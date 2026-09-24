Posted in: Archie, Comics, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Black Caesar, new york comic con, Ray Anthony Height, Shaquille O'neal, Stephanie Williams

Is Shaquille O'Neal Still Signing Black Caesar At New York Comic-Con?

Is Shaquille O'Neal Still Signing Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar At New York Comic-Con?

Article Summary Shaquille O'Neal's Black Caesar comic was pushed from October to December, raising NYCC signing timing questions.

Shaquille O'Neal drew backlash after being named an honorary FBI Special Agent by Director Kash Patel.

Black Caesar artist Ray-Anthony Height and Studio Skye-Tiger posted statements online interpreted as addressing the situation.

Shaquille O'Neal is still slated for a New York Comic Con Black Caesar meet-and-greet, but it is off-schedule.

Earlier this week, I ran the Archie Comics December 2026 solicits and solicitations, resoliciting the new comic book Shaquille O'Neal Presents: Vengeance Unchained: The Legend Of Black Caesar by Stephanie Williams, Ray-Anthony Height and Studio Skye Tiger for December this year, after originally being listed for October.

But recently, Shaquille O'Neal has been in the news for other reasons. Last week, he was named an honorary FBI Special Agent by FBI Director Kash Patel during the graduation ceremony for the FBI National Academy's Session 299 in Quantico, Virginia. Kash Patel described O'Neal as "one of the best supporters of law enforcement in the country." The title is ceremonial and does not grant him actual FBI authority or duties, but aligns with O'Neal's long history of involvement with law enforcement, including prior reserve officer roles in places like Miami Beach, Los Angeles, and Doral, Florida.

The honour, however, drew criticism from some online, particularly due to its association with the current White House/FBI leadership amid ongoing debates about the bureau's direction, politicisation, and policies. Content creator and veteran Matthew Chappelle publicly burned an old Orlando Magic Shaq jersey in protest. O'Neal responded privately via Instagram DM, saying, "I hear you broke boy. Have a great time in your apt with your family". The back and forth has continued.

Then, at the weekend, the artist on the Black Caesar project, Ray Anthony Height, posted, "Studio Skye-Tiger was founded to amplify voices. To be a safe, empowering space for women, LGBTQ+ creators, and people of colour to learn and grow, who are too often silenced or overlooked in this industry. We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us with messages of concern regarding our involvement with a high-profile project bearing a certain celebrity's name. Please know this: Studio Skye-Tiger does not condone, endorse, or support the recent behaviors and actions of that individual in any way. One of the first lessons we who have graduated from comic book fans to comic book creators learn is that:- "With great power, there must also come great responsibility!" In the studio, we know this is not a sometimes things. It's everyday. Our core title, Midnight Tiger, was created around a singular truth: Standing up for what you believe in, even when you have to stand alone. We remain entirely committed to our creators, our community, and our values. With that said, Studio Skye-Tiger will continue to do our best in aligning ourselves with companies & individuals who share those same values and use their platforms to uplift, speak out, and help others. KEEP CREATING!"

"We want to thank our fans, peers, and comic community members for reaching out over the last 24 hours. Because our studio has been so prominent in producing this particular project, we feel it is necessary to make our position completely clear. Studio Skye-Tiger was built from the ground up to protect, mentor, elevate, and employ diverse talent. The recent actions and behavior of the celebrity attached to this property do not reflect at all who we are, what we are building, our beliefs, or what we stand for. We do not support or condone it in any way. We are incredibly proud of the work our team has put into these pages, our incredibly talented and wonderful collaborator, and our relationship with Archie Comics, but our ethics, our morals, and our creators will always come first. So, we as a team felt we needed to release this statement, get ahead of any issues or confusion, and remind our community who we are and what we stand for. Thank you for standing with us." Writer of the comic, Stephanie Williams, added: "I'm in full support."

Shaquille O'Neal is scheduled to be at New York Comic Con on the 8th of October at 4.30 pm for a private autograph session for Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar, part of a "Shaquille O'Neal/Black Caesar Meet & Greet". However, the event is currently not listed on the convention schedules. Will any copies of the comic be ready in time, considering the delay? Will other items be made available? Will any of the other creative team members attend? ReedPOP and Shaquille O'Neal representatives did not return enquiries made earlier this week.

Stephanie Williams is at NYCC, but she's very busy throughout the event, and we are expecting more announcements. Ray Anthony Height won't be, he's not at NYCC, but has been invited as a guest to the Compton Comics Expo on the 24th of October, a couple of weeks later. While Shaquille O'Neal will certainly be in demand from the card collectors…

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