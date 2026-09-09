Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Kingdom Of Zod, supergirl, ursa, zod

Is Ursa Responsible For Krypton's Destruction? Kingdom Of Zod Spoilers

Was Ursa responsible for Krypton's destruction all along? Kingdom Of Zod Spoilers

Article Summary Kingdom Of Zod sends Supergirl and Ursa back to Krypton’s past, where saving the planet risks breaking time itself.

Ursa rejects a resurrected, weakened Zod, then seeks the earlier General Zod she believes could still save Krypton.

Action Comics #1102 reveals Ursa turns to Zor-El, only to stop him at the worst possible moment with one shove.

Kingdom Of Zod spoilers suggest Ursa always caused Krypton’s destruction, creating the tragedy that leads to Superman.

Supergirl #17 by Sophie Campbell, Joe Quinones, and Bruno Frenda, and Action Comics #1102 by Mark Waid and Montes, published by DC Comics, tell two stories.

Ursa, Supergirl and the young Superman, travelling back in time, after Ursa was brought back to life by Zod, before killing him for being the weak kind of person who would bring her back to life. There's a logic there somewhere.

Oh yes, of course, super careful, considering that this is the young Clark Kent, brought forward in time, and now send back again. No problems there, right?

Especially when Supergirl and Ursa are captured by the authorities, a

And that authority happens to be General Zod. The right Zod for Ursa. The Zod before he got weak. Was she here to save Krypton, or to get her boyfriend back? The one she just killed? Is any of this sounding just a little mad?

Funny that…

It's like she doesn't even know him…

Well, if Zod won't help her save Krypton, maybe there's someone else who might. Someone who won't freak out with the whole "Jor-El Was Right" schtick.

And she might have found a winner, someone who does indeed think that Jor-El is right. And in fact was on his way to do something about it, if Ursa hadn't just stopped him to shout at him, and, you know, give him a shove…

Oopsie.

Well, that's scuppered that one then.

Hang on, so Ursa, trying to stop Krypton from being destroyed in the past and preserving her empire with Zod, instead, pushed the one person who was originally going to stop it, off a balcony. If she hadn't, Krypton might have been saved. And this is how things always were. Ursa was the one who ensured the destruction of Krypton, and that Superman would live…

… albeit still with just the one eye. Supergirl #17 by Sophie Campbell, Joe Quinones, and Bruno Frenda, and Action Comics #1102 by Mark Waid and Montes, are published today by DC Comics.

Supergirl #17 by Sophie Campbell Joe Quinones, Bruno Frenda

After the shocking events of last month's crossover, Ursa and Supergirl are on a time-traveling battle to Krypton's past! They have beef with each other, but they must be careful not to get lost in time! Or, y'know…accidentally rewrite time again! The rest of Super-Force are either locked up in the Kryptonite Kingdom, injured, or fighting a losing battle to stop the spread of Zod's deadly K-Zone! $3.99 9/9/26

After the shocking events of last month's crossover, Ursa and Supergirl are on a time-traveling battle to Krypton's past! They have beef with each other, but they must be careful not to get lost in time! Or, y'know…accidentally rewrite time again! The rest of Super-Force are either locked up in the Kryptonite Kingdom, injured, or fighting a losing battle to stop the spread of Zod's deadly K-Zone! $3.99 9/9/26 Action Comics #1102 by Mark Waid, Montos

Young Clark Kent is trapped in Krypton's past, forced to witness a world he never knew for the first time. His only hope of getting home is to break Supergirl out of Zod's prison! But the present day is not safe either! Can Steel find a cure for the spread of the K-Zone before all of Earth is covered in Kryptonite?! $3.99 9/9/26

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!