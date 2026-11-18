Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, damian wayne, nick dragotta, scott snyder

Introducing The Child Of Absolute Batman And Catwoman, One Year Later

Introducing The Child Of Absolute Batman And Catwoman, One Year Later, in Absolute Batman #27: The Demon Child in February 2027

Scott Snyder posts the cover to Absolute Batman #27, coming from himself and Nick Dragotta in February 2027.

Absolute Batman #25 ended with the heavily pregnant Selina Kyle approaching Bruce Wayne.

While Absolute Batman #26 tells the story of Barbara Wayne as The Bat in the Absolute Universe. It looks like we will have a time-jump for Absolute Batman #27. One Year Later, maybe? Scott Snyder says, "Coming to ABSOLUTE BATMAN in 2027 from me and Nick Dragotta: The Demon Child." Well, that might also suggest he might be called Damian… and he's playing with Bruce and Selina's stuff… Unless, of course, the Absolute Joker is the daddy… but no, he's got Bruce Wayne's babyface, hasn't he? And while we are at it, how about a first look at the cover by Nick Dragotta to Absolute Batman #26?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026

ABSOLUTE BATMAN BEYOND ARK-M #1

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

SCOTT SNYDER AND FRANK TIERI DIVE INTO THE DISTURBING ORIGIN OF PROFESSOR PYG, AND THE JOKER'S WORLDWIDE ARKS! In Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, we took you inside the darkest recesses of Ark M…now prepare to see what's beyond! As the Joker surveys his empire of Arks, learn what terrible secrets and bone-chilling shocks lurk within them! Do you dare join the maniacal superstar team that brought you the Ark M Special (Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri) as we uncover what other horrible challenges and bloodcurdling surprises await the Absolute Dark Knight? Do you dare not to? $4.99 12/16/2026

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #26

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Cliff Chiang (CA) Nick Dragotta

ENTER THE BAT! Barbara Gordon's obsession with solving her father's murder brings her deeper and deeper into the horrors lying beneath Gotham City and the evil forces who put them here. The more she uncovers, the more she connects the dots to motives and to her and her father's past, digging up the dirt on his murder…and their future. A future revealed at the end of the issue that leaves your jaw on the floor. $4.99 1/13/2027

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