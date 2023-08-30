Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: jhu, jim hanleys universe, manhattan, new york, staten island

JHU Comics (Formerly Jim Hanley's Universe) Closes Manhattan Store

Bleeding Cool has received the notice that JHU Comic Books will be closing its Manhattan store at the end of September. This "consolidation" is down to rising costs, and the company has decided that the best way to continue to serve New York comic book readers is to focus on the operations of the "flagship" location, located at 299 New Dorp Lane, Staten Island, and will continue to operate the webstore, online subscriptions, Ebay. live social media video auction, comic con attendance and more.

Jim Hanley's Universe was one of the most famous comic shops in the world, located opposite the Empire State Building in New York City, and in Staten Island since the mid-eighties, it was the chosen store for many comic book creators and publishers and closed in 2013. It was an employee hotspot as well. Kevin Sussman, who played comic store owner Stuart in The Big Bang Theory, worked there. So did comic creators Jamal Igle, Vito Delsante, Evan Dorkin, Rachel Freire and many more. Evan worked it into his comics a lot! The store also bred. Former manager Peter Dolan who then owned Main Street Comics in Middletown, also became the president of ComicsPro. In 2013, other staff members of the store, Ron Hill and Nick Purpura, in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, opened a new store in a new location with a new name. but a continuing legacy (and plenty of folks still called it Jim Hanley's), as JHU Comic Books on 32 East 32nd Street, Manhattan and renamed the Staten Island store. They later moved the NYC store to 481 3rd Avenue. Five years ago, they crowdfunded to keep the place going, which is five years of success in that endeavour as well.

They say that "thanks to the patronage of all of JHU's loyal customers, they were able to continue their livelihood and provide for their families for the past 10 years; a decade is a long time for any small business to survive in Manhattan, and JHU thanks everyone for their many years of patronage. JHU Comic Books hope to see you again at our Staten Island store in the future, just one hour away from Midtown Manhattan! Still and always, Where Art and Literature Meet! For further inquiries, please reach out to info@jhucomicbooks.com. Or call Ron or Nick at 718-351-6299"

What we do in the shadows, is still sell comic books, it seems.

