Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: G.Willow Wilson, Janet From HR, Pius, poison ivy

Janet From HR Is Now Janet In Jail In Poison Ivy #50 (Spoilers)

Janet From HR is now Janet In Jail in Poison Ivy #50 by G. Willow Wilson and Pius Bak (Spoilers)

Matt Fraction has been consistent in his praise for G. Willow Wilson's Poison Ivy since he started the current Batman run. The series began as a planned six-issue miniseries in 2022 and has now passed its 50th issue, sustained, as Fraction has previously put it, "on quality, vision and idiosyncrasy." Bleeding Cool has covered both the book's unexpected longevity and Fraction's earlier comments about working with Wilson on the Bad Seeds payoff in Poison Ivy #50. In a new interview with the Gatecrashers Podcast, Matt Fraction returned to the subject with particular focus on the post-#50 status quo and why Poison Ivy #51 is an ideal place for new readers to start. He said:

"Poison Ivy is the little book that could. It was supposed to be a miniseries. It wasn't. It just kept going because it was good and people showed up for it. Willow has been telling this very specific, very strange, very personal story for years, and it has earned every issue. After Bad Seeds and after #50, she's starting a new chapter. #51 is a great jumping-on point. Ivy is somewhere else, with a new set of problems and a new set of people around her. You don't need the previous fifty issues to understand what she's doing next, but if you've read them you get the full weight of it. Either way, it's worth picking up." But in Poison Ivy #50, there have been changes… as Poison Ivy wakes up in a strange place. I hate that, don't you? Although at least she knows the company. Same Bat time, same bat channel… And while Poison Ivy is being taken care of by the best people of Arkham Tower, it's not plain sailing for Janet From HR.

Janet From HR is now Janet In Jail. That's where loyalty gets you in this political day and age… Poison Ivy #50 by G. Willow Wilson and Pius Bak is published by DC Comics next Wednesday. Happy Thanksgiving Day, Americans! Stay out of jail…

Poison Ivy #50 by G. Willow Wilson, Pius Bak

Pamela Isley has been abandoned. Her friends, her allies, her patrons, even her powers are gone—trapped within the walls of the Arkham Towers facility, Pamela finds herself in an utterly ordinary mortal body. Batman wants her to seek redemption, to embrace who she is deep down and cast aside her villainous ways. But who exactly is Pamela Isley at the end of the day? Is she a terrorist, a villain, a goddess, a queen, or simply a scientist? Her new doctors certainly believe that she's just like you and me… But you know better, don't you? Come see what mother has in store for these pathetic little humans. December 2, 2026 $4.99

Pamela Isley has been abandoned. Her friends, her allies, her patrons, even her powers are gone—trapped within the walls of the Arkham Towers facility, Pamela finds herself in an utterly ordinary mortal body. Batman wants her to seek redemption, to embrace who she is deep down and cast aside her villainous ways. But who exactly is Pamela Isley at the end of the day? Is she a terrorist, a villain, a goddess, a queen, or simply a scientist? Her new doctors certainly believe that she's just like you and me… But you know better, don't you? Come see what mother has in store for these pathetic little humans. December 2, 2026 $4.99 Poison Ivy #51 by G. Willow Wilson, Pius Bak

Welcome to Havendale. A rural blip on the map where nothing much happens. Just miles of farmland, people making an honest day's living working the land, and a charming new resident named Pam. It's a new day in Poison Ivy's life, full of new friends, a new home, and most important of all— a new target for all her most violent tendencies. Hope you're ready because things are about to get messy. 48 pgs • $3.99 On Sale January 6, 2027

Welcome to Havendale. A rural blip on the map where nothing much happens. Just miles of farmland, people making an honest day's living working the land, and a charming new resident named Pam. It's a new day in Poison Ivy's life, full of new friends, a new home, and most important of all— a new target for all her most violent tendencies. Hope you're ready because things are about to get messy. 48 pgs • $3.99 On Sale January 6, 2027 Poison Ivy #52 by G. Willow Wilson, Pius Bak

Pamela Isley's assassination plot takes an unexpected turn when her synthetic pheromones go out of control during what was supposed to be a simple mission. Now everyone around her is being consumed with a furious hunger for each other, making her escape impossible. Can she leave the premises before all hell (albeit a pretty sexy hell) breaks loose?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

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