Inklore and Ink Pop Announce Print Editions of Hit WEBTOON Titles

Inklore and Ink Pop announced they will publish 14 hit Webtoon manhwa and manga series in physical graphic novels over the following years.

Article Summary Inklore and Ink Pop partner with WEBTOON to publish 14 top webcomics as print editions by 2029.

Hit Webtoon series like Eleceed, Midnight Poppy Land, and I Love Yoo coming to bookstores soon.

Ink Pop to release fan-favorites including School Bus Graveyard and Brass & Sass in print.

I Wanna Be Your Girl, a popular LGBTQ manga, is now available in English for the first time.

Inklore, an adult comics imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, and Ink Pop, a new line of global comics for kids and teens from Random House Children's Books, divisions of Penguin Random House, have entered into an extended partnership with WEBTOON to bring 14 of the most popular digital webcomics into print over the next five years. Announced at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, CA, this past weekend, Inklore and Ink Pop will be publishing a variety of manga, manhwa, manhua, and webcomics for readers of all ages.

Ink Pop will debut with the manga series their debut manga release I Wanna Be Your Girl by Umi Takase on sale now—will begin building their partnership with WEBTOON by publishing the hit thriller series SCHOOL BUS GRAVEYARD by Red in Summer 2026, followed by fan-favorite webcomics Brass & Sass by antlerella in Fall 2026 and Swimming Lessons for a Mermaid by YONGCHAN in 2027, with more to come.

I Wanna Be Your Girl is a hit LGBTQ manga about high schooler Hime, who has secretly been in love with her childhood best friend Akira for as long as she can remember. She was the first person who knew that Akira identified as a girl, and she made it her mission to be her Akira's protector against the world. Hime is thrilled that Akira has finally decided to live as her true self now that they are starting high school. This will be the first time the series has been published in English.

Inklore, the print publisher of the massively popular, Eisner award-winning series Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe, which has more than 1.7 billion views on WEBTOON, will be expanding their licensing partnership with the digital scroll comics platform to publish the hit WEBTOON titles Eleceed by Jeho Son and ZHENA in 2026, followed by Midnight Poppy Land by Lilydusk and I Love Yoo by Quimchee in 2027.

More WEBTOON graphic novel print titles will be announced by Inklore and Ink Pop at a later date. All the above manhwa series can currently be read on the WEBTOON platform.

