Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alfredo Macall, Carlo Cedroni, Gabriel Mayorga, hexagon comics, Jean-Marc Lofficier, Jed Puma, José Luis Ruiz, Mario Cubbino, Randy Lofficier, Roberto Castro, roxy, the strangers

Jed Puma, Roxy & The Strangers in Hexagon Comics August 2026 Solicits

Jed Puma, Roxy and The Strangers in Hexagon Comics August 2026 Solicits from the long comics publishing history of Jean-Marc Lofficier

Article Summary Jean-Marc Lofficier spotlights Hexagon Comics August 2026 solicits, spanning classic western heroes and cosmic adventure.

Jed Puma Classic and Roxy Classic revive 1965 Hexagon western characters, newly adapted into English by Jean-Marc Lofficier.

Lofficier launches a regular Hexagon Classics reprint plan, pairing modern revivals with the original Silver Age inspirations.

Strangers #15 by Jean-Marc Lofficier pits the team against Set and introduces the time-spanning heroes, the Freeshooters.

Jean-Marc Lofficier is a long-standing comic book creator, writer, publisher and translator. You'll occasionally see his name pop up on Marvel or DC "Special Thanks" credits in the TV and movies, but he is also the publisher of Hexagon Comics USA, which continues to republish European comics, many of which he wrote, translated into English, and distributed exclusively through his website, Amazon page, or at conventions. He tells Bleeding Cool, "In May, I released a Guardian comic with the modern-day versions of Puma and Roxy. Here, I'm reprinting the old classic Puma and Roxy comics from the 60s, which inspired the new characters — sort of like Phantom and Ghost Rider, if you will. I'm going to do this on a regular basis now: inserting a reprint of an old 60s comic when we just featured the new versions of the same characters. Thanks to our "Classics" reprint program, it is now possible to discover the first adventures of Hexagon's "silver age" characters who inspired new versions of these heroes."

JED PUMA CLASSIC

English adaptation by J.-M. & Randy Lofficier. Foreword by J.-M. & Randy Lofficier

JED PUMA CLASSIC #1: The Deer Skin by Italian artist Carlo Cedroni, a western hero created in 1965 who never carried weapons and used only martial arts, a character remarkably ahead of his time.

ROXY CLASSIC #1: The Old Sheriff by Italian artist Mario Cubbino, another western hero also created in 1965, the story of a young man seeking revenge on his father's killers.

Cover by Alfredo Macall. 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 104 p. b&w ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-478-8. US$14.95

Strangers #15: Enter: The Freeshooters

Written by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Roberto Castro, Gabriel Mayorga, José Luis Ruiz; cover by Roberto Castro.

HOMICRON, a NASA scientist whose body is possessed by a mysterious alien from planet Alpha. STARLOCK, a servant of the Towers, supremely powerful cosmic entities. FUTURA is a mysterious woman from a parallel dimension. GOLDEN BOY, champion of Urth, "brother" of Futura, empowered by the Great Mind. ARIANROD, a princess from the ancient Fomore race, who is also the Mistress of the Sword of Fire and Ice. These characters, all "strangers" to Earth, are brought together by TANKA, a former jungle lord who has been recruited by entities from our planet's farthest future to be their agent and is now empowered to protect our world from extra-terrestrial menaces. In this fifteenth volume, the Strangers face the terrifying power of Set! Also introducing a new group of heroes from the four corners of time: The Freeshooters! And guest-starring: Waki! Tiger and The Eye! 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 94 p. b&w. US $14.95.

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