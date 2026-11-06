Posted in: Archie, Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben Galvan, Bill Galvan, holly golightly, Jim Balent, sabrina, Tini Howard, vampirella

Jim Balent & Holly Golightly FOC In Sabrina & Vampirella's Blind Bag

Jim Balent and Holly Golightly get FOC'ed in the Sabrina And Vampirella crossover Blind Bag out next month

Article Summary Sabrina & Vampirella blind bag hits FOC today from Dynamite, priced at $19.99 ahead of its December 9 store release.

The Sabrina & Vampirella blind bag includes exclusive virgin and foil covers by Jim Balent and Holly Golightly.

Tini Howard teams with Bill Galvan and Ben Galvan for a crossover pairing half-witch Sabrina with half-vampire Vampirella.

Regular covers come from Eric Powell, Francesco Francavilla, Sebastián Píriz, Mike Rooth and the Galvans.

Dynamite Entertainment is pushing Sabrina the Teenage Witch & Vampirella to FOC today with a $19.99 mystery blind bag that contains exclusive covers by Jim Balent and Holly Golightly. I reported the original announcement of the Tini Howard, Bill Galvan and Ben Galvan crossover back in September. The book arrives in stores on the 9th of December.

The official synopsis reads, "Sabrina Spellman is only half witch. Unlike the others in her coven, she still craves a mortal summer vacation with all its comfy accoutrements. When her aunts make her dream come true, with the stipulation that she has to do some house-sitting, everyone's favorite teenage sorceress (and her adorable cat Salem!) finds herself kicking back in an idyllic beachside town. First and foremost on her mind is hiding her magic from a gaggle of nosy neighbors. But one such neighbor is not quite like the others… Vampirella is only half vampire. The descendant of Drakulon finds herself torn between two worlds, human expectations of her vampire visage, and her at times competing impulses of heroism and survival. When a new challenge rises on her radar, she can sense the perfect ally. This young witch's magic could come in handy, and the two will set off on a thrilling and historic fable!"

Tini Howard said, "I love Vampi — as a goth girl growing up her look and vibe was always important to me. I think Nancy Collins' work was some of the first I ever read about her and I love her voice under Nancy's pen — smart and curious but also clever and funny in a very cool way. As for Sabrina, Chilling Adventures is one of those comics that inspired me so much, I had no idea that kind of reinvention was possible. Getting to write a version of Sabrina that is an exploration of her dark powers with the look of a classic Archie beach party is so much fun." The regular covers are by Eric Powell, Francesco Francavilla, Sebastián Píriz, Mike Rooth and the Galvans, with a Tomb of Dracula homage. The blind bag adds virgins and foils from Jim Balent, best known for Catwoman and Tarot: Witch of the Black Rose, and from Holly Golightly, whose run on Sabrina #32-58 remains a fan favourite.

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