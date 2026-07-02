Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, mutant

Is Deadpool Finally Becoming A Mutant? (Spoilers)

Is Deadpool Finally Becoming A Mutant? Will He Join Franklin Richards? What About Squirrel Girl, Scarlet Witch or Quicksilver? (Spoilers)

Deadpool has a healing factor. A really strong one. Wolverine already had his when he underwent the Weapon X programme, while it was that programme which gave a healing factor to Deadpool, but he was never actually a mutant.

But over the years, even when Deadpool and Wolverine have been split in half, it hasn't gone the way I'd have liked.

Either they have managed to stitch themselves together, have grown the other half (remember Deadpool's baby legs from the film)

..or most memorably Deadpool and Wolverine have healed together creating some kind of hideous gestalt being.

But until now we haven't had Earthworm Deadpool.

That is until yesterday's Wade Wilson: Deadpool #6 by Benjamin Percy and Alex Lins, when Wade Wilson met the Badpools.

Bits of Deadpool that had been cut off and, well, not exactly grown a new Deadpool…

But not far off. Maybe they don't have enbough of the stem cells to make that work.

Looks like it may be down to Wade Wilson finally becoming…a mutant?

I dunno. I quite like it when there are loads of Deadpools everywhere…. But with Franklin Richards also going through the change, what about Squirrel Girl, Scarlet Witch or Quicksilver? And might we spared the following kind of rants?

Wade Wilson: Deadpool #6 by Benjamin Percy, Alex Lins

BADPOOLS! Who's that knockin' at the door? Sounds like Wade. SMELLS like Wade. But it's not Wade…OR IS IT?! The BADPOOLS enter the scene, and DEADPOOL's life will never be the same! $4.99

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