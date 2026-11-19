Posted in: BBC, Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, TV | Tagged: 2000 ad, bbc news, Chris Mason, Newscast

Is That BBC News' Political Editor Chris Mason In 2000 AD? (Spoilers)

Is that BBC News' Political Editor Chris Mason in this week's 2000 AD? Why yes, yes it is... (Spoilers)

Article Summary BBC News Political Editor Chris Mason appears in 2000 AD Prog 2590, spotted by Newscast fans in Herne & Shuck.

The surprise cameo lands during the end of Book Three, with Chris Mason turning up at a chaotic College Green press call.

Moloch, possessing Alex Ramsey-Hall MP, publicly claims responsibility for Stonehenge's destruction in the story.

Chris Mason gets the first question for the BBC, adding a sharp real-world twist to 2000 AD's occult political satire.

Yesterday, cycling through London on the way to Marylebone station, whizzing up past Hyde Park, I saw BBC News' Political Editor Chris Mason crossing the road ahead of me. I tried to send him a winning smile and cheeky eyebrow raise of recognition, but got nothing but a blank, haggard stare back. Well, it was early, drizzly, and he probably gets morons like me gurning at him all the time, especially since the Newscast podcast made him a very public face.

But it was on the BBC Newscast Discord yesterday that he popped up in a much more unusual case, within the pages of this week's 2000 AD. As spotted by fellow Newscaster Natasha Gulag in 2000 AD Prog 2590, at the end of Book Three of Herne & Shuck, by David Barnett and Lee Milmore. So, you know, spoilers…

"Herne is a troubleshooter and hired help for many different magical factions. Accompanied by Shuck, a demon in dog form, he travels the country picking up work where he can, whether it be an exorcism or a rescue. Recently, he was tasked with saving young Carys from ritual sacrifice, and has made an enemy of the organisation known as St Michael. Now, they have her again, and Herne must lead a rescue…" and we get a press conference being held on College Green like never seen before…

As Moloch, big mystic demonic troublemaker, possessing one Alex Ramsey-Hall MP, decides to go public with his involvement in the destruction of Stonehenge, previously blamed on terrorists.

And letting the BBC's Chris Mason ask the first question, after a little bit of a rant…

He's not alone on College Green either. Match the face to the British broadcaster… 2000 AD Prog 2590 is out this week in the UK and Ireland and on the 2nd of December in the USA.

2000 AD PROG 2509

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Guy Adams, David Barnett (A) Megan Huang, Henry Flint, Lee Milmore, Neil Edwards (CA) Jake Lynch

Dive into thrilling new worlds with the science fiction titans of 2000 AD! The weekly UK anthology brings you sensational action every single week – and this week sees the conclusion of both Herne & Shuck and Ghosted! Who will be left standing at the end of it all?

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