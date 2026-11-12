Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Aviv Or, dating, Eran Aviram, STARDATE, thought bubble

Intergalactic Dating Comic, Stardate, Debuts At Thought Bubble

Intergalactic Dating Comic, Stardate by Eran Aviram and Aviv Or, debuts at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England, this weekend

Article Summary Stardate by Eran Aviram and Aviv Or debuts at Thought Bubble 2026, launching at Redshirt Hall table B5 in Harrogate.

The self-published one-shot follows Tracy, an unlucky human dater beamed onto a space reality dating show.

Eran Aviram brings RPG storytelling credits, while Aviv Or adds acclaimed comics work from Dark Horse and IDW.

After its Thought Bubble debut, Stardate is set for wider availability beyond the UK comic festival weekend.

Stardate by Eran Aviram and Aviv Or will be making its universal debut at Redshirt Hall, table B5, for Thought Bubble's twentieth edition this weekend in Harrogate, in which one human woman, fed up with her local dating scene, is whisked away to a reality dating show in space.

"Get ready for a STARDATE! Meet Tracy – a typical Earth human of the womanly persuasion! Love life's been a bummer, babe? Don't we know it! We've been spying on you for ages! Let's beam her aboard the Situationship and get her ready to meet some strange new suitors, one of whom will be her one and only… STARDATE! STARDATE is a full-colour, 20-page, A5 one-shot comic Out November 2026 (self-published)"

That's on Saturday. They promise that after the show they will make it available elsewhere…

Eran Aviram writes and edits roleplaying games and is chief editor for Son of Oak, who put out City of Mist, Queerz!, :Otherscape, Legend in the Mist and more. Aviv Or draws comics such as Critical Role: Tales of Exandria—Artagan from Dark Horse Comics and Ghostbusters: Dead Man's Chest from IDW. They are also behind the Ennie-nominated webcomic Crystal Heart, collected by Dark Horse.

Broken Frontier says, "Aviv Or's elastic, expressive art in Stardate is well-suited to Eran Aviram's satirical story. Her layouts are varied to keep the story moving along quickly, despite there not being a lot of action to the story. The color is exceptionally good at conveying the cold, impersonal spaceship in the background, peopled by colorful alien beings and their colorful personalities in the foreground."

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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