Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: dinner date, harley quinn, Ignition Press, joanne starer, Khary Randolph

Is Joanne Starer The New DC Writer For Harley Quinn?

Is Joanne Starer The New DC Writer For Harley Quinn? Maybe... we'll have to find out...

Article Summary Ignition Press’s Dinner Date #2 solicitation unexpectedly calls Joanne Starer the new writer of Harley Quinn at DC.

The Harley Quinn credit raises questions about a new ongoing run, a special project, or a possible NYCC reveal.

Elliott Kalan is still listed on Harley Quinn #68, so any Joanne Starer takeover appears to be unconfirmed for now.

Starer’s recent DC work on Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Power Girl, and more makes the Harley Quinn rumor feel plausible.

In Ignition Press' November 2026 solicits and solicitations, they may have gone a little early for one solicitation detail for the second issue of Dinner Date, the new series rom com horror by Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph.

DINNER DATE #2

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Khary Randolph

Covers: Khary Randolph, David Talaski

Adjusting to life as a vampire is hard. No matter how eager her roommate is to see Syd fully embrace her role as creature of the night, these new cravings and all that come with them are a lot more challenging than popular myths would have you believe. Yet, new victims keep sliding into her DMs, and the worst of New York's dating pool are laying their heads on the proverbial chopping block. What Syd can't anticipate, though, are the rather gruesome changes her own prey will go through after she's drained them of life. Oh…and what about that cute rideshare driver she met in the first issue? There are some totally different cravings happening there. This new five-issue limited series from Joanne Starer, the new writer of Harley Quinn, and Khary Randolph, artist for DC's newly announced Vixen series, is perfect for fans of Shaun of the Dead, Fright Night, and 1980s romantic comedies.

We learned about Khary Randolph on Static at San Diego Comic-Con, but it's news that his partner, Joanne Starer, is the new writer of Harley Quinn. She did write the Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly last year, but this implies more. Currently, Elliott Kalan writes the ongoing Harley Quinn solicits with November's Harley Quinn #68 details below. And naturally, we are wondering if, just as Poison Ivy will get a big December 2026 solicitation for Poison Ivy #50, Harley Quinn will get something special for her #69? So yes, I am asking if Joanne Starer will give Harley a 69 or if she will have to wait for Elliot Kalan first? Or might this be an entirely new Harley Quinn project? Will any of this be announced at New York Comic Con? Or have I interpreted this entirely incorrectly?

HARLEY QUINN #68

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Bailie Rosenlund

THE PITTSTAIN! My rockin' bod is majorly busted after the events of my latest gallivant around town, but what was supposed to be a nice time of relaxing and recovering at th' hospital has turned into a fiasco of the highest degree! I got a killer out for my head, and I'm still hooked up to an IV! My life is on the line, and I don't think any doctors are gonna be able to help this time! This hospital sucks! Somebody get my lawyer, Rev. Carl Booger Jr., down here stat–I'm gonna sue! $3.99 11/25/2026

Joanne Starer is a comic writer, editor, and one-time professional wrestling promoter. She interned at Harris Comics on Vampirella in high school, later worked as an editorial assistant, and was part of the Marvel Knights team at Marvel Comics. She also edited for Image and Walter Foster, served on the board of the Editorial Freelancers Association, and holds a master's in Media Studies and a certificate in digital film editing. In 2002, she owned and operated a women's wrestling promotion in Pennsylvania after working as a valet on the independent circuit. She now lives in Vienna, Austria, with her partner, Khary Randolph as Glass Eye Studios. Previous comics include Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville, Sirens of the City, The Gimmick, Total Suplex of the Heart, Poison Ivy, Power Girl, Epitaphs from the Abyss, Catacomb of Torment, Hello Darkness and Denver. Dinner Date #1 is out for the 7th of October just before New York Comic Con which would also be handy…

DINNER DATE #1

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Khary Randolph

Modern dating is rough. No one likes being on the apps, but it's not much easier meeting people IRL. Especially when they might turn you into a vampire without warning. This is exactly what happened to Syd. She was only trying to get over her toxic ex—whom she may still drunkenly text from time to time—not looking to have her life totally changed. She thought finding the right guy before was hard, but now she has an unquenchable thirst for blood. Her dating pool has suddenly become her food chain! Meanwhile, Izzy has been trying to make her dreams a reality in the Big Apple, though right now she's part of the gig economy working as a rideshare driver. When Syd ends up in the back of Izzy's car, there is an instant connection. Is this love at first sight, or will it all end with one bite? The latest collaboration from Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph, the creators of Sirens of the City, turns rom-coms on their head. Or finds the true horror in the search for love. For fans of Shaun of the Dead, Jennifer's Body, and What We Do in the Shadows comes a modern love-at-first-bite story like no other! $4.99 Oct 07, 2026

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