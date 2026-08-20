Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: cgc, ebay, marvelman

Is Marvelman A Collector's Market Waiting To Happen?

Marvelman is a collector's market waiting to happen... who'll dive in first?

Article Summary Rumors of Marvelman joining the Marvel Universe could ignite a hot new collector's market for rare UK comics.

CGC has graded only 22 L. Miller Marvelman copies, highlighting just how scarce these vintage issues really are.

Ungraded Marvelman comics still sell from bargain prices to premium sums, suggesting major upside if demand surges.

From Mick Anglo's 1954 debut to Warrior, Miracleman, and Marvel, Marvelman has a tangled, valuable history.

So, there is a spoilery rumour that Marvel Comics will finally be bringing Marvelman into the Marvel Universe one way or another. Go digging if you want the gossip. But it seems the comic book collector market is currently unserved, which usually means there is an opportunity for some people.

Take the CGC grading company. L Millers And Sons published around 700 Marvelman comics, the main series, Young Marvelman, Marvelman Family and the Marvelman Annuals, through the fifties and sixties. created through Mick Anglo's Gower Street Studios. However, CGC has recorded only 22 copies across various issues of Marvelman in its CGC census, split among the three titles. Even as Marvelman #26, the second issue featuring the character who replaced Captain Marvel, sold twelve years ago for over $4000. Marvel Comics could not even get a copy to scan for their Marvelman Classic reprint volume.

Right now, copies can be found of various Marvelman issues on eBay, with copies selling anywhere from £1.16 to £90. None were graded. Is there gold in them thar hills?

Marvelman was created by London writer/artist Mick Anglo, via his Gower Street Studios in 1954, for publisher L. Miller & Son as a direct substitute for Fawcett's Captain Marvel. Fawcett had ceased publishing Captain Marvel due to a lawsuit from DC Comics. So Mick Anglo created a lookalike version, with Marvelman, secret identity Micky Moran, who transforms by saying "Kimota!", Young Marvelman and later Kid Marvelman. The strip debuted in Marvelman #25; the numbering continued from the Captain Marvel reprints, with over 700 issues. until it was cancelled in 1963 alongside the rise of Marvel Comics. In 1982, former Marvel UK editor Dez Skinn revived the character in the black-and-white anthology Warrior. It is said that Dez Skinn believed the rights were available, and that Alan Moore began his first superhero revisionist story with Garry Leach, then with Alan Davis.

The series passed around a number of publishers, including a rename to Miracleman. In 2009, I broke the news that Marvel Comics licensed/purchased the rights to Marvelman – and Miracleman, from Mick Anglo, via representatives Emotiv. Initially, they reprinted Mick Anglo's 1950s–60s material. Later, Marvel would reprint the Alan Moore issues, with Alan Moore allowing it if the proceeds go to Mick Angelo's family. He also later requested that his credit be omitted, replaced with "The Original Writer" And now, forty-five years later, it's Marvel Comics' turn to have a go…

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