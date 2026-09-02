Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: indiana jones, infinity gauntlet, mjolnir

Indiana Jones Digs Up The Infinity Gauntlet & Mjolnir At Marvel Comics

Indiana Jones Digs Up The Infinity Gauntlet And Mjolnir At Marvel Comics

Article Summary Indiana Jones returns to Marvel Comics in November with Marvel Artefacts variant covers featuring iconic Marvel relics.

New covers show Indiana Jones uncovering the Infinity Gauntlet, Mjolnir, the Crimson Gem, All-Black, and Doom’s mask.

Marvel is reprinting classic Indiana Jones comics in two deluxe hardcovers plus a facsimile of Further Adventures #1.

Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium, a new five-issue series by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder, launches February 2027.

As Indiana Jones returns to Marvel Comics, new Indiana Jones Marvel Artefacts variant covers, featuring the archaeologist as played by Harrison Ford, uncovering legendary artefacts from across the Marvel Universe, arrive in November. With five covers seeing Carmen Carnero, Marco Checchetto, Sara Pichelli, Mahmud Asrar and Iban Coello portraying Indiana Jones finding the Infinity Gauntlet, Mjolnir, the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, All-Black the Necrosword, and even Doctor Doom's iron mask/

Marvel Comics is also reprinting the character's 1980s comic book stories across two deluxe hardcover collections: Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I and Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book II. On sale next month, the collections feature the comic adaptations of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, along with the complete run of The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones. A facsimile edition of The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones #1 by John Byrne and Terry Austin will also be available in November.

And the Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder, set after Raiders of the Lost Ark will launch in February 2027.

On Sale 11/11: X-MEN #41 INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACTS VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO –

On Sale 11/18: FANTASTIC FOUR #19 INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACTS VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 11/25 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1004 INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACTS VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 11/25 THOR #803 INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANTS COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

On Sale 11/25 VENOM #2 INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANTS COVER BY IBAN COELLO

INDIANA JONES: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES BOOK I HARDCOVER

Written by WALTER SIMONSON, DAVID MICHELINIE, JOHN BYRNE, DENNIS O'NEIL & ARCHIE GOODWIN

Art by JOHN BUSCEMA, BUTCH GUICE, JOHN BYRNE, RON FRENZ, HOWARD CHAYKIN, KERRY GAMMILL, DAN REED, RICARDO VILLAMONTE, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI & HERB TRIMPE

INDIANA JONES: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES BOOK II HARDCOVER

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, LARRY LIEBER, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, HERB TRIMPE, LINDA GRANT & RON FORTIER Art by HERB TRIMPSE, LARRY LIEBER, LUKE MCDONNELL, STEVE DITKO, JOE BROZOWSKI, BRET BLEVINS & MORE

INDIANA JONES AND THE SWORD OF PANDEMONIUM #1 (OF 5)

Written by JASON AARON

Art by AARON KUDER

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale February 2027

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