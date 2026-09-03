Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: tim seeley, x-force

Inglorious X-Force Relaunches As Fugitive X-Force With Boom-Boom

Marvel Comics relaunches the Inglorious X-Force as Fugitive X-Force in December 2026 by Tim Seeley and Áthila Fabbio

Article Summary Marvel relaunches X-Force as Fugitive X-Force in December 2026, a new five-issue series by Tim Seeley and Áthila Fabbio.

Boom-Boom takes command of X-Force after Cable’s mind is compromised and the team is framed for a horrific crime.

Fugitive X-Force spins directly out of Inglorious X-Force, with Domino hunting for Cable as the team goes on the run.

Archangel, Hellverine, Domino and Ms. Marvel join Boom-Boom as X-Force races to clear its name and stop Cable’s crisis.

Two months ago, I ran the news that it looked like Inglorious X-Men, X-Men United, and Gen X-23 may be reaching their end in October, November and December with their tenth issues. Inglorious X-Men #10 was listed for October with #10 but not for November. Gen X-23 has a "gut-punching finale" #10 solicit for November. And X-Men United has a tenth issue stub solicited for December, reading "The Man Without Fear has come to the X-MEN of Graymatter Lane for uncanny assistance of the kind only they can provide — but what threat could be so grave that even DAREDEVIL wants backup?! Meanwhile, matters at the school continue to unravel as a powerful mutant keeps Emma Frost in her sights…" with no confirmation one way or another apart from this Amazon listing.

But for X-Force, a reprieve, with the launch of Fugitive X-Force, a new five-issue series from Tim Seeley and Áthila Fabbio, in December, with Boom Boom taking the lead.

FUGITIVE X-FORCE #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by ÁTHILA FABBIO

Cover A by ERIC CANETE

Cover B by MARK BAGLEY (Wanted Variant)

Cover C by PERE PÉREZ

Cover D by GERADO SANDOVAL

Cover E by ERIC CANETE (Virgin Variant)

FIRST, THEY WERE INGLORIOUS… NOW THEY'RE FUGITIVES!When X-Force discovers that their leader Cable's mind had been compromised, a new leader arises! Boom-Boom takes over the team for the first time, but it couldn't be under worse circumstances: X-Force has been framed for a horrific crime! As they run for their lives from, well, everyone, Domino searches for Cable, but she might not like what she finds! On Sale 12/9

"FUGITIVE X-FORCE is a natural extension of INGLORIOUS, following up with the ramifications of the events of that series, with the militant, mutant strikeforce forced to pick up the pieces and move on," Seeley explained. "But now, they're on their own, wanted for murder, and hanging on by a thread. But, they've got something going for them, TABITHA SMITH—NEW LEADER! Boom-Boom has years of experience watching Cable work. She's his best pupil in blowing things up…and she also looks great in very big shoulder pads."

"I grew up in the '90s so Wolverine and Nightcrawler were my favorite characters—until I saw Cable!" Fabbio shared. "I'm entering the world of X-Force with the same excitement I felt back then. I'm so grateful to Marvel that this is my first series—and to God for letting me live this dream of mine. I'm having a blast working with Tim Seeley and drawing what unfolds on these pages, and I hope readers enjoy it too! I am especially loving drawing Boom-Boom!"

"Marvel's covert mutant strike team has a new mission statement: stay ahead! This December, X-FORCE enters a pulse-pounding new era in FUGITIVE X-FORCE, a five-issue limited series from writer Tim Seeley, following his acclaimed run of Inglorious X-Force which concludes in October. Joining Seeley in this escalation of his current saga is newcomer Áthila Fabbio, recent winner of the Marvel Art Atelier training program for aspiring artists, making his Marvel series debut. In this new chapter for the iconic team, founding member BOOM-BOOM steps up as leader following Cable's disappearance. On the outs with the law and their fellow mutants, the explosive fan-favorite leads ARCHANGEL, HELLVERINE, DOMINO, and MS. MARVEL into the shadows, racing to find CABLE before the time-traveling soldier's latest crisis destroys everything X-Force has fought for!"

With covers from Eric Canete, Gerardo Sandoval and the first of Mark Bagley's Wanted Variant Covers.

X-Force was created by Rob Liefeld as a covert mutant strike team in the Marvel Universe, from the bones of the New Mutants series, as a more aggressive, militaristic counterpart to the X-Men. It first formed in 1991 when Cable, a time-travelling soldier from a dystopian future, turned Wolfsbane, Warpath, Boom-Boom, Shattersatar and Cannonball into a paramilitary unit.

The recent Inglorious X-Force team featured Cable leading Archangel, Hellverine, Boom-Boom, and Ms Marvel. But now they are on the run!

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