The panel explores the next several years at The Cow. Attendees will receive a free custom print with autograph lines for several creators who will be signing at the booth right after the panel. 12:30PM – 1:30PM Image Comics: The Future of Comics

Room: 6A

Join Doug Wagner (NARCO), Michael Walsh (EXQUISITE CORPSES), Tyler Boss (EXQUISITE CORPSES: RASCAL RANDY), Curt Pires (FIREBORN), and Jonathan Ball (THE EYE COLLECTOR) for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for loveable or unlikable characters for readers.

Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

Join Doug Wagner (NARCO), Michael Walsh (EXQUISITE CORPSES), Tyler Boss (EXQUISITE CORPSES: RASCAL RANDY), Curt Pires (FIREBORN), and Jonathan Ball (THE EYE COLLECTOR) for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for loveable or unlikable characters for readers. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics. 3:30PM – 4:30PM Image Comics: The New Wave Of Comics Storytelling, Character & Talent

Room: 24ABC

Join Franklin Jonas (FIREBORN), Maytal Zchut (SISTERHOOD: A HYDE STREET STORY), Lamont Magee (SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT), Brett Bean (D'ORC), and GMB Chomichuk (THE EYE COLLECTOR) as they talk about what it's like bringing brand new comics to market and creating comics that fans fall in love with.

Moderator: Jim Viscardi Room, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

Join Franklin Jonas (FIREBORN), Maytal Zchut (SISTERHOOD: A HYDE STREET STORY), Lamont Magee (SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT), Brett Bean (D'ORC), and GMB Chomichuk (THE EYE COLLECTOR) as they talk about what it's like bringing brand new comics to market and creating comics that fans fall in love with. Moderator: Jim Viscardi Room, VP of Business Development at Image Comics. 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM Transformers and G.I. Joe: The Energon Universe is Unstoppable

Room 5AB

The next phase of the Energon Universe is here. Robert Kirkman (VOID RIVALS, TRANSFORMERS), Joshua Williamson (G.I. JOE), Conor Hughes (VOID RIVALS), and Sean Mackiewicz, SVP/Publisher at Skybound, reveal what is next for Skybound and Hasbro's shared universe featuring TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, VOID RIVALS, and M.A.S.K.

Moderator: Arune Singh, VP, Brand at Skybound.

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