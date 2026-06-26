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Is This Why Wonder Woman Never Got The Green Lantern Ring? (Spoilers)

Is This Why Wonder Woman Never Got The Green Lantern Ring? (Wonder Woman #34 Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Wonder Woman #34 reveals the Matriarch seized John Stewart’s Green Lantern ring by force after murdering him.
  • The issue suggests Green Lantern rings repeatedly sought Wonder Woman.
  • Diana is framed as Earth’s obvious Green Lantern choice.
  • Is it choice? Or is it fate?.

In the new Wonder Woman #34, we saw how in the future world of the Wonder War, how The Matriarch obtained her Green Lantern ring from the body of the Lantern she had murdered…

Wonder Woman Would Have Got The Green Lantern Ring, But Always Said No
Wonder Woman #34 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere

John Stewart. And how she took the ring by force before it had time to find another candidate, through will alone. And held onto it.

Wonder Woman Would Have Got The Green Lantern Ring, But Always Said No
Wonder Woman #34 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere

The ring, it seemed, had very little to say in the matter. And the Guardians of Oa, who created the Green Lanterns?

Wonder Woman Would Have Got The Green Lantern Ring, But Always Said No
Wonder Woman #34 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere

Turns out they had very little say either. But it seems there's a reason there wasn't such an obvious alternative candidate. Someone was saying no.

Wonder Woman Would Have Got The Green Lantern Ring, But Always Said No
Wonder Woman #34 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere

And as Wonder Woman goes hand to hand, toe to toe, finger to finger with The Matriarch…

What Does The End Of Wonder Woman Mean? (Spoilers)
Wonder Woman #34 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere

Every time a Green Lantern of Earth died, and their ring looked for a new bearer, it seemed that Wonder Woman was always the obvious candidate, a woman without fear, but with honour.

What Does The End Of Wonder Woman Mean? (Spoilers)
Wonder Woman #34 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere

And now she has changed her mind. That is, of course, a Wonder Woman's prerogative…

Wonder Woman Would Have Got The Green Lantern Ring, But Always Said No
Wonder Woman #34 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere

… and to wear the ring of her choice. When it is time for her to choose it.

Wonder Woman Would Have Got The Green Lantern Ring, But Always Said No
Wonder Woman #34 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere

Is it a choice? Or is it decreed by the fates?

  • WONDER WOMAN #34
    (W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere
    THE BATTLE IS ONLY BEGINNING! Diana and Steve's bittersweet reunion is cut short by the Matriarch and her plans to destroy Wonder Woman. Can Trinity save her parents and the world? You won't want to miss the riveting conclusion of The Wonder War Act One! $4.99 6/24/2026

Wonder Woman Would Have Got The Green Lantern Ring, But Always Said No

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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