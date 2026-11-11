Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Courtney Menard, Crying Eye Press, james tynion iv, tiny onion

James Tynion IV's Tiny Onion Launches Own Publisher, Crying Eye Press

Tiny Onion Studio launches own publisher, Crying Eye Press, with Crumbs: A Very Bad Elf by James Tynion IV and Jensine Eckwall

Article Summary James Tynion IV’s Tiny Onion Studio launches Crying Eye Press, a new direct-to-consumer publisher for bespoke indie comics.

Crying Eye Press debuts with Crumbs: A Very Bad Elf, a Christmas horror tale by James Tynion IV and Jensine Eckwall.

Originally published in a Dstlry digital anthology, Crumbs is expanded into a luxe print edition with gold foil details.

Courtney Menard leads the imprint, with future Crying Eye Press projects set to explore cryptids, ghosts, and the occult.

James Tynion IV's Tiny Onion publishing imprint creates comic books published by Dark Horse Comics, Dstlry, Boom Studios, Random House's Inklore and Image Comics. But now they are going to do it themselves as well. The company is launching its own publishing imprint, Crying Eye Press, headed by design director and print production manager Courtney Menard.

The first title is Crumbs: A Very Bad Elf, a short Christmas horror story originally published in a Dstlry digital anthology, Through The Boughs, A Yuletide Offering. Written by James Tynion IV with art by Jensine Eckwall, it has been expanded so that each original panel becomes a full page. The book is being sold directly to consumers through Tiny Onion's own shop, complete with gold foil stamping and gold-edged pages, to better look like a classic children's Christmas gift that will actually scare the children. It debuted at New York Comic Con, but now it's going wider and establishing the new publishing imprint.

"We wanted to figure out a way where we could live outside of the direct market and not compete with ourselves or, to be blunt, to take on the publishers' burden of dealing with printing costs, shipping costs, and all of that," Courtney Menard told Publishers Weekly. "So we landed on this: Bespoke, indie-style comics with direct-to-consumer publishing." Courtney Menard added that the book "freaked out everyone we've shown it to, in a really good way," and that under Tiny Onion "we're always going for something just a little unsettling." Future Crying Eye projects are expected to stay in the same vein, with experimental zines, cryptids, ghosts and the occult all mentioned as likely territory. No further titles have been announced. Tiny Onion expanded from a brand into a full production company in 2024 with titles including Something is Killing the Children and The Department of Truth. It recently signed a first-look deal with Blumhouse Atomic.

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