Posted in: Comics, Image, Top Cow | Tagged: dracula, Impaler, william harms

Impaler Returns From Image in 2027 by William Harms & Christian DiBari

Impaler returns with modern day Dracula from Image Comics in 2027 by William Harms and Christian DiBari

Article Summary Impaler returns with modern day Dracula from Image Comics and Top Cow in February 2027 as a new six-issue series.

William Harms and Christian DiBari team with colorist Lee Loughridge to revive the brutal vampire saga for a new era.

Set in a world destroyed by vampires, survivors resurrect Vlad the Impaler as their last hope—or greatest threat.

Impaler #1 arrives on Wednesday, February 3, 2027, with covers by Matt Timson, Jason Shawn Alexander, and Dani.

BAFTA nominee William Harms of White Sky, Mafia III and Infamous, and Christian DiBari of Revolvers, Magdalena: Reformation and Destiny Gate are launching a new series for Impaler, based on the legend of Count Dracula, coloured by Lee Loughridge. Originally published in 2009, drawn by Nick Postic and Nick Marinkovich, Impaler will be getting its third volume from Top Cow and Image Comics in February 2027 with a new six-issue series. With covers by Matt Timso,, Jason Shawn Alexander and Dani. In Impaler, "vampires have destroyed the world. A group of survivors huddle in the ruins of the Pentagon, and their only hope for survival rests in the resurrection of Vlad the Impaler. But is he their saviour, or their destroyer?" Impaler #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 3rd of February, 2027.

"Impaler has always held a special place in my heart, and I'm thrilled to return to it. I've always seen Impaler as a love letter to what vampires should be—terrifying, brutal, and utterly unrelenting. It's been thrilling to watch Christian and Lee bring this story to horrifying life, and I can't wait for readers, new and old, to experience it." says William Harms. Christian DiBari adds, "Working with Bill and Top Cow has been a real treat for me; getting to dive into this bleak, dark story with all kinds of cool characters and world-building is the best kind of storytelling experience."

And what came before…

Impaler Volume 1 by William Harms, Nick Postic, Nick Marinkovich

One of the worst blizzards in history cripples New York City in one fell swoop. But the blinding cold and snow are the least of the city's worries. For aboard a drifting cargo ship stirs an unfathomable evil that will unleash a horror the likes of which the world has never seen. And in two nights, New York City will be no more…

One of the worst blizzards in history cripples New York City in one fell swoop. But the blinding cold and snow are the least of the city's worries. For aboard a drifting cargo ship stirs an unfathomable evil that will unleash a horror the likes of which the world has never seen. And in two nights, New York City will be no more… Impaler Volume 2 by William Harms, Matt Timson

Millions of vampires have descended upon America. In a desperate attempt to defeat them the US military nuked New York City. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late. The legendary vampire hunter Vlad the Impaler has returned to stop them and NYC Detective Victor Dailey has become his unwilling companion.

International Horror Guild Award finalist William Harms (Wolverine: The Anniversary) returns to his bold new re-imagining of the vampire mythos with this second volume! Joining Harms for this volume is up-and-coming painter Matt Timson (Popgun). Collects Impaler Volume 2 #1-6, plus a cover gallery and bonus material.

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