Posted in: Comics, Image, Solicits | Tagged: Creature Corps, merciless, The Forgotten Five, The Princess Murders, Vampire on Aisle 6

Image Comics Full Official December 2026 Solicits

Image Comics December 2026 solicits Vampire on Aisle 6, The Princess Murders, Creature Corps, The Forgotten Five & Merciless

Article Summary Image Comics Full Official December 2026 solicits launch Vampire on Aisle 6, The Princess Murders, Creature Corps and more.

New #1s also include The Forgotten Five and Merciless, spanning superheroes, horror, satire and gothic suspense.

December’s Image Comics solicitations spotlight major continuing series like Transformers, Spawn, Void Rivals and G.I. Joe.

Collected editions and specials round out the month with Monstress, Tokyo Ghost, Witchblade, M.A.S.K. and holiday one-shots.

Image Comics Full Official December 2026 solicits and solicitations launches several new series, led by Zoe Thorogood and Joe Whiteford's Vampire on Aisle 6 #1, Tony Fleecs and Tim Seeley's stylized princess slasher The Princess Murders #1, Curt Pires and Jok's giant-sized Creature Corps #1, Alex Segura, Sara Century, and Pat Kennedy's The Forgotten Five #1, and Mirka Andolfo and Lidia Bolognini's Mercy sequel Merciless #1 as well as Transformers, Spawn, Exquisite Corpses, Massive-Verse and more…

Vampire on Aisle 6 #1 (of 3)

(W) Zoe Thorogood & Joe Whiteford (A) Zoe Thorogood

Covers: Zoe Thorogood, Joe Whiteford

Luka claims to be a vampire. He's trapped in a mascot-themed superstore, the sun won't set for another ten hours, and he's just made his first kill. After being bitten by a mysterious man at the end of an unfortunate week, Luka begins experiencing vampiric symptoms including a newfound bloodlust, a shattered reflection, and an unwillingness to go outside. His life begins unravelling, but not to worry: It's All Just Meat! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

The Princess Murders #1

(W/A) Tony Fleecs & Tim Seeley

Covers: Tim Seeley & Tony Fleecs, Jenny Frison, Tim Seeley & Allen Passalaqua

A stylized princess slasher from the creators of Stray Dogs and Hack/Slash. Lovely Princess Lottie and her wicked stepsister Edwige have arrived in the Kingdom of Sardinia, where princesses from across the globe have gathered to compete for the hand of the handsome Prince Carlo. But fairy tales have a way of turning… grim. There's a black-gloved killer stalking the castle halls and no one is safe. Now, our princesses will fight to survive royal politics, and backstabbing, both literal and figurative. The question is no longer "Who will win the prince?" It's "Who will die first?" and "Will there be musical numbers?" 40 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Creature Corps #1

(W) Curt Pires (A) Jok

Covers: Jok, Jarret Hartnell, Tyler Kirkham, Flops, Jae Lee

Giant sized first issue! In 1999, time broke and the Calamity Creatures arrived. Creatures from a desolate tomorrow, it took mankind no time to start battling them, and even less time for it to turn into the largest for profit sporting event since the UFC: Creature Corps. Dusty Gotem was 14 years old when he became Creature Corps world champion… and then walked away in disgust. Seventeen years later, he's in hiding—until a time quake strikes and leaves his mother injured with massive medical bills. There's only one way to save her: reunite his team, and become Creature Corps world champion again. Let the games begin. Created by Curt Pires (Fireborn, Lost Fantasy) and Jok (51). Creature Corps is a fresh and irreverent remix on the creature battling phenomena of the '90s mixed with the sharp ultraviolent satire of The Boys. Cover B booster bundle contains a polybagged secret cover of Creature Corps #1 as well as one of five random trading cards from the Creature Corps TCG. Including a chance to win a holofoil chase cards! 64 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

The Forgotten Five #1

(W) Alex Segura & Sara Century (A) Pat Kennedy

Covers: Nickolej Villiger, Dean Kotz, Michel Fiffe, Jerry Ordway

Decades ago, five teens with strange powers barely managed to escape the clutches of a shadowy organization known as The Contingency. Aided by former Contingency agent Polly Napier and her partner Gilly Stokes, they became The Five: a team of freedom-fighting outcasts! Years later, with the Contingency defeated, The Five have grown up and moved on, leaving the world-saving to new teams of heroes across the country. But when rumors of their old foes begin to resurface, can the Forgotten Five cast off their civilian lives in order to reconnect and resume the fight? From LA Times Book Prize winning writer Alex Segura (Secret Identity) and acclaimed writer Sara Century with fan-favorite artist Pat Kennedy (Archie) comes a fresh new spin on superheroes in this all-new ongoing series. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Merciless #1 (of 4)

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Lidia Bolognini & Mirka Andolfo

Covers: Mirka Andolfo, Lidia Bolognini, Homare, Leirix, Nicoletta Baldari

Fifteen years after the Devil of Woodsburgh vanished, evil returns to town… Having rid itself of the terrible Devil of Woodsburgh, the thriving former mining town has seen the sun shine again for fifteen years… until the arrival of a new Lady Hellaine. Rory, accompanied by Joel, is all grown up now, and ready to open her factory. But her arrival hides a secret: Electric Sumac is spreading through the streets, a strange drug that makes humans unusually strong and dangerous… something Rory and Joel are determined to stop at any cost, knowing all too well that its mysterious origins are decidedly not of this world. Meanwhile, Sheriff Bancroft seems to have returned as well, to settle the scores his father left behind. Could Rory end up caught in the middle…? The long-awaited sequel to the international hit Mercy is finally here! Acclaimed creator Mirka Andolfo (Unnatural, Sweet Paprika) returns to her most celebrated world with artist Lidia Bolognini (Sweet Paprika: Black, White & Pink) for a Gothic horror of inheritance, addiction, and appetite, perfect for fans of Penny Dreadful, Dark Shadows, and… Mercy, of course! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

The Darkness 30th Anniversary Art Gallery #1 (One-Shot)

(W) Marc Silvestri, Joe Benitez, Matt Hawkins & Ryan Cady (A) Marc Silvestri, Joe Benitez, David Finch, Michael Turner, Stjepan Šejić, Raymond Gay & more

Covers: Marc Silvestri

Top Cow celebrates the 30th Anniversary of The Darkness with this special edition art collection featuring selected imagery that spans the entire 30-year legacy of The Darkness. Includes iconic covers, sketches, process and promotional pieces, plus commentary from Marc Silvestri and Joe Benitez, on some of their favorite works and more! 48 pgs • $5.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

The Darkness vs. the Magdalena #1 (One-Shot)

(W) Marc Silvestri, Matt Hawkins & Ryan Cady (A) Pat Boutin, David Lapham, Zul Kamarrudin & Gibran Ferdian

Covers: Björn Barends, Joe Benitez & Richard Isanove

The Magdalena returns! Like most supernatural do-gooders, the Order of the Magdalena has tangled with Darkness wielders over the centuries…but their histories are more intertwined than most. In this oversized special, witness the Darkness' influence over the Warriors of the Blood Divine in three different stories, from 0 AD Jerusalem all the way up to the grungy, industrial 1990s. Featuring a chapter showcasing Top Cow's 2026 Talent Hunt winner Zul Kamarrudin! 48 pgs • $5.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Dread the Halls 2026 (One-Shot)

(W) Chris Ryall & Jordan Hart (A) Chris Anderson, Drew Rausch, Fabio Veras & Well-Bee

Covers: Maria Wolf, Joe Jusko, Jordan Hart

Dread the Halls' annual celebration of bizarre holidays returns! For the third annual Dreaded holiday anthology, writer Chris Ryall and artists Drew Rausch and Well-Bee pit elves against werewolves and open a new dimension in terror, while Jordan Hart alongside artists Chris Anderson and Fabio Veras unleash seasonal ghosts and bring about a massively oversized nutcracker battle, all underneath horrifically gorgeous covers by Maria Wolf, Hart, and painter Joe Jusko, who offers up a bizarre holiday adventure homage to himself! 56 pgs • $6.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

In Good Hands with Bad Company #1 (One-Shot)

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Josh Hood, Stefano Landini & Jason Wordie

Covers: Stefano Landini & Jason Wordie, Josh Hood & Jason Wordie, Alex Eckman-Lawn

From the world of We're Taking Everyone Down with Us! Following the breakout spy-fi black comedy hit of last year comes the prequel story no one asked for. Meet Agent Rook. He's young. He's idealistic. He's learning how to be a good spy. And the first rule of being a good spy? Trust no one. The second rule? Drink to excess. From series creators Stefano Landini (Daredevil, Prodigy) & Matthew Rosenberg (If Destruction Be Our Lot, Spawn), and brilliant artist Josh Hood (We Can Never Go Home, Star Trek) comes the saddest story about the worst guy. Plus: A short story about Queen Annalise and how unbelievably boring it is to be queen. 40 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Startling Tales of Santa Claus 2026 Annual

(W) Benito Cereno (A) Seakae, Nate Bellegarde, Mark Laszlo & Eoin Barclay

Covers: Seakae, Mark Laszlo, Lee Gatlin, Nate Bellegarde

"These stories are tales of light in the darkness, of hope amid the dying light of winter cold…It's a must buy, and Cereno's Santaverse deserves to be an annual comic shop tradition." – Tim Rooney, The Beat. All-new stories of fantasy and gothic adventure to warm your frost-bitten heart! Santa vs. Dracula! Dracula vs. Santa! The origin of Saint Nicholas! The origin of the Krampus! A ghost story for Christmas! Tips on what to get the person who just wishes Christmas would go away! All this and more—80 pages, no ads! 80 pgs • $9.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

The Power Fantasy #17

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Caspar Wijngaard

Covers: Caspar Wijngaard, Toru Terada

There were six beings of such power that, if they ever fought, the world would end. They did and it did. Fallen angel Valentina has defied time itself to try, try again. So… is taking over the world the only ethical thing to do? The Hugo and Eisner Award-nominated critical smash returns, as does your chance to get on the smartest, most thrilling roller coaster in monthly comics. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

The Walking Dead Deluxe #150

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano & Dave McCaig

Covers: David Finch & Dave McCaig, Charlie Adlard & Dave McCaig, Scott Morse

Special extra-sized anniversary issue! In our 150th issue, Rick Grimes finds himself… betrayed. This deluxe presentation in stunning full color also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary. 40 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Avengelyne #3

(W) Rob Liefeld (A) Daniel Maine

Covers: Daniel Maine, Rob Liefeld

Visitation! Avengelyne is visited by beings that reveal her true purpose and the consequences ahead! The enigmatic Devlin makes his appearance upending Belisle's power play over the horde. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Badrock #6

(W) Rob Liefeld (A) Seth Damoose

Covers: Seth Damoose, Rob Liefeld

Badrock vs. Bloodwulf! Badrock attempts to reach home, but the intergalactic mercenary known as Bloodwulf is one obstacle he must clear in order to make his way back! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

Blood & Thunder #20

(W) Benito Cereno (A) E.J. Su & Msassyk

Covers: E.J. Su & Dee Cunniffe, Rod Reis, Dillon Snook, Brandt&Stein

An IPPF-free planet?! Think again. Blood and the gang find out exactly why no one ever goes to planet Cockaigne-7. Can she trust anyone on that planet? F*%ck no! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Capes #14

(W) Benito Cereno (A) Mark Englert & John

Covers: Mark Englert, Conor Hughes, Nate Bellegarde & John, Michael Avon Oeming & Taki Soma, Sweeney Boo

All new Invincible Universe stories continue! (Spoiler) is back to ensure the success of Capes, Inc. by any means necessary. But the Dinosaurus-related relief efforts couldn't be going any worse. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Chachu #5 (of 5)

(W) Iman Vellani (A) Marianna Ignazzi & Jordie Bellaire

Covers: Marianna Ignazzi, Joelle Jones, Chris Wildgoose

It's anything but the classic Hollywood ending, as Leila must save Cleo and Chachu from the dastardly Cyril before The Midnight Bride premiere changes everything. But even if she succeeds, has the damage already been done—both to Cleo and Chachu's marriage, as well as Leila's own relationship with her once-estranged uncle? Iman Vellani and Marianna Ignazzi's smash hit crime caper reaches its thrilling conclusion! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Chainkata #2

(W/A) Daniel Warren Johnson

Covers: Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson, Sanford Greene & Mike Spicer

The lone Chainqueen warrior Luma SelaVer is approached by a rival queendom with a tempting proposition: find the evil that haunts her and her loved ones. It's time to bring the fight to them! The chain goes on forever! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Creepshow, Vol. 5 #4 (of 5)

(W) Joshua Hixson & Yasmin Angoe (A) Joshua Hixson, Leandro Fernandez & Cris Peter

Covers: Kyle Hotz & Dan Brown, Joshua Hixson, Luana Vecchio

Joshua Hixson (The Deviant, The Plot) inspires us to be the best version of ourselves as an influencer takes his physical optimization to frightful extremes… Don't forget to smash that like button and subscribe! Then, Yasmin Angoe (Her Name is Knight) and Leandro Fernandez (The Old Guard) tell the tale of a Hollywood stuntman obsessed with legacy, but what will end first: his career… or his life? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Crimes Against Nature #4

(W) Eliot Rahal (A) Mattia Monaco

Covers: Mattia Monaco, Brian Level

Gorilla fights, flames, and fugitives! More of Kermit and Amigo's past is revealed as the mysterious Poacher attempts to claim his prize with Joy and Laurel his way. Meanwhile, Detective Luzcano sits down with the eccentric billionaire—Jason Trent Scott—to discuss the inconsistencies in his wife's murder case. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

Crowbound #4

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dustin Nguyen

Covers: Dustin Nguyen, Jeffrey Alan Love, Jorge Fornes, Mike Del Mundo

No one escapes the Factory Men. Many have tried, and all have perished at the hands of the Eater's mysterious enforcer, known only as Pale Eyes. But with the terrifying power of the Scarecrow Queen coursing through her veins, will Rose of Bedlam Bay be the first? The dark fantasy hit from Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen continues! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #9

(W) Daniel Henriques (A) Jonathan Glapion

Covers: Jonathan Glapion, Daniel Maia

Sherlee finally comes face-to-face with her killer, Billy Kincaid, and with him, her true memories begin to return. What she remembers changes everything. If she was never truly gone… then where has she been? 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger Spawn #21

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Jordi Armengol

Covers: Francesco Mattina

The Gunslinger, travelling with a caravan across the Western territories, is set upon by a group intent upon capturing the mythical creature that he has sworn to protect. This standoff leads to a moment that will echo through the Spawn Universe for years, with its repercussions felt in the modern day. All the while, Z and Ryder head north, seeking to help Z exorcize the demon trapped in her body. 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Death Vigil (2026) #5 (of 6)

(W/A) Stjepan Šejić

Covers: Stjepan Šejić

Sam reaches deep into his own foggy memories to give Clara the motivation she needs. That's what being a badass, stoic mentor is all about! (Don't worry—he and Bernie still get to smoochin'.) Meanwhile, James' living relatives cause a fuss, and a new—and dangerous—manifestation of necromancer makes his appearance… 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Die: Loaded #12

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Stephanie Hans

Covers: Stephanie Hans, Joe Quesada

Where the party gathers together and makes a decision. Will they go home or not? And who will live to make the decision? The shocking conclusion of Die: Loaded. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

D'orc #11

(W/A) Brett Bean

Covers: Brett Bean, Brett Parson

Silent issue. No words, all Chicken! Body is hounded by hangry wolves, stomping Ice Trolls, and deadly bounty hunters with a score to settle! He's in over his head, and gets a few new ones as he finds his way back to his friends and the Golem that's more like a frenemy now.* *No animals were hurt in the making of this comic, but the fake one's gonna get smacked about. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Exquisite Corpses: Fox Mask Killer #4 (of 5)

(W) Che Grayson (A) Adam Gorham & Jordie Bellaire

Covers: Adam Gorham, Annie Wu, Simon Gane, Vincenzo Riccardi

Wedding bells are ringing throughout the Blackburn Estate and a fearsome new assassin has crashed the reception, but the Fox Mask Killer has a different proposal to consider, as Charlotte Blackburn just invited her to play a deadly game…and won't take no for an answer! 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Exquisite Corpses: Lone Gunman #2 (of 5)

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A) Alberto Ponticelli & Jordie Bellaire

Covers: Alberto Ponticelli, Rafael Albuquerque, Cian Tormey, Ito

Laura's search for answers takes her to Texas and puts her face-to-masked-face with the First Gunman, a terrifying killer seemingly ripped out of the distant past. Surviving this sharpshooter takes priority over finding clues as Laura is forced to rely on her new allies to survive this bloodbath! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

The Eye Collector #7

(W) Jonathan Ball & GMB Chomichuk (A) GMB Chomichuk

Covers: GMB Chomichuk, Jacob Phillips

Start of adulthood story arc. First appearance of Olympia. First appearance of Coppola. Sometimes the traumatic events of childhood remain in your past, but sometimes they follow into your future. Blinded by adulthood, Nathan loses sight of the Eye Collector, but the monster still sees him… and you. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Feral #29

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez & Brad Simpson

Covers: Tony Fleecs & Trish Forstner, Trish Forstner

All out war! It's Elsie and the bobcats versus rabid humans, but Elsie still can't get these wild animals to work together! The wildcats are getting infected and someone very important dies. Do not miss this issue!! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Final Boss #12

(W) Tyler Kirkham (A) David Miller & Tyler Kirkham & Ifansyah Noor

Covers: Tyler Kirkham, Brad Ashworth, Tokujay

This is the dawn of a brutal new chapter in the life of Tommy Brazen—the man he was died alongside his best friend. In his place, a darker, ruthless entity has risen—fueled by raw, unyielding rage. Tommy will tear down anyone and anything standing between him and the truth of his bloodline. The past can no longer hide! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

Fireborn #7

(W) Curt Pires & Franklin Jonas (A) Patrick Mulholland

Covers: Patrick Mulholland

Following the shocking conclusion of the prior issue, Aaron fights for his life and receives help in the form of an unlikely ally! As the hunt for Fireborn continues, and the walls continue closing in, Aaron will have to do the unimaginable to survive. 48 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

G.I. Joe #29

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly & Lee Loughridge

Covers: Tom Reilly, Jay Anacleto & Romulo Fajardo, Jr., Chuma Hill, Fadime Yildirim, Manabu Yashiro

Final fight: Hawk versus…Hawk? The end of G.I. Joe as we know it. No one in G.I. Joe or Night Force will walk away the same… 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #335

(W) Larry Hama (A) Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos & Francesco Segala

Covers: Lee Weeks & Mike Spicer, Lee Weeks, Nimit Malavia

Lady Jaye & Flint infiltrate the Blue Ninjas. G.I. Joe and Cobra both make big moves, but is Revanche one step ahead? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero/Tomb Raider #3 (of 5)

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Elena Casagrande & Alex Guimarães

Covers: Elena Casagrande & Alex Guimarães, Ludo Lullabi, Chris Mooneyham, Rebekah Isaacs & Jordie Bellaire

What is the secret of the Arbco Star? It's Lara Croft and the Joes vs. Destro's Iron Grenadiers to discover the answer! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Ghost Pepper #18

(W/A) Ludo Lullabi (C) Adriano Lucas

Covers: Ludo Lullabi, Dylan Teague, Cliff Rathburn, Herrerabox & Samuel Enriquez, Filya Bratukhin & Rex Lokus

From the ashes the Cinder will rise. All hope is lost. Until… 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Gunslinger Spawn #61

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Carlo Barberi

Covers: Carlo Barberi

Repercussions from Gunslingers past are starting to show up in the present day of the Spawn Universe. Decisions he's made, triggers he's pulled, and people he's killed, all thought long forgotten have started to rear their ugly heads showing Javi that you can never outrun your past. 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

Hammerfist #5

(W) Rick Remender (A) Steve Epting & Matt Hollingsworth

Covers: Steve Epting & Matt Hollingsworth, Greg Tocchini

The barnburner finale of the first arc! Sixty minutes to Black Noon. A highway gas station. A dirtbag with a cursed relic welded to his arm, and a swarm of lightless fiends coming to take it back. Mike Denton has spent his whole life running from everything. Tonight that road runs out. Mess around. Get fisted. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Hornsby & Halo #18

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A) Peter Snejbjerg & John Kalisz

Covers: Peter Snejbjerg & John Kalisz, Francis Portela & Brad Anderson, Francis Manapul

"Deadtones," Part Four. The gargantuan Hollowed One has infected Warwick with hate and rage, putting Rose Hornsby and Zach Halo's families in immediate danger. As Rose blames herself, the Deadtones must decide whether to help—or chase their next gig! 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Hyde Street #15

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki & Brad Anderson

Covers: Ivan Reis, Danny Miki & Brad Anderson, Francis Portela & Brad Anderson

"The Butcher," Part Five. Enter Nanny Nursey, a Hyde Street Resident who takes a vulnerable Pranky under her wing. But is she here to care for him…or finish what The Butcher started? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

I Saw Spawn (A Twisted Christmas Tale) #2 (of 2)

(W) Chris Killian & Andrew Sanders (A) Todor Hristov

Covers: Rob (Sketchcraft) Duenas, Thomas Nachlik

'Twas the night before Christmas that the soul of serial killer Charlie Kohl possessed Santa Claus, transforming him into the sadistic Santa Claws, hellbent on unleashing a holiday massacre upon all the nice children across the world. Spawn has never been on Saint Nick's "nice" list, but now he's the holiday's last hope. 48 pgs • $5.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

If Destruction Be Our Lot #7

(W) Matthew Rosenberg & Mark Elijah Rosenberg (A) Andy MacDonald & Francesco Segala

Covers: Andy MacDonald & Francesco Segala, Eric Zawadzki, V. Gagnon

After six issues, it is finally time for Abe to try and make some friends. As he wanders among the humans, he will have lots of new experiences—first meal, first game, first time being chased by an angry mob. Maybe we'll save the friends for next issue… 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

The Karman Blade #4 (of 4)

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) Ian Bertram

Covers: Ian Bertram & Matt Hollingsworth, Filipe Andrade, Ian Bertram

The quest to slay a tyrant god reaches its conclusion! The ruthless daughters of Anatta and Sheika Day prepare to ascend their thrones in the Kingdom of Kalu when whispers emerge that the Karman Blade is seeking a new champion. Who now shall taketh the blade in hand and slay the god, Kalu? Who now shall free the water to mend this wounded land? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

King Spawn #62

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik

Covers: Danny Ingrassia, Yildiray Cinar

The love of Spawn's life has always been Wanda Blake. And now, with them finally together, Al is living a good life. But things are…off. Wanda is not exactly like she was. Something is horribly wrong. 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

The Last Driver #5 (of 5)

(W/A) Sean Murphy (C) Simon Gough

Covers: Sean Murphy, Fiona Staples

This is it: the final lap! The explosive finish!! Busted, broken, and bleeding out, Clutch and Cuda put the pedal to the metal, and lay it all on the line to bring down Kowalski and the GRID for good! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

Lost Fantasy #15

(W) Curt Pires (A) Luca Casalanguida

Covers: Luca Casalanguida, Julia Olimpia

The wall between worlds has fallen. The invasion has begun. Henry and the great hunters fight to save everything. Edge burns a hole in reality. Plus: Bombshell, Chapter Zero by Pires, Heague & Blevisa reaches its startling conclusion! 48 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

M1: Monster Racing League #7

(W) Robert Windom & Lily Windom (A) Jae Lee

Covers: Jae Lee

Jae Lee's ongoing series continues! Dev and her father are kidnapped, and the Tokyo City Qualifiers start! This high-octane sci-fi drama, set in a near-future Tokyo, is Akira meets Stranger Things. Fast. Mutated. Dangerous. M1:MRL burns neon-hot and never looks back. 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

M.A.S.K. #7

(W) Dan Watters (A) Pye Parr & Pierluigi Casolino

Covers: Pye Parr, Nick Bradshaw & Jim Charalampidis, Derek Charm, Fadime Yildirim, Satoshi Shiki, Arist Deyn, Pye Parr, Luke Preece & Andres Juarez

Scott Trakker… will you save the world? No one, not even his son, may trust Matt Trakker ever again. Can he prove he's fit to lead the M.A.S.K. network? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Odin #6 (of 9)

(W) Marguerite Bennett & James Tynion IV (A) Letizia Cadonici & Jordie Bellaire

Covers: Alex Eckman-Lawn, Letizia Cadonici & Alessandro Santoro, Riley Rossmo

No matter what Adela and the would-be supremacists she followed into the Norse woods have encountered, the charismatic Fred has seemed unshakable. But not now. Not as they finally meet the first god who answered his prayers…and discover the real reason he brought them all on this doomed journey. Nothing is sacred. Everything is profane. Reader discretion is strongly advised. 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Ofiusa #4 (of 6)

(W/A) Guillem March

Covers: Guillem March

The long-awaited moment is approaching when the two timelines converge on the idyllic island of Ofiusa. The cards are on the table, the threat is now a tangible reality, and difficult decisions must be made—decisions for which not everyone is prepared. 40 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Redcoat #22

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Bryan Hitch & Brad Anderson

Covers: Bryan Hitch & Brad Anderson, Francis Portela & Brad Anderson

What can an immortal do when there's nothing left to live for? That question haunts Simon Pure—and the answer is far darker than he could ever imagine. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Red Roots #7

(W/A) Lorenzo De Felici

Covers: Lorenzo De Felici, Luigi Formisano, Adriano Turtulici

Dante plunges into the darkness and learns something surprising, hidden deep in the folds of a terrifying night. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

Rook: Exodus #12

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Jason Fabok & Brad Anderson

Covers: Jason Fabok & Brad Anderson, Kael Ngu, Declan Shalvey

The explosive second chapter reaches its epic, extra-sized conclusion! With several Wardens down, can the remaining survivors defeat the spider-infested Arachnid and regain control of Exodus' World Engine? Even if they succeed, something else is waiting in the shadows of Exodus—a foe unlike any they've faced before! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Savage Dragon #285

(W/A) Erik Larsen

Covers: Erik Larsen

$#!+storm! Dung's daughters are at war with each other and Malcolm Dragon is caught in the middle! As Savage Dragon approaches its 300th issue, the series is building renewed interest among readers. Issues 280 and 281 had to go back for a second printing, and with Erik Larsen's work appearing on special releases like The Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and The Amazing Venom #1, we expect that renewed interest to grow. Make sure you have enough copies for both your regular readers and the new fans who have been jumping aboard! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

The Scorched #58

(W) Thomas Healy (A) Raymond Gay

Covers: Tony Parker

She-Spawn is fighting for her life in Chicago alongside the mysterious Raven Spawn. Both have been drawn to this city by an unknown energy signature. What they find with shake the foundations of the Spawn Universe forever. Featuring the most surprising Team-Up you have seen in years! 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Spawn #382

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stephen Segovia

Covers: Tehani Farr, Fede Mele

Al Simmons stepped away from the world. He let it sink into the miasma of evil and corruption. He thought he was done. But no, he has been drawn back into the fight. Too many people rely on his protection, and too many new enemies have surfaced, intent on their desire to destroy humanity. 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Tales of Wonder #4 (of 5)

(W) Steve Skroce (A) Steve Skroce & Ian Herring

Covers: Steve Skroce & Ian Herring, Ryan Sook, Arist Deyn, Ben Stenbeck, Patricia Martín

The enemy's true identity revealed! "Biting satire and wickedly gorgeous action." – Jason Aaron (Bug Wars, Absolute Superman). The Ugly American. Dragovexia, the Devil's Concubine. Man-Bear. Fly-Boy. Their biggest battle is ahead of them. Will it be their last? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Terminal #6

(W) Robert Kirkman & Joe Casey (A) Arthur Adams & Dave McCaig

Covers: Arthur Adams & Dave McCaig, David Finch & Dave McCaig, Andy Kubert & Dave McCaig, Ben Oliver, Jae Lee & June Chung, Whilce Portacio & Dean White, Frank Quitely

Meet the Awoken's newest recruit! There is a secret cost to fighting this superhuman war…and no one will see it coming. Superstar Arthur Adams takes over art duties on the shocking issue that changes everything you thought you knew about Terminal! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

That Texas Blood: Hell Comes to Allison Ranch #4 (of 6)

(W) Chris Condon (A) Jacob Phillips

Covers: Jacob Phillips, Juni Ba

Deputy Wilson Hart discovers a surprise stowaway as a festering feud threatens a proposed truce between the Allison siblings. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

Transformers #39

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Jason Howard & Mike Spicer

Covers: Jason Howard, Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer, David Nakayama, Sid Kotian & Pressy, Satoshi Shiki

Optimus vs (spoiler). You've never seen a fight like this before. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Universal Monsters: Bride of Frankenstein Lives #3 (of 4)

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Mattia De Iulis

Covers: Mattia De Iulis, Francis Manapul, Luana Vecchio, Yorgos Cotronis, Michael Walsh

The hands of a lover. The Bride's search leads her to another missing woman… and it is clear that there are cruelties yet to come to light… 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Void Rivals #37

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Frank Mazzoli & Patricio Delpeche

Covers: Lorenzo De Felici, Conor Hughes, Miki Okazaki, Nate Bellegarde & John, Satoshi Shiki, Balám

"Pit of Destruction," Part One of Five. Darak, Solila and all the rest find themselves trapped in Lord Gyconi's Pit of Destruction! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

The Walking Dead Deluxe #151

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano & Dave McCaig

Covers: David Finch & Dave McCaig, Charlie Adlard & Dave McCaig, Wes Craig & Dave McCaig

Call to Arms. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

White Sky #8

(W) William Harms (A) Marcelo Frusin

Covers: Marcelo Frusin, Ray Lederer, Jonathan Wayshak

The Scribes of Enoch revealed. On the verge of death, Violet is rescued and taken to Lawrence Livermore Lab, where she meets survivors struggling to fend off a homicidal cult known as the Scribes of Enoch. But the Lab is more than a sanctuary — it could also be the key to what unleashed the apocalypse! Acclaimed artist Marcelo Frusin (Viking Moon, Hellblazer) joins as the new regular series artist. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

W0rldtr33 #23

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Fernando Blanco & Jordie Bellaire

Covers: Fernando Blanco, Veronica Fish, Federico Mele

Agent Silk has seen where it all began and where it's all leading. Now, as terrible threads weave together across time through the Undernet, one man blinded by grief and rage is going to get his revenge—even if it means the end of the world. The countdown to issue #25 continues here! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

M.A.S.K., Vol. 1: The Ultimate Weapon TP

(W) Dan Watters (A) Pye Parr, Marco Ferrari & Pierluigi Casolino

Covers: Pye Parr, J. Scott Campbell & Tanya Lehoux

The next phase of the Energon Universe starts here! The world is becoming a terrifying place. Matt Trakker needs your help saving it. Enter M.A.S.K.— a network of specialists ready to respond to the next global emergency. At a moment's notice, Trakker and his agents deploy bleeding-edge technology that converts their vehicles—and their drivers—into the ultimate weapon. But Miles Mayhem and V.E.N.O.M. are one step ahead in a secret arms race, scouring the globe for deadly weapons from this planet and beyond, ready to sell out the entire human race. Only M.A.S.K. can stop them…but will Trakker's own secrets jeopardize their entire mission? Powerhouse creators Dan Watters (Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives!) and Pye Parr (Petrol Head) launch the most anticipated new series of the year, where anyone and everyone in the Energon Universe must join the fight for humanity's survival. Collects M.A.S.K. #1-6 and a story from the Energon Universe 2026 Special. 152 pgs • $16.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Of the Earth TP

(W) Chris Condon & Andrew Ehrich (A) Charlie Adlard

Covers: Charlie Adlard

Of the Earth is a nail-biting, sweatsoaked eco-horror story from legendary artist Charlie Adlard and writers Chris Condon & Andrew Ehrich that will keep you on the edge of your seat from cover-to-cover. Tabitha 'Tabby' Black flees a sordid life for her quiet, rural hometown of Solitude, Texas and the comfort of her Gramma's ranch home where she was raised. Only home isn't what it once was…. and neither is Gramma. A new wildcat oil well has appeared on the property and Tabby discovers Gramma uncommunicative, alone, and covered in oil. When Tabby reaches out to the oil company for help, they send Thomas Morton, an oil worker, to look into the strange occurrences on the ranch. But Tabby and Thomas discover that oil wasn't the only thing tapped by their drilling – and now it's coming for them too. Collects Of the Earth #1-6. 176 pgs • $16.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Tokyo Ghost Black & White Deluxe Edition TP

(W) Rick Remender (A) Sean Murphy

Covers: Sean Murphy

Limited to one printing only—allocations may occur. Collecting Rick Remender & Sean Murphy's entire sci-fi epic in raw inks, including all series covers, model sheets and over one hundred scans of original art! The Isles of Los Angeles are a toxic sewer, her inhabitants addicted to technologies designed to distract from this reality. Amid this filth grows one flower, a luddite named Debbie, who must travel to the garden nation of Tokyo to find the key to unplug both the man she loves, and her entire world. Collects Tokyo Ghost #1-10. 376 pgs • $39.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

The Complete Witchblade, Vol. 5 TP + HC

(W) Ron Marz (A) Keu Cha, Mike Choi, Stjepan Šejić, Marc Silvestri, Adam Hughes, Darwyn Cooke, George Perez, Terry Dodson, Joseph Michael Linsner, Francis Manapul, Eric Basaldua, Rodolfo Migliari, Luke Ross, Bart Sears, Brian Buccellato, Stephen Sadowski, Adriana Melo, Christian Gossett, Billy Tan, Randy Green, Brian Ching & Sami Basri

Covers: Marc Silvestri & Steve Firchow

Sara Pezzini is about to lose everything. As head of the Strange Cases Unit, she's spent her life hunting the supernatural lurking beneath the surface of New York City. But this time, the case is personal—and it's leading her straight to the truth behind the Witchblade itself. Pregnant and running out of time, Sara is forced to choose between her unborn child or the Witchblade. She can't have both. As the ancient power seeks a new bearer, a young dancer named Danielle Baptiste is pulled into a world she may not survive—while Sara faces the fallout of a decision that will change both their lives forever. This volume continues Ron Marz' groundbreaking run on Witchblade. From writer Ron Marz and a lineup of industry legends, this pivotal chapter in Witchblade reshapes the legacy of the artifact—and the women bound to it. This time, truly nothing will be the same. Collects Witchblade, Vol. 1 #86-109. 640 pgs • $29.99 TP / $49.99 HC, On Sale March 10, 2027

D'orc, Vol. 2 TP

(W/A) Brett Bean

Covers: Brett Bean

D'orc, the half dwarf/half orc has been trapped by The Bone Witch and closer than ever to fulfilling that doomed prophecy that says he's destined to destroy the world. Before he gets the chance to prove them all wrong, he'll face an ominous Golem, swampy Bogmen, ill-tempered Necromancers, a moisty Succubus, a new ally, and an old enemy. Will his magically violent shield and chicken-with-its-head-cut off best friend help D'orc escape Fate and help him find his own way through the endless war between the Light and Dark realms? Join creator Brett Bean (Dungeon Crawler Carl the Crocodile), colorist Frank William (Arcbound), and letterer Nate Piekos (Minor Threats) as they continue the bestselling hilarious high-fantasy adventure that's a perfect mix of Bone, The Dark Crystal, Discworld, and Monty Python. Collects D'orc #6-10. 112 pgs • $14.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

The Forged, Vol. 5: The Eternal Empire TP

(W) Greg Rucka & Eric Trautmann (A) Mike Henderson

Covers: Mike Henderson

It's all or nothing! Victory and her sisters bring the battle home with a direct assault on the Imperial Throneworld. It's an all-or-nothing throw of the dice, and the table stakes are nothing less than the fate of our heroes, everyone they know and love, and — oh, yeah — the Eternal Empress herself, and the galaxy she has held in her fist for the past 10,000 years! The critically acclaimed, pulp magazine-sized sci-fi epic full of action and adventure and blood and guts and t*ts and d*cks and b*lls comes to its monumental conclusion! (Wait…"tots and ducks and bills"…?) Collects The Forged #13-15. 144 pgs • $24.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Invincible (New Edition), Vol. 19 TP

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Ryan Ottley, Cliff Rathburn & John

Covers: Cory Walker & Dave McCaig

Now a hit animated series on Prime Video! Collected in a reader-friendly format, discover the entire Invincible comic book series, created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley from the very beginning. Everything changes for Invincible when he's betrayed by one of his friends! It's a new beginning for Mark Grayson and the start of darker times ahead. You won't want to miss this volume! Collects Invincible #109-114. 136 pgs • $14.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Lady Mechanika, Vol. 9 TP

(W) Madeleine Holly-Rosing (A) Joe Benitez & Martin Montiel

Covers: Joe Benitez, Martin Montiel & Sabine Rich

Lewis, Fred, and Allie discover an abandoned amusement park and inadvertently awaken something better left forgotten. Can Lady Mechanika and Inspector Singh find and rescue them before the clock runs out? Benitez is back in this mechanical mystery written by guest writer Madeleine Holly-Rosing (Boston Metaphysical Society)! Collects Lady Mechanika: The Mechanical Menagerie #1-4. 128 pgs • $16.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Monstress, Vol. 11: Inheritance TP

(W) Marjorie Liu (A) Sana Takeda

Covers: Sana Takeda

In the aftermath of a cataclysmic battle, the Lord Doctor is presumed dead. In his absence, alliances turn upside down as competing factions scramble for power, and questions of inheritance take a central role on the political stage. Maika Halfwolf, facing a new foe in the mysterious Red Oracle of the Blood Court, will have to choose her allies carefully if she—and the Known World—hope to survive. Collects Monstress #61-66. 168 pgs • $16.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

The Patchwork Girl of Oz, Vol. 2 TP

(W) Otis Frampton & L. Frank Baum (A) Otis Frampton & Tracy Bailey

Covers: Otis Frampton

Journey back to L. Frank Baum's magical Land of Oz with The Patchwork Girl of Oz, an imaginative new comic book adaptation for young readers from Otis Frampton, creator of Oddly Normal. Join Ojo the Unlucky and his newfound friend, Scraps—the exuberant and unpredictable Patchwork Girl—on an epic quest to find the magical ingredients needed to free Ojo's uncle from a wicked spell. Along the way, they encounter an array of oddball characters, face perilous challenges, and uncover the deep mysteries of Oz! The Patchwork Girl of Oz offers a spellbinding adventure for readers of all ages. Don't miss this extraordinary graphic novel adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved, classic children's novel that will transport you to a world where anything is possible, and every patch tells a story… Collects The Patchwork Girl of Oz issues #6-10. 136 pgs • $12.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

The Seasons, Vol. 3 TP

(W) Rick Remender (A) Paul Azaceta

Covers: Paul Azaceta

Winter seizes New Gaulia, dropping a city-wide curtain of cold that remakes the streets into a steampunk-gothic regime where taste is law and disobedience gets erased. Spring drags Summer into a last-ditch, high-fashion break-in to reach the hidden mirror chamber powering it all. But the heist detonates into a trap, exposing the real engine behind the mirror-plague: the Fifth Season, feeding on a world of starving people locked to their reflections. As reality rots and mirrors multiply, the splintered Seasons are forced into a brutal fight, if they can't come together the world will fall apart! Collects The Seasons #9-13. 160 pgs • $16.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Sex Criminals Pocket Edition, Vol. 1 TP

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Chip Zdarsky

Covers: Chip Zdarsky

Welcome to the world of Sex Criminals—coming soon to Amazon Prime Video! Suzie's just a regular gal with an irregular gift: when she has sex, she stops time. One day she meets Jon and everything changes… because it turns out Jon can do it too. Two lovesick loners that have finally found one another, Suze and Jon do what ANY of us would do in their situation: They rob banks. Which is when things start to get weird. And dirty, and funny, and sad, and messy. Really, really messy. Collecting the first fifteen issues of the audacious, Eisner-winning #1 New York Times bestseller in a discrete and compact size so that NO ONE will know what you're up to! Collects Sex Criminals #1-15. 328 pgs • $14.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Sunstone (New Edition), Vol. 6: Mercy TP

(W/A) Stjepan Šejić

Covers: Stjepan Šejić

From critically acclaimed creator Stjepan Šejić (Death Vigil, Ravine, Aphrodite IX, Witchblade) comes Sunstone, a love story like no other. It is now presented in a compact 6×9 edition featuring all-new cover art by Šejić. "It felt like our very own happy ending." After months of confusion, missed signals, and near-heartbreaks, Ally and Lisa are bonded together in love, and in BDSM. The story of their life together is just beginning, but parts of the larger tale have gone untold—until now. Enter Alan and Anne, two of the most important people in Ally and Lisa's lives. These two have a love of their own blooming, and a history that influences not only their own romantic growth but the foundation of an entire community of friends and lovers as well. 200 pgs • $16.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

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