Jack Kirby In The 31st Century- Legion Of Super-Heroes #10 (Spoilers)

The famous Jack Kirby adage to the young James Romberberg, wanting to work in the comic book industry, was "Comics will break your heart." The idea that passionate souls pour their heart into a medium, are exploited by an industry, then spat out, penniless, unmourned and unloved is one that has been demonstrated by a plethora of examples, from the most famous to the utterly forgotten.

The quote, by Jack Kirby as mentioned by Romberger in the biography to his graphic novel 7 Miles A Second for DC Comics, was picked up and given a visual realist by Dylan Horrocks, in his comic book Hicksville about an island where the real celebrities are all cartoonists and comic book creators. And in today's Legion of Super-Heroes, we have Braniac and Lightning Lass looking back at old times.

With Computo chipping in with an old quote, dragged out and warped by some failing memory banks, reminiscent of the Jack Kirby original.

"Diplomacy will break your heart, kid" – O.M.A.C. That's the One Man Army Corps, created by Jack Kirby for DC Comics, and a fellow not exactly built for diplomacy. A deliberate reference that shows the influence of Jack Kirby a thousand years on…

