Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek- The Daily LITG, 19th April 2023

- Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan After Voyager Run: "I Was Done"
- Arby's Are Bringing Back Their Limited-Edition D&D Tabletop Dice
- New Superpowers For Nightwing (#103 Spoilers)
- A New Look for Wonder Woman and a New Name for Mary Marvel (Spoilers)
- Open Your Eyes To Knight Terrors For Free Comic Book Day (DC Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics To Publish Marvel Age #1000 In August
- Mortal Kombat Kitana Gets A Klassic Appearance Statue from PCS
- Justified: U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens Makes a Strong First Impression
- Punisher #11 Preview: Wolverine Gets a Dose of His Own Medicine
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Matalas Clarifies Borg Timeline Confusion
- Cindy Smith and Sandra Lake Debut in Marvel's Junior Miss, at Auction
- Marvel Continues To Tease Death Of Gwen Stacy But With Mary Jane
- Gears Of War & Fortnite's Cliff Bleszinski's Comic With Alex De Campi
- Frankie and Lana in a College Version of Riverdale, at Auction
- Rick and Morty: Heart of Rickness in Oni Press July 2023 Solicits
- Antarctica by Simon Birks & Willi Robert From Image Comics/Top Cow
- Pre-Jetsons Science Fiction Comedy of Dan DeCarlo's Jetta, at Auction
- Trish Stratus Takes Credit for Women's Revolution in WWE Raw Promo
- Finding Comics & Graphic Novels on Display at London Book Fair 2023
- Conan The Barbarian #1 Cover Reveals From Titan & Heroic Signatures
- Shawn Speakman's The King-Killing Queen, The Next Top 10 Kickstarter?
- Is Wonder Woman A Shamazon? The Daily LITG, 18th April 2023
- Doctor Who: Ace, Tegan, The Master & More Return for Final Special
- Todd McFarlane Wants Your Spawn Cover, Artistic Ability A Detriment
- Superman & Lois Struggle; Evil Superman: Arrowverse Crossover Preview
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who Special "Legend Of The Sea Devils"
- Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks
- Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Thor: Love and Thunder Reforged Mjolnir
- A Look At Nightwing Vs Deathstroke & Cyborg Superman in Dark Crisis #2
- Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends Figures OFFICIALLY Revealed
- DC Comics Spoils Whodunnit In Trial Of The Amazons? (Spoilers)
- Deathrage & Miss Meow In Merc Publishing July 2022 Solicits
- Above Snakes by Sean Lewis, Hayden Sherman Set for Image in July
- Air by G. Willow Wilson and M. K. Perker Revived at Berger Books
- An Affordable Copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, Up for Auction
- Usagi Yojimbo Takes Over Heritage Auctions Today
- Ukraine Refugee Comic With Groo, Chew, Grendel, Astro City & More
- GI Joe Reprints Are Even On Fire Right Now, Taking Bids At Heritage
- Artist's Elite Comics – A Publishing Plan Designed To Be Chaotic
- Victoria Setian, From Gaming To Graphic Novels, With The Dark Room
- Behemoth, She Bites & Bush Leaguers – Scout Comics July 2022 Solicits
- The Pressure Of 4 Spawn Comics On Todd McFarlane – So How About 12?
- Artist's Elite Presents Garza, Booth & Kirkham in July 2022 Solicits
- Heart Eyes #1 by Hopeless & Ibáñez in Vault Comics July 2022 Solicits
- Cica Trix and Let's Get Burgers in Silver Sprocket July 2022 Solicits
- Todd McFarlane Wants You In The Daily LITG, 18th of April 2022
- The Rookie S03E11 Finds "New Blood" Starting Their First Day: Preview
- The Way of the Househusband: Great Manga, Worst Anime of the Century
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Alfred Molina Confirms His Casting
- Legends of Tomorrow: Dominic Purcell Quits? "The Studio Does Not Care"
- World War She-Hulk Begins in July From Marvel Comics
- Nichelle Wright – A New Captain America From Marvel For 4th Of July
- Batgirl & Nightwing Talk @#$% Behind Batman's Back in Nightwing #79
- Separated At Birth: Josef Rubinstein And… Everyone?
- Kim's Convenience Finale Aftershow: Stars Dish on CBC Series End
- Transformers Reboost and Skids Roll Out As New Hasbro Releases
- The Strange Story Behind 1950's Strange Adventures #1 from DC Comics
- Zatanna – The New Leader Of Justice League Dark? (Spoilers)
- Measuring Up's Lily LaMotte & Ann Xu's Graphic Novel, Unhappy Camper
- Batman And The Joker Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Nichelle Wright – A New Captain America From Marvel For 4th Of July
- Kaare Andrews Launches Amazing Fantasy #1 From Marvel Comics in July
- Alfred Molina's Doc Ock's Back – The Daily LITG, 18th of April 2021
Two years ago, the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered. We also got a view of new Umbrella Academy at this difficult time.
- Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode Titles Feed Our Speculation
- Brian Hibbs Holds Jim Lee Responsible for DC Distribution Decision
- Roman Reigns' Name Banned from WWE TV Says Report
- Diamond Responds to DC Comics' New Distributors – Where Is Batman #92
- WWE Releases Five More NXT Wrestlers, Raising Count to 43 Laid Off
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Jim Lee Talks DC Comics Distribution and Batman #92's 230,000 Orders
- Spawn McFarlane Kickstarter Hits 1.5 Million and Gets Upgrades
- DC Comics' New Distributors are Midtown Comics and DCBS
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Charles Chiang, CFO of Heavy Metal Magazine
- Martha Thomases, former publicity manager of DC, ComicMix, VP of ComicMix
- Phil Hall, former editor of Comics International, and Borderline.
- Cartoonist Jessica Bradley-Bove of Phoenix Comics Weekly.
- Patrick Gleason of Super-Sons and Spider-Man.
- Takeshi Miyazawa of Mary Jane, Spider-Man and Runaways,
