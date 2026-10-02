Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Vintage Paper, X-Men | Tagged: auction, frank miller, heritage, jim lee

Jim Lee X-Men #6 Cover & Frank Miller Daredevil Pages Sell At Auction

Jim Lee X-Men #6 original cover art and Frank Miller and Klaus Janson's key Daredevil original pages sell at auction for hundreds of thousands

Article Summary Heritage’s comics auctions neared $18.5 million, led by Jim Lee X-Men cover art and major Golden Age comic sales.

Jim Lee’s X-Men #6 cover sold for $437,500, while Joe Shuster’s Action Comics #22 cover reached $300,000.

Frank Miller and Klaus Janson Daredevil pages soared, with Elektra and Bullseye key originals topping $450,000.

Merrimack Valley Collection highlights included Captain America Comics #1 at $716,750 and strong Batman, Wonder Woman results.

The Comic Art Signature Auction from Heritage brought in almost ten million over four days last week, accompanied by its Comic Books Signature Auction, which also brought in almost eight and a half million. Jim Lee's cover for X-Men #6 (1992) went for $437,500, while Joe Shuster's cover art for Action Comics #22 (1940) sold for $300,000.

Jerry Robinson's original cover art for Detective Comics #68 (1942), Two-Face's first cover appearance, sold for $475,000. While original pages from Frank Miller and Klaus Janson's Daredevil run saw a page from Daredevil #168 with Elektra's first story appearance sold for $450,000, the page from Daredevil #181, Daredevil's rooftop confrontation with Bullseye after Elektra's death, sold for $325,000 and the page from Daredevil #170 with Kingpin's first Daredevil appearance sold for $231,250. The hand-coloured title page of Daredevil #168 by Steve Oliff sold for $106,250.

A CGC 9.0 copy of Captain America Comics #1 from the recently discovered Merrimack Valley Collection sold for $716,750. The Merrimack Valley Collection, an original-owner Golden Age trove that spent decades stored in a cardboard box, supplied many of the highest prices. "For an original-owner collection that spent the last 75 or 80 years in a cardboard box, the condition of the books was stunning," said Heritage Auctions Vice President Aaron White. "It was gratifying to see results prove that collectors appreciate top-condition examples of foundational Captain America and Batman issues."

Other standout Merrimack Valley books sold included a CGC 9.4 Captain America #3 (second-finest known) at $268,400, a CGC 2.5 Batman #1 at $158,600, and a CGC 9.0 Batman #9 at $103,700. Outside the collection, a CGC 8.5 Wonder Woman #1 sold for $158,600, while a CGC 2.5 Fantastic Comics # and a CGC 9.8 The Avengers #4 each brought $134,200. A CGC 7.0 Amazing Fantasy #15, the first appearance of Spider-Man, also cleared six figures. Closer to the present day, a CGC 9.9 The Amazing Spider-Man #252 with the first true black-suit appearance sold for $73,200, and a CGC 9.9 The Walking Dead #1 was $56,120. "It's exciting to see these elite-condition examples of modern keys get such outstanding results," said Heritage Auctions Vice President of Comics Rick Akers. "Serious collectors are eager to add modern titles to their collections along with Golden and Silver Age copies, which is a great sign of the hobby's market strength."

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