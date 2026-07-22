Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: andy kubert, art adams, Dave McCaig, david finch, joe casey, robert kirkman, terminal

Is Terminal #1 Robert Kirkman's X-Men… Or Something Else Entirely?

Is Terminal #1 from Image Comics actually Robert Kirkman's X-Men... or is it something else entirely? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Terminal #1 from Robert Kirkman launches as a brutal hidden-war superhero comic, closer to Wanted than a straight X-Men riff.

Marilyn’s search for her sister pulls her into a secret conflict of powered factions, conspiracies, and buried truths.

Maculox unlocks genetic powers through lineage, giving us Activators and Awoken with deadly, world-shaping stakes.

The big twist behind Terminal #1 is its cost. And I don't just mean $4.99

Spoilers, yes, but measured ones… a lot held back. Today sees the launch of Terminal #1 by Robert Kirkman, Joe Casey, Andy Kubert, and Dave McCaig, with David Finch and Arthur Adams joining in down the line, depending on which blind bag you got. Billed as Robert Kirkman's take on the X-Men, from Image Comics and Skybound, in the way that Invincible was his take on Superboy and Spider-Man, what's actually going on here? Let's take a semi-spoilery look. I mean, considering that Robert Kirkman has already published future issues of this series today…

We start with Jeffrey Epstein in his Virgin Islands mansion, alone. Okay, not Jeffrey Epstein, per se, but the allusion seems clear. Is this the X-Mansion? Or is it Krakoa?

Either way, this fellow in the dressing gown who definitely hasn't been shipping in girls and young women to his tropical island, seems to be worth keeping an eye on. There has been a lot of eye imagery in the Terminal previews. This is where the ocular obsession comes from…

So it's time for the journalists, the conspiracy theorists, the ones who can't leave a thread alone without pinning it to a corkboard, linking photos together. Meet Marilyn…

There are fights, action, death, and destruction going on around the world. Supervillains fighting superheroes, in gruesome detail, and it's all covered up.

This isn't X-Men, so much as it is Wanted, the Mark Millar/JG Jones comic from Top Cow that got movie-fied with Angelina Jolie and took out the superheroics. Except the battle is still going on, with everyone none the wiser, apart from the conspiracy theories. Powers playing out in back alleys and paradise islands, and we all look the other way.

Until an invite is offered to join them. As Marilyn's sister, Alessandra is one of them. And always has been. And so might Marilyn… just like Wanted, X-Men and I guess Inhumans, it often just comes down to lineage. And big eyes…

Maculox, of course. And with Theed, the pitch is made. Take the red pill, take the blue pill. Become superpowered or supercursed. Or just go home.

Who wakes up and decides they are going to be called Thrasher? But the code names here are part of the nineties artifice. But with images that go back to the nineteen-thirties and Action Comics #1.

How long have the superpowers, the super curses, and the battle happening under the surface been going on? A hundred years since the first "superhero"? And how come none of them came into the light? Well, there may be another explanation, and it involves a graveyard.

It's Strikeforce: Morituri as well… we who are about to die will buy the blind bag. And this must be why the comic book is called Terminal. Those who get powers activated from Maculox get a reduced lifespan. Is it worth it to shine for a day or live in the shadows for a century? Terminal #1 by Robert Kirkman, Joe Casey, Andy Kubert, and Dave McCaig, with David Finch and Arthur Adams is published today from Image Comics and Skybound. As is Terminal #2, #7 and #10, depending… here are your two tribes, the Activators and The Awoken.

TERMINAL #1

(W) Robert Kirkman, Joe Casey (A) Andy Kubert, Dave McCaig

THE MUST-READ SUPERHERO SERIES OF THE YEAR FROM THE DREAM TEAM OF ROBERT KIRKMAN, JOE CASEY, ANDY KUBERT, DAVID FINCH, AND ARTHUR ADAMS! There is a secret war being waged across the world by two violent forces with superhuman abilities who blur the lines between good and evil. When Marilyn Howe's search for her missing sister Alessandra puts her in the center of this conflict, she'll learn that the power to save the world comes from unlocking your genetic code and giving up everything you thought you knew about yourself…if you survive the experience. Perfect for fans of INVINCIBLE and X-MEN, nothing can prepare you for the most violent and unpredictable superhero series of the year. The blind bags will include a chance to get ONE of ANY of the following solicited TERMINAL #1 covers, A-H (unsigned/raw), intermixed at varying degrees of rarity. However, there are four rare SURPRISE comics or variants related to TERMINAL that can only be found in these blind bags. Those SURPRISE comics will not be announced publicly in advance of the TERMINAL #1 release. $4.99/$5.99 7/22/2026

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