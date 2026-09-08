Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, arthur, graphic novel, Jarrett J. Krosoczka, little brown, Marc Brown

Jarrett J. Krosoczka Adapts Arthur Graphic Novels For 50th Anniversary

Jarrett J. Krosoczka adapts Marc Brown's Arthur as graphic novels for Arthur's 50th anniversary in May 2027

Article Summary Jarrett J. Krosoczka is creating Arthur Graphic Novels with Marc Brown for Arthur’s 50th anniversary in May 2027.

The first Arthur Graphic Novels are Arthur Makes a Comic and Arthur’s Underwear, both publishing on May 4, 2027.

Arthur Makes a Comic tackles creativity and confidence, while Arthur’s Underwear turns anxiety into comedy.

Little, Brown Ink acquired world rights as Arthur celebrates a legacy spanning books, TV, and millions of readers.

Marc Brown's Arthur books are to be adapted and illustrated by National Book Award finalist Jarrett J. Krosoczka ahead of the character's fiftieth anniversary in 2027, with the first two graphic novels to be published in May next year.

Arthur Makes a Comic by Jarrett J. Krosoczka, 4th of May, 2027

Arthur and his friends are back in this brand-new graphic novel about creativity and confidence from beloved and New York Times bestselling creators Marc Brown and Jarrett J. Krosoczka. Arthur and his classmates each have a week to write a story about something that's important to them. And at first, Arthur is thrilled―he has the perfect idea! He's going to make a comic about how he got his puppy, Pal. But everyone who reads his story has a new suggestion, and after taking all his friends' advice, Arthur barely recognizes his own story. At least now it's perfect…right? Can Arthur learn to tune out the critics and create a comic that feels good to him? From New York Times bestselling authors Marc Brown and Jarrett J. Krosoczka comes a brand-new graphic novel about everyone's favorite aardvark as he learns to trust his creative instincts.

Arthur and his friends are back in this brand-new graphic novel about creativity and confidence from beloved and New York Times bestselling creators Marc Brown and Jarrett J. Krosoczka. Arthur and his classmates each have a week to write a story about something that's important to them. And at first, Arthur is thrilled―he has the perfect idea! He's going to make a comic about how he got his puppy, Pal. But everyone who reads his story has a new suggestion, and after taking all his friends' advice, Arthur barely recognizes his own story. At least now it's perfect…right? Can Arthur learn to tune out the critics and create a comic that feels good to him? From New York Times bestselling authors Marc Brown and Jarrett J. Krosoczka comes a brand-new graphic novel about everyone's favorite aardvark as he learns to trust his creative instincts. Arthur's Underwear by Jarrett J. Krosoczka, 4th of May, 2027

From New York Times bestselling creators Marc Brown and Jarrett J. Krosoczka comes a hilarious and relatable graphic novel about everyone's favorite aardvark as he faces his worst nightmare: going to school with no pants! Ever since Arthur's classmates watched (and laughed) as Binky's pants split in front of them, Arthur can't stop having nightmares about showing up to school in his underwear! At least that's all they are―bad dreams. There's no way they would ever become a reality…right? In this laugh-out-loud classic by Marc Brown and Jarrett J. Krosoczka―now a brightly illustrated graphic novel―Arthur learns that anxiety and embarrassment don't stand a chance when great friends are around!

Little, Brown Ink has bought world rights to two full-colour graphic novels, and Nikki Garcia acquired the rights while at the imprint, with Rachel Stark also set to edit. Publication is scheduled for May 2027 as part of Arthur's 50th anniversary celebration. Marc Brown represented himself on the deal. Rebecca Sherman at Writers House represented Jarrett J. Krosoczka.

Arthur arrived in 1976 with Arthur's Nose, a picture book which Marc Brown spun from a bedtime story for his son Tolon after a rough day that included losing his teaching job. The picture-book series grew to dozens of titles and tens of millions of copies. The PBS Kids TV series, which Brown helped develop, ran for 25 seasons from 1996 to 2022 and became the longest-running animated children's show on American television.

Jarrett J. Krosoczk built his name on Lunch Lady, the crime-fighting cafeteria-worker graphic novels, and Hey, Kiddo, the 2018 graphic memoir about growing up with a mother in the grip of addiction and being raised by his grandparents and a National Book Award finalist for Young People's Literature, followed by Sunshine and Star Wars: Jedi Academy books,

Nikki Garcia spent more than a decade at Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, working across picture books, novels, and graphic novels before departing. Rachel Stark joined LB Ink as a senior editor in early 2026 after years at Disney-Hyperion, First Second, Scholastic, and elsewhere, working with Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks, Jen Wang, John Patrick Green, and Erin Bow. Marc Brown has been publishing Arthur with Little, Brown for half a century.

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