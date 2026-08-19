Posted in: Avengers, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, BNlack Panther, captain america, chip zdarsky, civil war, David Colton, fantastic four, iron man, nick fury

Is Avengers: Armageddon Actually Civil War III In Disguise? (Spoilers)

Is Avengers: Armageddon Actually Civil War III In Disguise? For the 20th anniversary of Marvel's Civil War and the 10th of Civil War II?

Article Summary Avengers Armageddon #3 sets up a sharp Marvel split as heroes clash over David Colton, echoing Civil War and Civil War II.

Iron Man gains a terrifying future-reading system from General Ross, The Red Hulk and Doctor Doom.

Heroes side against each other raising the stakes of a possible Civil War III in Avengers Armageddon.

Nick Fury and a newly redefined S.H.I.E.L.D. may play both sides, as Avengers Armageddon hints at conflict on a global scale.

Marvel's Civil War by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven in 2006 saw the imposition of a Superhero Registration Act in the USA, and a divide amongst the superhero community, with Tony Stark, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, Spider-Man, She-Hulk and Mister Fantastic on the side of registration, Captain America, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Namor, Doctor Strange and Invisible Woman against.

And in today's Avengers Armageddon #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four invade Latveria and Symkara to fight General Ross and his Hulked-up US Army troops, and also loose a souped-up David Colton, the 911 Captain America, onto the world…

And the people are not happy. Or some of them are very happy.

And Spider-Man recalls a certain Superhero Registration Act… but it's not the only recollection. Civil War II by Brian Bendis and David Marquez in 2016 saw a divide between a new being with new power to see the immediate future, and allowing superherows to prepare for incoming threats like Thanos, but ended up in a Minority Report fashion, targeting people before they were a threat, and in the end turning out rather than a clairvoyant device, to be a very powerful algorithm that took in all data and made predictions, that could still be wrong.

And now Iron Man has got one of his own as well, courtesy of General Ross, who stole it from Doctor Doom's abandoned Latverian dungeons. And how does this one work? Glimpse into the future? Time travel? Predictive algorithm? Well, a bit, but more than that…

By creating a new universe, full of sentient beings and using it as a petri dish for what's to come. Will there be a Civil War over this as well? Certainly not everyone is against David Colton on this…

And especially if not all of the Marvel superheroes are against him and are now on his side…

With the Winter Soldier joining in… and Captain Marvel?

She's back on the side of Iron Man over this. Is this Civil War III in disguise? It is twenty years after the first Civil War and ten years after Civil War II… and what of Nick Fury?

He was with the superheroes, against David Colton, but was also very worried about the new superpowers emerging. And that gives S.H.I.E.L.D. a new role, playing both sides. working with the UN coalition as well as the Avengers and FF…

Captain America knows that smile in today's Ultimate Impact: Reborn, with Captain America dealing with more Origin Box fallout as well as David Colton…

… but it's Black Panther who gets to learn a new name. No longer Supreme Headquarters, International Espionage and Law-Enforcement Division, no longer Strategic Hazard Intervention Espionage Logistics Directorate, or even the MCU version, Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division. There is a new "H"…

Strategic Human Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division. No longer the Homeland, but Humanity… as opposed to Super Humanity…

Is this Civil War III? Or is it World War III? Avengers Armageddon #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

Avengers Armageddon #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! $4.99 Aug 19, 2026

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! $4.99 Aug 19, 2026 Ultimate Impact: Reborn #4 by Chris Condon, Stefano Caselli

CAPTAIN AMERICA JOINS THE FIGHT! MILES MORALES and IRON MAN recruit CAPTAIN AMERICA to defend against the scourge of the Ultimate Negative Zone – HOSTILICUS! What side is the newly born WONDER MAN really on? Will reality-bending SIGHTSEER master her frightening power before it's too late? Even if Hostilicus is defeated, the Ultimate Gem of Cyttorak-powered MOGUL's scheme grows in the shadows — to what end? $4.99 Aug 19, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!