Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Jean Grey, phoenix

Jean Grey Is On The Way, Here She Comes To Save The Day…

Jean Grey Is On The Way, Here She Comes To Save The Day... Jean Grey #1 by Jed MacKay and Rogê Antônio

Article Summary Jean Grey #1 launches this November as a five-issue Marvel limited series by Jed MacKay and Rogê Antônio.

Set after DNX, Jean returns to the X-Men as the Phoenix heads to Earth and her power threatens to erupt.

Marvel teases a new era of MacKay’s X-Men with a lettered Jean Grey #1 preview and first story details.

Jean Grey #1 arrives November 25 with multiple variant covers, kicking off a major new chapter for Jean.

Jean Grey is coming home, and she's bringing the fire with her. Following the events of the current DNX, Jean returns to the X-Men this November in an all-new five-issue limited series simply titled Jean Grey, written by Jed MacKay and drawn by Rogê Antônio. The book kicks off a new era of Jed MacKay's ongoing run on X-Men. Today Marvel Comics is giving readers their first substantial look at the series with all five covers and a lettered preview that will also appear in the back of select new Marvel releases early next month.

JEAN GREY #1 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

BURNING ON RE-ENTRY IN THE AFTERMATH OF DNX! The PHOENIX is headed to Earth. JEAN GREY is aflame within. When she touches down, will she consume all she touches…or will she maintain control of the life-giving, life-taking power coursing through her? Hot on the heels of DNX — a new chapter for Jean Grey and the X-MEN begins HERE AND NOW! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Jed MacKay says "As one of the original five X-Men, she's been there since the beginning, and there's not only a rich history to explore, there's also digging into how that history has shaped her in the present. Jean's been a lot of different things over the years, but also means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, so I've been looking forward to winnowing down these disparate interpretations into who she is now."

Jean Grey #1 (of 5) arrives in comic shops on November 25 with the following covers:

Cover A by Joëlle Jones

Cover B by Ito

Cover C by Miguel Mercado

Cover D by Nogi San

Cover E by Peach Momoko (Momo-Tone)

Cover F by Ito (Virgin)

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