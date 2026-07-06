Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman #25, greg capullo, scott snyder

It Looks Like Greg Capullo Is Drawing For Absolute Batman #25

It Looks Like Greg Capullo Is Drawing For Absolute Batman #25. Will this just be the cover? Or something more?

Article Summary Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo publicly teased an Absolute Batman collaboration, with Capullo saying he is open to more covers.

Greg Capullo’s latest social media art strongly suggests he is drawing Absolute Batman, sparking fresh #25 speculation.

The likeliest scenario is Greg Capullo on an Absolute Batman #25 cover, though a Court of Owls interior cameo is possible.

Absolute Batman remains DC’s flagship Absolute title, making Greg Capullo’s potential return a major event for fans.

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported that Scott Snyder had offered Greg Capullo the chance to draw Absolute Batman. Well, at MegaCon Orlando 2026, they started openly teasing the possibility of one more major run together. But we then added that Greg Capullo confirmed that, aside from his own creator-owned projects like Creech, he's no longer doing comic book interior pages. But he is open to doing covers… and that might include Absolute Batman. And we got this amazing back-and-forth between Greg and Scott, with Frank Tieri in the middle.

Greg: "Marvel's got me doing other covers. Eddie Choi's back at DC, just asked me to do some alternate covers. The only one who hasn't asked me to do an Absolute cover is that guy."

Scott: "I did just two months ago"

Greg: "For an Absolute?"

Scott: "Yeah, and then you said you were like, "Yeah, I think I might." And then I talked to you about the Court of Owls"

Greg: "Yeah, but that's different. That Court Of Owls is doing the interior."

Scott: "I told Eddie you should do every cover like ever."

Greg: "He has asked me for Batman-related, but it wasn't related to you."

Frank: "I like that this is playing out here."

Scott: "I told Eddie that you should do every cover anytime you want to do everything."

Greg: "Well, you need to take that up with Eddie."

Scott: "I will, but if you only want to do one, you're only going to do one. Like, if you don't want to do more than one…"

Greg: "Oh, I'd do more than one. I don't mind still doing some covers, right?"

He got a lot of cheers, and the video is embedded below. But then this past week, Greg Capullo posted this image on social media with the emojis "🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻," which translates to "listening to heavy metal while drawing"…

That's Batman, and not just Batman, but Absolute Batman, with the way Nick Dragotta designed his Batsuit to work…

If I were to make a guess? Absolute Batman #25, which will no doubt be oversized and scheduled to come out after New York Comic-Con, but previewed at the show, with Scott and Greg on hand… they do like their comic con panels. And while this is likely to be just a cover, there is the possibility that for a special issue like that, as with Deadpool/Batman, we may get a little more… especially if it involves the Court of Owls, which he co-created for DC Comics.

Bleeding Cool first broke the news regarding what would be the Absolute Universe in 2023, naming it in 2024 as something equivalent to Marvel's Ultimate Universe, with familiar titles reinvented from scratch, showrun by Scott Snyder, and part of a new relaunch at DC Comics called DC All-In. We named Kelly Thompson, Jason Aaron and Al Ewing as contributors before getting the news that it would launch at San Diego Comic Con last year. and getting the full creative line-up for Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter. Since then, the titles still top the charts, and Absolute Batman is the granddaddy of them all, with the most recent issue topping half a million sales.

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