Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1001, Jalen Brunson, new york comic con, Whatnot

Jalen Brunson And His Whatnot Amazing Spider-Man #1001 Cover At NYCC

Jalen Brunson and his Whatnot Amazing Spider-Man #1001 Cover at New York Comic Con... will he be signing copies there next weekend?

I have no idea who Jalen Brunson was until today. You probably know, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard for the New York Knicks baseball team transformed from a second-round draft pick and role player into a three-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection, and the driving force behind the franchise's first championship in 53 years. Well, now he has an even bigger accolade. A retailer exclusive variant cover of Amazing Spider-Man #1001 for New York Comic Con at the Whatnot booth.

That's the Amazing Spider-Man #1001 NYCC Limited Release. Exclusive Jalen Brunson variant cover. Only available at the Whatnot Liveplex at the show. And I have heard suggestions that Jalen Brunson will be turning up to sign it himself at New York Comic Con next weekend, which may rival the crowd madness that Peach Momoko usually "enjoys" at the show. And there's more.

The Atlassian Williams Formula 1 team on the Iron Man: Race Towards Doom #1 NYCC Limited Exclusive cover, also only available at the Whatnot Liveplex.

Mass Appeal gets its very own Marvel comic, not just a cover, Heavy is the Crown #1 from Anderson .Paak & Cordae. Also only available at the Whatnot Liveplex.

Dungeon Crawler Carl #1 gets a Plastic Empire NYCC Limited Release Blind Bag including chase variants with art from Pixar Art Director Ben Su, such as this homage to Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #1.

Absolute Batman #24 gets a Trinity Comics NYCC Limited Exclusive Zoe Lacchei variant cover featuring Barbara Gordon as The Bat.

They also have a Legend Has It Vol. 2 Hip Hop Variant Poster by Sanford Greene, homaging Giant Sized X-Men #1, and will be signed by the entire guest list live on the Whatnot stream on the Thursday of New York Comic Con.

Mass Appeal also has a NYCC Limited Exclusive Busta Rhymes and J Dilla Variant Cover of Incredible Hulk #1 Homage with a reprint of the original 1962 Hulk #1

They also have a collection of some of the best Marvel Hip Hop variant covers curated by Rob Markman.

Then in plastic form, Whatnot has an NY Mets x "Macho Man" Randy Savage NYCC Exclusive Limited figure…

A Thrilljoy Limited Release. Whatnot x NYCC Exclusive Bloo with additional chase variants.

A Plastic Empire NYCC Exclusive Limited Blind Bag Release with Whatnot X Frozen Culture Godzilla chase variants.

And Gary Vee and VeeFriends are bringing something "Giant" without saying what it is. Given the previous item… something related to the New York Giants? Which I hear is alos a thing?

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