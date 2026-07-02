Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

Is Deadpool Finally Becoming A Mutant? (Spoilers)

Is Deadpool Finally Becoming A Mutant? Will He Join Franklin Richards? What About Squirrel Girl, Scarlet Witch or Quicksilver? (Spoilers)

Published
by
|
Comments

Deadpool has a healing factor. A really strong one. Wolverine already had his when he underwent the Weapon X programme, while it was that programme which gave a healing factor to Deadpool, but he was never actually a mutant.

X-Men Is To Empyre What Deadpool Is To X-Men
Deadpool #6 by Kelly Thompson and Kevin Libranda

But over the years, even when Deadpool and Wolverine have been split in half, it hasn't gone the way I'd have liked.

Is Deadpool Finally Becoming A Mutant? (Spoilers)

Either they have managed to stitch themselves together, have grown the other half (remember Deadpool's baby legs from the film)

Is Deadpool Finally Becoming A Mutant? (Spoilers)

..or most memorably Deadpool and Wolverine have healed together creating some kind of hideous gestalt being.

Is Deadpool Finally Becoming A Mutant? (Spoilers)

But until now we haven't had Earthworm Deadpool.

Deadpool#s Powers Now Work The Way They Always Should Have (Spoilers)
Wade Wilson: Deadpool #6 by Benjamin Percy, Alex Lins

That is until yesterday's Wade Wilson: Deadpool #6 by Benjamin Percy and Alex Lins, when Wade Wilson met the Badpools.

Deadpool#s Powers Now Work The Way They Always Should Have (Spoilers)
Wade Wilson: Deadpool #6 by Benjamin Percy, Alex Lins

Bits of Deadpool that had been cut off and, well, not exactly grown a new Deadpool…

Deadpool#s Powers Now Work The Way They Always Should Have (Spoilers)
Wade Wilson: Deadpool #6 by Benjamin Percy, Alex Lins

But not far off. Maybe they don't have enbough of the stem cells to make that work.

Deadpool#s Powers Now Work The Way They Always Should Have (Spoilers)
Wade Wilson: Deadpool #6 by Benjamin Percy, Alex Lins

Looks like it may be down to Wade Wilson finally becoming…a mutant?

Deadpool#s Powers Now Work The Way They Always Should Have (Spoilers)
Wade Wilson: Deadpool #6 by Benjamin Percy, Alex Lins

I dunno. I quite like it when there are loads of Deadpools everywhere…. But with Franklin Richards also going through the change, what about Squirrel Girl, Scarlet Witch or Quicksilver? And might we spared the following kind of rants?

Deadpool #6 [XH]
Deadpool #6 by Kelly Thompson and Kevin Libranda

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.