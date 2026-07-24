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Jim Lee Confirms DC Heroes Appear In Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

Jim Lee confirms that DC Comics Superheroes will appear in Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, at San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel

Friend of Bleeding Cool Lyndi Antic went to the Stuart Fails To Save The Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con gave us the low down, with additional photos from fellow friend Elizabeth Naiman.

The "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" panel was formally introduced by the Director of Programming at Comic-Con International, Eddie Ibrahim . The panel was moderated by Felicia Day , who unveiled the premiere episode.

. The panel was moderated by , who unveiled the premiere episode. A hooded figure stomps through the wasteland of Pasadena. As undead arms reach from underground, and violence breaks out all around him, the person reaches his destination: The Comic Center of Pasedena. Stuart is soon tasked with "fixing" the broken universe he's in by embarking on a quest to Caltech to reset the quantum device that Sheldon , Leonard , and Howard had set into motion.

, , and had set into motion. Each episode finds our heroes in a new corner of the multiverse, in a new reality brought on by the device. We're treated to a short but delightfully unskippable intro theme by Danny Elfman .

. "Producer Chuck Lorre initially reached out to Danny for the theme song. He had no expectations when told "I'll get back to you," and was overjoyed when he said "YES!" After Elfman sent over his song, he asked if Lorre liked it or had any notes, to which Lorre laughed and said "No we're not going to give you any notes!"

initially reached out to Danny for the theme song. He had no expectations when told "I'll get back to you," and was overjoyed when he said "YES!" After Elfman sent over his song, he asked if Lorre liked it or had any notes, to which Lorre laughed and said "No we're not going to give you any notes!" The panel guests consisted of Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), John Ross Bowie (Kripke), Chuck Lorre (co-creator / writer / executive producer), Bill Prady (co-creator / writer / executive producer), and Zak Penn (co-creator / writer / executive producer).

(Stuart), (Denise), (Bert), (Kripke), Chuck Lorre (co-creator / writer / executive producer), (co-creator / writer / executive producer), and (co-creator / writer / executive producer). Chuck says he wanted to make a show that the characters from "The Big Bang Theory" would watch. He pitched the idea to Sussman in 2022, who had to keep it secret until recently. Chuck was also excited about how much more could be done on a single-camera show, as opposed to the multicam sitcoms he's known for. The cast says the comic book store set was like walking into a fantasy – it had 4 walls and a ceiling!

Brian especially felt at home. We're told that a new version of the comic book store set was built for each episode.

Lauren was excited to flesh out her character, maybe lose some of Denise's naivety.

John is happy for us to see Kripke's arc over the 10 episodes. He also admitted to farting during filming an action scene in episode 4.

Kevin said the best thing was working with the cast, as he didn't realise how much he missed them.

A special guest panellist was briefly brought out – DC Comics' Jim Lee . We're told that there will be DC characters in an episode; Jim says they're some of the best versions he's seen. Brian was in heaven that episode as he's a DC nerd.

. We're told that there will be DC characters in an episode; Jim says they're some of the best versions he's seen. Brian was in heaven that episode as he's a DC nerd. Jim did the cover for the exclusive SFtStU comic book as well. Bill dropped some minor spoilers about cast cameos. During audience questions, a fan told Chuck that they always read the post-episode vanity cards; many in the audience agreed. Chuck said he was going to stop, "but I guess now I can't!"

When asked what their ideal fandom crossover would be, Lauren said hers would be My Little Pony, or old sitcoms like Saved By the Bell or Full House. Brian's choice is Indy and Short Round; John's is Ian McKellen 's Gandalf. John's would be Professor X or (ideally) Willy Loman . He was disappointed in the audience for not cheering for Willy.

's Gandalf. John's would be Professor X or (ideally) . He was disappointed in the audience for not cheering for Willy. The cast had trouble answering further audience questions without spoiling the rest of the season!

Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton host an SFtStU podcast that will go up after each episode airs.

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