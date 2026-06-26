Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, wonder woman

Is This Why Wonder Woman Never Got The Green Lantern Ring? (Spoilers)

Is This Why Wonder Woman Never Got The Green Lantern Ring? (Wonder Woman #34 Spoilers)

Article Summary Wonder Woman #34 reveals the Matriarch seized John Stewart’s Green Lantern ring by force after murdering him.

The issue suggests Green Lantern rings repeatedly sought Wonder Woman.

Diana is framed as Earth’s obvious Green Lantern choice.

Is it choice? Or is it fate?.

In the new Wonder Woman #34, we saw how in the future world of the Wonder War, how The Matriarch obtained her Green Lantern ring from the body of the Lantern she had murdered…

John Stewart. And how she took the ring by force before it had time to find another candidate, through will alone. And held onto it.

The ring, it seemed, had very little to say in the matter. And the Guardians of Oa, who created the Green Lanterns?

Turns out they had very little say either. But it seems there's a reason there wasn't such an obvious alternative candidate. Someone was saying no.

And as Wonder Woman goes hand to hand, toe to toe, finger to finger with The Matriarch…

Every time a Green Lantern of Earth died, and their ring looked for a new bearer, it seemed that Wonder Woman was always the obvious candidate, a woman without fear, but with honour.

And now she has changed her mind. That is, of course, a Wonder Woman's prerogative…

… and to wear the ring of her choice. When it is time for her to choose it.

Is it a choice? Or is it decreed by the fates?

WONDER WOMAN #34

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE BATTLE IS ONLY BEGINNING! Diana and Steve's bittersweet reunion is cut short by the Matriarch and her plans to destroy Wonder Woman. Can Trinity save her parents and the world? You won't want to miss the riveting conclusion of The Wonder War Act One! $4.99 6/24/2026

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