Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Interpol, Osaka, sumerian

Interpol Antics & Osaka SPD in Sumerian Official January 2027 Solicits

#Interpol Antics and Osaka S.P.D. launches in Sumerian's Official January 2027 Solicits And Solicitations

Article Summary Interpol Antics headlines Sumerian's January 2027 solicits with a graphic novel inspired by the band's 2004 album.

Nathan Yocum and Santi Guillen expand Interpol Antics through Norman's eerie, identity-bending story after a crash.

Osaka S.P.D. #1 launches from Andy Leavy and Hugo Araujo, continuing the horror world introduced in Osaka Mime.

Sumerian's January 2027 lineup blends supernatural police action and Interpol Antics' dark, dreamlike psychological drama.

Osaka S.P.D is a new comic book series by Andy Leavy and Hugo Araujo as a sequel to Osaka Mime, in Sumerian's January 2027 solicits alongside the Interpol Antics graphic novel by Nathan Yocum and Santi Guillen, spinning out of Interpol's 2004 album of the same name…

OSAKA SPD #1

(W) Andy Leavy (A/CA) Hugo Araujo

The sequel to Sumerian's best-selling OGN 'Osaka Mime'. A shapeshifting mime prowled the streets of Osaka, leaving a trail of terror by claiming its victims and their identities. The city trembled as the creature moved undetected, blending seamlessly into the lives it stole. After a relentless pursuit, the Osaka Supernatural Police Department confronted the monster in a rain-soaked alley, where one detective made the ultimate sacrifice, and another faced the nightmare head-on to end its reign. But that was just one chapter in the city's dark, supernatural history. Each week, the Osaka Supernatural Police Department takes on the impossible, chasing nightmares no one else dares to face. In the Nation's Kitchen, no one knows what horror will strike next, but the Osaka S.P.D. will always be there to stand against the darkness. $4.99 1/6/2027

INTERPOL ANTICS TP VOL 01

(W) Nathan Yocum (A/CA) Santi Guillen

This graphic novel serves as an officially licensed expansion of Interpol's 2004 album, Antics. Inspired by their music video for the hit song Evil, the story expands on Norman and takes a closer look at his life. Norman's life is forever changed in the aftermath of a devastating car accident. Awakening days later in a hospital bed, he learns of the damage caused by the wreck. But his grief and guilt are compounded by something far more surreal: when he looks in the mirror, a puppet stares back. What follows is a haunting journey through identity, isolation, and the fragile threads that bind us to the world. ANTICS is a dark, dreamlike tale that weaves psychological tension with melancholic beauty.

$23.99 1/6/2027

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