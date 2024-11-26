Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Hush 2, newlitg
Jim Lee's Batman: Hush 2 in the Daily LITG, 25th of November, 2024
Looking ahead to Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2 topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.
Batman: Hush 2 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Gotham Cast of Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb (Spoilers)
- The Boys Season 5: Laz Alonso Makes It Official: "We're Back!"
- Superman #20 Preview: Lois Lane's Secret Powers Unleashed
- Mindless Speculation About DC Comics And Super Son Jonathan Kent
- Countdown: Jensen Ackles Confirms 2025 Release Window, Praises Haas
- Justice League Unlimited #1 Preview: Who Misses Darkseid Already?
- James Gunn Reminds Us of DC Studios' "Golden Rule" Regarding Rumors
- "The DCU Is NOT the DC Comics Universe": Gunn on Why That Matters
- Batman is Back in Blue and Grey with New Animated McFarlane Figure
- Details For The New Heavy Metal Magazine #1, Now On Kickstarter
And a few of my other stories from yesterday…
- The Globble Comes To Keenspot For Their February 2024 Solicits
- The Last Kids on Earth Graphic Novels Get 250,000 Print Runs
- The Print Runs Of The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novels Still Add Up
- Rant CPU Love Hurts – The Only Comic in Scout's February 2025 Solicits
- Josh Blaylock Tells You How To Break Into Comics From Devil's Due
- Matt Howarth's A Slice Of Spy in Cosmic Lion's February 2025 Solicits
- Leslie Vedder & Karyn Lee's Lesbian Robin Hood Graphic Novel for 2027
- The Boys Season 5 in the Daily LITG, 25th of November, 2024
LITG one year ago, The Mercy Of The Gods
- The Expanse Authors' Next Project: Space Opera "The Mercy of Gods
- Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Trilogy Trailer Released
- Aunt May (Finally) Dead In Ultimate Spider-Man (Honest)
- Doctor Who: "An Unearthly Child" Issues Bring More "Adventure" Changes
- Justice Society Of America Gets A Little Bit Later
- The Marvel Comic That Was Adapted For Tonight's Doctor Who: Star Beast
- Comics Stolen from Homes, Lockers & Comic Stores Across North America
- Comic Book Retailers Say The Funniest Things, Part Two
- G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Sells Over 100,000 at Skybound So Far
- Doctor Who Updates Doctors Lineup; New Look at Gatwa, Gibson
- The Ambition Of Matt Kindt & Tomás Giorello's Save Now From Bad Idea
- PrintWatch: Second Prints For Venom, White Widow, Carnage, Secret Wars
- How Magdalene Visaggio Worked With Zack Snyder on Rebel Moon
- Comic Book Thefts in The Daily LITG, 25th November 2023
LITG two years ago, Walking Dead Alternatives
- The Walking Dead Cinematographer Shares Look at Time Jump Alt Ending
- McFarlane Toys Teases Four New DC Comics Figures Are Coming Soon
- NECA Selling Hard To Get TMNT Figures On Black Friday
- Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Donates $15 Million To Create A Justice League
- Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1 Preview: The Title Says it All
- Declan Shalvey Made More Money From Old Dog #1 Than Any Other Comic
- Mark Gruenwald's Ashes In New Marvel Super Hero Contest of Champions
- Elon Musk Responds to Stephen King After 10 Hours & That's What We Get?
- Hank McCoy Is The Worst He Has Ever Been (X-Force #34 XSpoilers)
- What Else Did Forge Bring Back To Krakoa In X-Men #17? (XSpoilers)
- Fox's Fight for Electro in Science Comics, Up for Auction
- Coliseum Of Comics Acquires Florida's Friendly Local Game Store Chain
- PrintWatch: I Hate Fairyland, Gun Honey, Kaya, Bone Orchard 2nd Prints
- The Tony Lee Doctor Who 50th Anniversary IDW Proposal That Wasn't
- Grant Morrison & Dan Mora's Klaus Kickstarter Black Friday Specials
- 118 Black Friday Sales In Comic Shops & Stores Today
- How Superman Got It Back in the Daily LITG, 25th November 2022
LITG three years ago, How Many GI Joe?
- The Man Who Ordered 35,000 Copies of GI Joe #1
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- Doctor Who: BBC Offers More Details on Jodie Whittaker Final Specials
- Wonder Woman Black And Gold #6 Blows Up On eBay
- Sing 2 Final Trailer Released, Sneak Peak In Theaters This Saturday
- Ho Che Anderson Says That Luke Cage Is Cancelled
- Pokémon GO Offers Four Extra Raid Hours & Spotlight Hours This Week
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- Sony Pictures Teases Some New Spider-Man: No Way Home Footage
- Is Helena Bonham Carter The New Doctor Who? Yes, We're Doing This
- Jeremy Haun Joins Three World Three Moons On Substack
- House Of Slaughter #2 Tops Diamond Comics Reorders
- The Complete 1354-Issue Run of Dell's Four Color Hits Auction
- 26 Comic Book Sales For Black Friday – Creators, Shops And Publishers
- A Look Around San Diego Comic-Con For Thanksgiving
- Marvel Unlimited Has a Free Digital Sketchbook for Avengers #750
- Ryan Ferrier, Brian Leve, Kate Sherron's Graphic Novel, Silk Hills
- Godkiller Gets Fifth Volume, For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice
- Judas Priest & Z2 Comics Create Screaming For Vengeance Graphic Novel
- Image Comics Collects Just James Tynion IV's Razorblades Stories
- Lakes Comic Arts Festival Moves From Kendal To Bowness-Upon-Windermere
- G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #287 Review: Newbies
- When Tom Yeates Drew Part Of Miracleman #16
- PhenomX #1 Review: Engaging But Improperly Paced
- It's Always Sunny In San Diego- The Daily LITG, 25th November 2022
LITG four years ago, from Wonder Wonder to X-Men
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- Five Nights At Freddy's Creator Gives Film Update
- Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie Return To Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- The X-Men No More? X-Men, Excalibur, X Of Swords Destruction Spoilers
- Details For New X-Men Reign of X Status Branding From December
- Who's Who In DC Comics' Future State? And When?
- Will We Get A Captain Britain Spin-Off From X Of Swords? (Spoilers)
- Si Spurrier Joins The X-Men Comics For Reign Of X
- Doctor Who: LOCKDOWN! Unveils 57th Anniv Opening Titles/Credits
- Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Both Marvel and DC Comics Now Have Anti Mask Protests
- Penguin Random House Buys Simon & Schuster For Over $2 Billion
- Doop And Gwenpool In The Final X Of Swords Battle? Spoilers
- Black Friday Sales From 35 Comic Book Stores From Tomorrow
- Marry Me Comics Get Tie-In Hardcovers Ahead Of Jennifer Lopez Movie
LITG five years ago, it was Donny Vs The Pirates
And some of the DC omnibuses actually came out.
- Donny Cates: "Don't Pirate My @#$%ing Books, Dude"
- Thirteen New DC Comics Omnibus and Absolutes For 2020
- 21 DC Comics Big Books For 2020
- Diamond Accidentally Leaks Marvel Ordering Data to 200 Comic Stores
- More on How Marvel Will Collect X-Men and Dawn Of X Comics Through 2020
- How Many Retailers Won't Order Thor #1, Star Wars #1, Marauders #5 and X-Men #6?
- A Brand New DC Comics Paint-Based Superhero – Ashley Rayburn, Primer, Created by Jennifer Muro, Thomas Krajewski and Gretel Lusky
- Marvel Omnibus and King-Size, for Dan Slott's She-Hulk, Ditko Is Strange, Adventures Into Fear and Ben Reilly
- "Hellboy", "Dark Phoenix" "Doctor Sleep": Five of the Biggest Box Office Franchise of Disappointments of 2019
- Marvel Big Books For 2020 – as Hellstrom (or Helstrom or Hellstorm) Scheduling Kicks In
LITG six years ago, showed what $4000 of comics looked like
And we knew who killed Wally West.
- This is What $4000 Worth of Comics Waiting for 9 Customers to Pick Them Up Looks Like
- Kanye West Tweets Grand Theft Auto V Concept Car Mod
- The Walking Dead Season 9, Episode 8 'Evolution' [SPOILERS]
- Who Killed Wally West in Heroes In Crisis? And How? (Spoilers)
- 'Vikings' Season 5b Featurette Teases Torvi and Ubbe's Future
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Artist on Alpha Flight, Legion of Super-Heroes, Captain Atom, Green Lantern and Batman: Year Three, Pat Broderick
- Scott Beatty, creator of the DC Ultimate Guides and prolific comic book writer.
- Uber artist Caanan White.
- Jd Calderon, creator of comics Tall Tails and The Oswald Chronicles.
- Belgian comic book creator Kristof Spaey.
- Dan Green, comic book inker on Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, Hulk and Justice League of America.
- Comics colourist Barbara Marker.
- Doug Rice, inker on Dynamo Joe, Manhunter, Disney Adventures and Plastic Man.
- Owner of Arcana Studio, Sean O'Reilly.
