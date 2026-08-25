Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, HBO, Justice League, Movies, Supergirl, Superman, Superman, The Suicide Squad, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dcu, james gunn

James Gunn Justifies DC Studios Slate With DC Comics' Disparate Titles

James Gunn justifies his DC Studios Slate by comparing it to DC Comics' disparate range of comic book titles over the decades

Article Summary James Gunn defended the DC Studios slate by comparing its wildly different tones to DC Comics history.

A Threads post questioned how Superman, Peacemaker, Lanterns, and Creature Commandos fit one DC Universe.

Gunn’s response suggests DC Studios can embrace comedy, violence, introspection, and horror in one canon.

James Gunn appears to reject clickbait claims and instead frame the DCU as broad, varied, and faithful to DC.

Russian comic book fan BKaisar with 243 followers on Threads posted "Хочу напомнить, это все происходит в одной Вселенной" and "И конечно же этот тоже" with posters of Lanterns, Superman, Peacemaker, Superman, Creature Commandos, and Suicide Squad.

Threads translated that message as "I want to remind you, this is all happening in one DC Universe." The suggestion being that they are rather contradictory in approach, from slapstick comedy to horrific violence to deep introspection. And that's just Peacemaker. And it would have been ignored if head of DC Studios James Gunn hadn't quote-threaded the English translation, adding "Fancy that" with these comic book covers…

Some clickbait sites have naturally decided that this means all of these are relevant to upcoming DC Studios projects. Rather, this is merely an indication that, just as the DC Comics continuity is vast and contains many different tones and approaches, so too does DC Studios, with its projects based on them. And that's even before The People Vs Gorilla Grodd. Unless, of course, there's something I'm missing. To be fair, there usually is… Shade The Changing Man lunchboxes, anyone?

In late 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery appointed James Gunn and longtime producer Peter Safran as co-chairmen and co-CEOs of the newly structured DC Studios. They oversee a soft reboot of the prior DC Extended Universe into the interconnected DC Universe, spanning films, TV, animation, and more, as part of a multi-year plan often called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. He is best known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel and for leading the reboot of the DC Universe, including writing and directing Superman.

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