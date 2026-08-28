Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, X-Men | Tagged: avengers campus, jack kirby

Jack Kirby Plaque Unveiled At Disney's Avengers Campus On His Birthday

A plaque commemorating Jack Kirby was unveiled today at Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure theme park

Article Summary Disney unveiled a Jack Kirby plaque at Avengers Campus on his birthday, honoring the legendary Marvel co-creator.

The new tribute sits near the Stan Lee plaque and features a Jack Kirby quote plus classic Kirby Krackle in the concrete.

Jeremy Kirby attended the unveiling, calling the Disney and Marvel tribute an amazing birthday honor for Jack Kirby.

Born Jacob Kurtzberg in 1917, Jack Kirby helped create Marvel and DC icons whose impact still shapes comics today.

Today is the birthday of Jack Kirby. Tomorrow, the Jack Kirby Museum will be conducting a tour of his birthplace, later fictionalised as Yancy Street. But today, a plaque memorialising his life has been unveiled at the Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure theme park.

Announced during a panel at D23. Imagineer Brent Strong and Marvel Experiences Development executive Brian Crosby shared the news toward the end of a discussion of upcoming Marvel attractions across Disney Parks. It will be placed near the Stan Lee plaque that has stood at the entrance since February 2022. The dedication features a quote attributed to Kirby: "If you look at my characters, you will find me. No matter what kind of character you create or assume, a little of yourself must remain there." There is also "Kirby Krackle" on the concrete leading up to it.

Jeremy Kirby, one of Jack Kirby's grandsons, was there for the unveiling and told us, "A Jack Kirby birthday surprise! The plaque at Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure has been unveiled! Thank you to Disney and Marvel. What an amazing honor!"

Jack Kirby was born in 1917 on 147 Essex Street, a tenement building on the Lower East Side of New York City as Jacob Kurtzberg. By the time he died in 1994, he had created or co-created many of the cornerstone characters and concepts of the Marvel and DC Universes, including the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men, Hulk, Captain America, Silver Surfer, The Eternals, Darkseid, Fourth World, and New Gods, amongst hundreds of others. His storytelling and visual style helped define the look and language of comic books across genres such as superheroes, crime, war, romance, and science fiction and continues to ripple through comics, film, television, and popular culture.

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