Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Hush 2, newlitg

Jim Lee's Batman: Hush 2 in the Daily LITG, 25th of November, 2024

Looking ahead to Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2 topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

Article Summary Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2 surges in popularity, dominating Bleeding Cool's traffic.

Discover the intriguing Gotham cast and spoilers in Batman: Hush 2.

Dive into Bleeding Cool's top stories, from Superman to DC Universe insights.

Explore yesterday's trending tales and historical comic industry highlights.

Looking ahead to Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2 topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Batman: Hush 2 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Mercy Of The Gods

LITG two years ago, Walking Dead Alternatives

LITG three years ago, How Many GI Joe?

LITG four years ago, from Wonder Wonder to X-Men

LITG five years ago, it was Donny Vs The Pirates

And some of the DC omnibuses actually came out.

LITG six years ago, showed what $4000 of comics looked like

And we knew who killed Wally West.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Artist on Alpha Flight, Legion of Super-Heroes, Captain Atom, Green Lantern and Batman: Year Three, Pat Broderick

Scott Beatty , creator of the DC Ultimate Guides and prolific comic book writer.

, creator of the DC Ultimate Guides and prolific comic book writer. Uber artist Caanan White.

Jd Calderon , creator of comics Tall Tails and The Oswald Chronicles.

, creator of comics Tall Tails and The Oswald Chronicles. Belgian comic book creator Kristof Spaey.

Dan Green, comic book inker on Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, Hulk and Justice League of America.

comic book inker on Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, Hulk and Justice League of America. Comics colourist Barbara Marker.

Doug Rice , inker on Dynamo Joe, Manhunter, Disney Adventures and Plastic Man.

, inker on Dynamo Joe, Manhunter, Disney Adventures and Plastic Man. Owner of Arcana Studio, Sean O'Reilly.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Batman: Hush 2, Batman: Hush 2, Batman: Hush 2, Batman: Hush 2, Batman: Hush 2, Batman: Hush 2,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!