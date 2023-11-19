Posted in: AWA, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: j. michael straczynski, jms, Mike Choi

J Michael Straczynski's New Project U & I- AWA February 2024 Solicits

Babylon 5 creator Joe Michael Straczynski and Mike Choi are launching a new comic book series together, U & I, from AWA Studios.

U & I explores a superpowered amnesiac's journey and an abandoned Isabelle's tale.

The Resistance Universe grows with a crime syndicate facing U's newfound powers.

AWA's February 2024 lineup also includes Red Light's finale and The Ribbon Queen.

U & I #1 (OF 6) CVR A CHOI AWA

DEC231287 – U & I #1 (OF 6) CVR B DEODATO JR & LOUGHRIDGE

DEC231288 – U & I #1 (OF 6) CVR C ROMANCE NOVEL HOMAGE

DEC231289 – U & I #1 (OF 6) CVR D 15 COPY INCV B&W DEODATO JR

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A / CA) Mike Choi

The Resistance Universe Returns in a New Tale by J. Michael Straczynski! The next chapter in the saga of the Resistance Universe focuses on an unlikely love story. The mysterious "U" has no memory of his past before awakening with powers after the Great Death that took many lives and created the superpowered Reborns. His vision of the world is one that is more beautiful and full of hope than the rest of us can see. In searching for a purpose, a reason to live, he discovers Isabelle, whose father died in the plague, and who has recently been thrown out to live in the streets by her uncle. When the two meet, a spark is lit between them. But another spark is lit-one that's sure to lead to explosive consequences-when U runs afoul of a crime syndicate that will stop at nothing to get revenge. In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

Here's a bit of a U & I preview…

And more in AWA's February 2024 solicits and solicitations.

RED LIGHT #4 (OF 4) CVR A DEKAL (MR)

AWA

(W) Sarah Cho (A) Priscilla Petraites (CA) Jeff Dekal

Lacy's Escape May Have Failed, But Now She Has Bigger Plans! With her escape proving to be short lived, sophisticated A.I. sex worker Lacy finds herself back in the brothel that's the only home she's ever known. But her yearning for freedom has not been extinguished – and this time Lacy doesn't intend to just escape. She's going to bring down the whole brothel, defeat her domineering creator, Mister, and unlock the secret of Natalie, the young girl who has come into her care.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

RED LIGHT #4 (OF 4) CVR B POPE & SEELIG (MR)

RED LIGHT #4 (OF 4) CVR C EROTIC FILM HOMAGE (MR)

THE RIBBON QUEEN #8 (OF 8) CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

AWA

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Jacen Burrows, Guillermo Ortego (CA) Declan Shalvey

Detective Sun Faces Off with Geary in This Epic Finale!

It's all been leading to this! In this concluding issue, Detective Amy Sun has a final showdown against the mysterious Geary, who has wreaked his own brand of grisly havoc since coming on the scene and now intends to eliminate The Ribbon Queen by any means necessary. Who will survive to bury the dead?

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

THE RIBBON QUEEN #8 (OF 8) CVR B FRUSIN (MR)

THE RIBBON QUEEN #8 (OF 8) CVR C HORROR POSTER HOMAGE (MR)

