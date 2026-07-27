Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Itasha Idols, keenspot

Itasha Idols Launch in Keenspot's Full Official October 2026 Solicits

Powerpuff Girls, Fast & The Furious and Power Rangers meet in Mike White's Itasha Idols in Keenspot's Full Official October 2026 Solicits

Article Summary Itasha Idols #1 headlines Keenspot’s October 2026 solicits with Mike White’s wild mashup of Powerpuff Girls, cars and mecha.

Mike White’s Itasha Idols follows five friends, five fast cars and one giant robot in a candy-fueled parody adventure.

October 2026 also launches Heard #1, a survival thriller inspired by Alex George Pickering’s real-life family experiences.

Johnny Reb’s Fear Machine #1 joins returning titles like Witchtober, Holy Brawl, Jade Warriors and Strength & Ash.

Mike White launches Itasha Idols in Keenspot, and Execution Posse Holdings' solicits and solicitations for October 2026, described as a comical, nostalgic, mashup of Powerpuff Girls, Fast & The Furious and Power Rangers… as well as the launch of survival thriller Heard inspired by creator Alex George Pickering's real-life experiences drawn by Joe Bocardo and Sergio Morfe, and Johnny Reb's Fear Machine #1 by Evan K Pozios, Alex Sanchez and Michael Harper. Here are the full month's statistics… And catch up with all the other comic solicitations dropping right now with this handy solicits tag..

ITASHA IDOLS #1 CVR A MIKE WHITE

(W/A/CA) Mike White

Coming in HOT! Like a bowl of fresh and tasty ramen! Are you ready for this action-packed parody? This comical, nostalgic, mashup of Powerpuff Girls, Fast & The Furious and Power Rangers takes 5 feisty friends, 5 fast cars and 1 giant fighting robot, and combines them into a fun, snack-filled adventure for readers of all ages! Meet Miki, Hana, Yuna, Rin & Raye as they rally together for a scantily-clad showdown against a hacked AI robot gone rogue and bent on destroying humanity. Can friendship, teamwork, Hi-Chew, & boba all wrapped up in state-of-the-art mech bikinis, win out against advanced robotics and machine learning? Find out in this hard-hitting, laugh-out-loud first issue of ITAHSA IDOLS! [This is a Keenspot publication.] $5.99 9/14/2026

HEARD #1 CVR A JOE BOCARDO

(W) Alex George Pickering (A) Joe Bocardo, Sergio Morfe (CA) Joe Bocardo

A heart-pounding survival thriller with a family drama core that blends edge-of-your-seat suspense with tear-jerking emotion. When eleven-year-old Owen Mayfield, a nonspeaking autistic boy with a vivid inner voice, struggles to be understood by the world around him, his father hopes a camping trip into Montana's rugged Bob Marshall Wilderness will help them reconnect. But as father and son begin to bridge the gap between them, tensions mount, local legends of a deadly grizzly spread, and an unseen threat stalks the wilderness, leaving a gruesome path of destruction in its wake. Inspired by creator Alex George Pickering's experiences raising his son Ethan, HEARD is a deeply personal story of family, resilience, and survival. [This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.]

$5.99 10/21/2026

JOHNNY REBS FEAR MACHINE #1

(W) Evan K Pozios (A) Alex Sanchez, Michael Harper (CA) Toby Willsmer

JOHNNY REB is a cursed Confederate soldier, given an awful eternal task: to transport foolhardy thrill seekers aboard his Fear Machine, a psychedelic storytelling train fueled by the souls of countless Civil War dead! Can you endure the horrors you will witness? If so, come aboard…if you dare! [This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.]

$5.99 10/14/2026

WITCHTOBER #3 CVR A RENATA GARCIA CATURDAY NIGHT

(W) Kayden Phoenix (A/CA) Renata Garcia

From acclaimed creator Kayden Phoenix, visionary behind the groundbreaking Latina superhero universe (A LA BRAVA)! Give your kittens a Halloween treat this Witchtober! Lonely witch-cat Majo's adventures continue after casting a friendship spell that accidentally conjures a zombie, a ghost, and a grim reaper cat instead! [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$6.99 10/7/2026

KID SLAPSHOT COSMIC HORROR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TROY DONGARRA

(W) Nick The NFA Aureliani (A) Erick Marshall, Danny Harrell (CA) Troy Dongarra

Includes bonus pull-out poster by D Brad Gibson! Kid Slapshot and Dillzy are back and ready to go on another adventure in search of the ultimate score: the most candy possible this Halloween! Their search for sweets leads them to a rogue planet that appears once every 13 years in the solar system, where they encounter far more than what their minds can comprehend… [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$5.99 10/7/2026

POOH BEAR ADVENTURES OWLS NEW HOUSE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TESSA ROSE

(W) Matt Cole (A/CA) Tessa Rose

NOTE: Cover D is bagged with a surprise cover by a mystery artist and an exclusive trading card! After Owl loses his home in a storm, the friends set out to find him a new one. Along the way, Pooh becomes determined to complete a song celebrating Piglet's bravery, while Eeyore quietly wrestles with feelings of isolation and belonging. A heartfelt original comic inspired by the timeless spirit of the Hundred Acre Wood blending gentle humor, warm character moments, and themes of friendship, courage, and home, this story captures the quiet emotional truths that have made these characters beloved for generations. At its heart, "Owl's New House" reminds readers that bravery often comes from those who feel afraid, and that a true home is found wherever friends make room for one another. [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$5.99 10/28/2026

HOLY BRAWL #3 (OF 5) CVR A ATHILA FABBIO

(W/A/CA) Athila Fabbio

The colorful adventures of a fearless exorcist versus an ancient enemy! The Priest's relentless pursuit of Lilli continues. As the distance closes, buried secrets emerge from the shadows, revealing unsettling truths that will challenge everything they thought they knew. With unseen forces at work and the battle between good and evil escalating, experience the next chapter of this supernatural saga filled with mystery, horror, and relentless action. [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$5.99 10/7/2026

JADE WARRIORS #3 CVR A MIKE DEODATO

(W) David Campiti, Michael Buckley (A/CA) Mike Deodato

Eisner Award-winning Mike Deodato's JADE WARRIORS comes to Keenspot! Down the west coast of America, Yakuza clan lords are dying at the hands and lips of Deathkiss. Ramthar and the Jade Warriors redouble their efforts and hunt Deathkiss down, with Bob Campbell, Naiomi, and her other new friends caught in the crossfire! "Dragons Rising" is written by Michael Buckley & David Campiti, and illustrated by Eisner Award winner Mike Deodato. [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$5.99 10/14/2026

STRENGTH & ASH #4 CVR A STEFANO CARDOSELLI FRANCESCA PERILLO

(W) Evan K Pozios (A/CA) Stefano Cardoselli, Francesca Perillo

Battered and beaten, Ash finds refuge and comfort in an unlikely place. But will his new allies pay a heavy price for their friendly intervention? Mystical danger is near, and no-one is safe!

$5.99 10/21/2026

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