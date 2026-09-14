Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Batman Day, Batman Of Two Worlds, Javi Fernández, matt fraction, nick derington, scott snyder

Inside The Absolute Batman Day Comic, Batman Of Two Worlds (Spoilers)

Short Cuts and Cut Short... Inside the Absolute Batman/Batman crossover comic, Batman Of Two Worlds, out this Saturday for Batman Day

Okay, so I am not going to barge in and spoil the Batman Of Two Worlds comic out for Batman Day this coming Saturday, the 19th of September. What do you think this is, Avengers Armageddon #4? It's not that kind of comic book. But I will give a flavour. With the first page of each of the two eight-page comics that make up Batman Of Two Worlds, which DC will probably preview in the run-up anyway, pitched as the DC Batman by Matt Fraction and Javi Fernández and the Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Derington, taking on the same problem.

Except it's not quite that on-the-nose. Both Batmen don't have to deal with their respective Penguins doing something naughty in their respective Iceberg Clubs. DC Batman doesn't biff him on the overlong nose and tie him up. And Absolute Batman doesn't chop a flipper off and then go after the father who abused him. What we have are two problems, inherent in their respective systems.

So in Cut Short by Scott Snyder and Nick Derington, working-class engineer and construction worker Bruce Wayne of Absolute Batman, working under his foreman Lucius Fox, a decent man even in this universe. A problem has been identified, even if the cause is not. Something that goes to the base of the infrastructure. While in Short Cuts (see what they did there) by Matt Fraction and Javi Fernández, the cause of the problem announces itself to us.

Someone paid off. For what? Well, that's to come. But the problem, the corruption, the criminal payments begin here…. Batman Day is on Saturday, the 19th of September.

Batman of Two Worlds #1 One-Shot

Batman by writer Matt Fraction and artist Javi Fernández, with colors by Tomeu Morey and letters by Clayton Cowles, Absolute Batman story by writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Derington, with colors by Frank Martin and letters by Tom Napolitano. From the streets of Gotham City to the bold new landscape of the Absolute Universe, each story offers a unique perspective on Batman's unwavering pursuit of justice. Cover by Jorge Jiménez, Nick Dragotta, and Frank Martin. $2.99 9/19/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!