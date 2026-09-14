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Inside The Absolute Batman Day Comic, Batman Of Two Worlds (Spoilers)

Short Cuts and Cut Short... Inside the Absolute Batman/Batman crossover comic, Batman Of Two Worlds, out this Saturday for Batman Day

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Okay, so I am not going to barge in and spoil the Batman Of Two Worlds comic out for Batman Day this coming Saturday, the 19th of September. What do you think this is, Avengers Armageddon #4? It's not that kind of comic book. But I will give a flavour. With the first page of each of the two eight-page comics that make up Batman Of Two Worlds, which DC will probably preview in the run-up anyway, pitched as the DC Batman by Matt Fraction and Javi Fernández and the Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Derington, taking on the same problem.

Scott Snyder & Matt Fraction On Absolute Batman/Batman Day
Batman of Two Worlds Preview: Batman: Short Cuts by Matt Fraction and Javi Fernández

Except it's not quite that on-the-nose. Both Batmen don't have to deal with their respective Penguins doing something naughty in their respective Iceberg Clubs. DC Batman doesn't biff him on the overlong nose and tie him up. And Absolute Batman doesn't chop a flipper off and then go after the father who abused him. What we have are two problems, inherent in their respective systems.

Inside The Absolute Batman Day Comic Batman Of Two Worlds (Spoilers)
Batman: Cut Short by Scott Snyder and Nick Derington

So in Cut Short by Scott Snyder and Nick Derington, working-class engineer and construction worker Bruce Wayne of Absolute Batman, working under his foreman Lucius Fox, a decent man even in this universe. A problem has been identified, even if the cause is not. Something that goes to the base of the infrastructure. While in Short Cuts (see what they did there) by Matt Fraction and Javi Fernández, the cause of the problem announces itself to us.

Inside The Absolute Batman Day Comic Batman Of Two Worlds (Spoilers)
Batman: Short Cuts by Matt Fraction and Javi Fernández

Someone paid off. For what? Well, that's to come. But the problem, the corruption, the criminal payments begin here…. Batman Day is on Saturday, the 19th of September.

  • Batman of Two Worlds #1 One-Shot
    Batman by writer Matt Fraction and artist Javi Fernández, with colors by Tomeu Morey and letters by Clayton Cowles, Absolute Batman story by writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Derington, with colors by Frank Martin and letters by Tom Napolitano. From the streets of Gotham City to the bold new landscape of the Absolute Universe, each story offers a unique perspective on Batman's unwavering pursuit of justice. Cover by Jorge Jiménez, Nick Dragotta, and Frank Martin. $2.99 9/19/2026
Comic Book Retailers Have To Agree To Keep Batman Day 2026 Secrets
Batman Day: Batman Of Two Worlds

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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