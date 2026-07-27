Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: iceman, jonathan hickman, midnight, Midnight X-Men, sdcc

Is Iceman Made Up Of Frozen Blood In Midnight X-Men?

Is a vampire Iceman made up of frozen blood in Midnight X-Men? Jonathan Hickman isn't telling...

Bleeding Cool scooped the news of Marvel Comics' new Midnight Universe line back in May, but now we know a bit more about what's going down and when. At the Marvel Midnight Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the Midnight X-Men writer Jonathan Hickman talked it over with his Midnight compatriots. Although he wasn't willing to reveal much, if at all, he did confirm that Midnight Iceman was red. Editor Nick Lowe said "I assume that's not water" and Hickman confirmed, "Yes that's correct". Frozen blood slushie vampire Iceman?

But we do get further designs of a vampire priest killer Nightcrawler… and the word that he will be known as Father Wagner.

While Storm will be Queen Of Empyres, the name for mutant vampires in the world of Midnight X-Men. Previously seen Matteo Della Fonte art shows her featuring on Jean Grey, a gathering of Magneto, children Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, Polaris and Polaris' husband Havok…

And more looks at Cyclops and Gambit as well…

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Matteo Della Fonte.

The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire. . 40 PGS./RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY…$5.99

Written by Jonathan Hickman Art by Matteo Della Fonte. The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire. . 40 PGS./RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY…$5.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Matteo Della Fonte.

Eat. Prey. Love.

On Sale November 18

Marvel Comics: Midnight Universe Saturday July 25, 2026 1:45pm – 2:45pm PDT Room 6A

The light had its turn. The cloak of secrecy is removed around Midnight, a terrifying new Marvel Comics universe featuring monstrous incarnations of the world's biggest heroes. The writers behind this new creator-driven initiative reveal what readers need to know, along with insights into the world and its origins. Attendees who remain until the end will receive an exclusive black-and-white ashcan edition preview of the Midnight Universe.

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