Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: H2SH, H3SH, Hush 2, Hush 3, jeph loeb, Jimk Lee

Jeph Loeb Says No Batman Hush 3 At Jim Lee's San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Jeph Loeb says there will be no Batman: Hush 3 (or H3SH) at Jim Lee's San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Article Summary Jeph Loeb confirms at Jim Lee’s SDCC panel that Batman: H2SH ends with Volume Two, with no Batman: Hush 3 planned.

Loeb teases Batman: H2SH Part Two will have major consequences for Batman, with issue #163 hinting at big change.

Batman: H2SH Volume One gets a global Batman Day release on September 19, including nine country-specific covers.

The Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb sequel to Batman: Hush spans Batman #158–163 so far, with the second six-issue arc still ahead.

Jim Lee, Publisher, President and CCO of DC Comics, is in the house. That is, if you consider San Diego Comic-Con to be his house. Which we do. This is his fifth annual Jim Lee And Friends panel at San Diego Comic-Con and his 39th San Diego show of all. And he has things to talk about, and things to announce. And that meant bringing Jeph Loeb, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair, the team behind the recent Batman: Hush 2, on stage, while Jim Lee spilt water everywhere. Will we get an announcement of H2SH 2 Part Two before 2040?

Jeph Loeb says that H2SH 2 Part Two will have a major implication on Batman in general, and we are to look to issue 6 to find a suggestion that things have changed.

First up, Batman: H2SH Volume One is published globally in multiple languages by multiple publishers on Batman Day, or the 19th of September if you use normal calendars, and nine international versions will feature covers by that country's artists. Batman: H2SH Volume Two will follow; no date has been given, but Jeph Loeb confirms there will not be a Hush 3… "There s no Hush 3!" he shouted. Well, not yet, obviously…

Batman: Hush 2 was a direct sequel to the 2002–2003 Batman: Hush storyline, reuniting Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair, and Richard Starkings. The original Hush, published in Batman #608–619. introduced the villain Hush, Tommy Elliot, Bruce Wayne's childhood friend-turned-enemy, featured the full Batman rogues' gallery, and became one of the best-selling and most popular Batman stories of its era. DC laid the groundwork for a sequel with a new epilogue in the 2022 Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition, which showed Hush surviving and hinted at more to come. It was originally scooped by Bleeding Cool but officially announced at New York Comic Con 2024. The first half consisted of Batman #158–163, with the finale delayed nine months due to Jim Lee's medical issues. It was planned as a full 12-issue story split into two 6-issue parts, with the second half tentatively eyed for later, possibly feeding into a third instalment. That possibility has now been killed off…

DC's Jim Lee and Friends

Thursday July 23, 2026 11:30am – 12:30pmPDT Room 6DE

Jim Lee (DC president, publisher, and chief creative officer) returns to SDCC with surprise guests for an hour of big reveals, behind-the-scenes stories, and moments fans will be buzzing about long after the show.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!